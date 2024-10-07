SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored New Details On Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland In VENOM 3, And More

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' plans for Spider-Man 4, and The Cosmic Circus has shared a few interesting new tidbits today.

The biggest relates to plans for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective web-slingers. According to Alex Perez, "there is a very strong possibility they show up for an extended role this time around," meaning we could see a lot more of them in Spider-Man 4.

As for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, "[he] will get the symbiote suit in the next few years and may keep it for the next couple of Spidey films." That makes sense with Avengers: Secret Wars fast approaching, though all signs point to him getting the alien costume when he crosses paths with Tom Hardy's Venom in his next solo outing.

However, despite a team-up being planned for the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel, Perez confirms Holland doesn't appear in Venom: The Last Dance (including in any mid or post-credits scenes).

He also claims that, "With each passing day, [Spider-Man 4] becomes more and more multiversal than street-level. At this point, I dare say it’s leaning slightly cosmic than street." With that, the door appears to have closed on a team-up with Daredevil. For now, at least.

Answering other reader questions, Perez says Black Cat will not appear in the movie, reveals that Knull wields his All-Black sword despite what we saw in Thor: Love and Thunder, and that the Spider-Men and Venom will likely be battling "more symbiotes."

It also sounds like Marvel Studios is "trying" to get Spider-Man a cameo in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, perhaps to set the stage for a non-Multiversal Spider-Man 5.

"I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say that I’m the face of the universe," Holland told us in 2021 when we mentioned that Joe Russo said he thinks the actor's Spider-Man has taken over from Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man as the 'soul' of the Marvel Universe. "What I know that fans are really supportive and have responded massively to this franchise. I’m honoured that Joe thinks that, but the beautiful thing about the MCU is whoever is the leader, if there ever is a leader again, you’re never alone."

"You have so many people that you can rely on and lean on and people I’ve now worked with for years and years," he continued. "I don’t necessarily feel those pressures, but should I feel those pressures, then yes, I’ll call Downey and ask him. I called him the other day for a piece of advice and he was very kind."

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning to write the script.

A release date for the movie has not been announced, though we expect it to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.