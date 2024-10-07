SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored New Details On Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland In VENOM 3, And More

SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored New Details On Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland In VENOM 3, And More

Some spectacular new Spider-Man 4 rumours are doing the rounds today, including insights on plans for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Venom, and Tom Holland in Venom: The Last Dance. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Cosmic Circus

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' plans for Spider-Man 4, and The Cosmic Circus has shared a few interesting new tidbits today. 

The biggest relates to plans for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective web-slingers. According to Alex Perez, "there is a very strong possibility they show up for an extended role this time around," meaning we could see a lot more of them in Spider-Man 4

As for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, "[he] will get the symbiote suit in the next few years and may keep it for the next couple of Spidey films." That makes sense with Avengers: Secret Wars fast approaching, though all signs point to him getting the alien costume when he crosses paths with Tom Hardy's Venom in his next solo outing.

However, despite a team-up being planned for the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel, Perez confirms Holland doesn't appear in Venom: The Last Dance (including in any mid or post-credits scenes). 

He also claims that, "With each passing day, [Spider-Man 4] becomes more and more multiversal than street-level. At this point, I dare say it’s leaning slightly cosmic than street." With that, the door appears to have closed on a team-up with Daredevil. For now, at least. 

Answering other reader questions, Perez says Black Cat will not appear in the movie, reveals that Knull wields his All-Black sword despite what we saw in Thor: Love and Thunder, and that the Spider-Men and Venom will likely be battling "more symbiotes." 

It also sounds like Marvel Studios is "trying" to get Spider-Man a cameo in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, perhaps to set the stage for a non-Multiversal Spider-Man 5.

"I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say that I’m the face of the universe," Holland told us in 2021 when we mentioned that Joe Russo said he thinks the actor's Spider-Man has taken over from Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man as the 'soul' of the Marvel Universe. "What I know that fans are really supportive and have responded massively to this franchise. I’m honoured that Joe thinks that, but the beautiful thing about the MCU is whoever is the leader, if there ever is a leader again, you’re never alone."

"You have so many people that you can rely on and lean on and people I’ve now worked with for years and years," he continued. "I don’t necessarily feel those pressures, but should I feel those pressures, then yes, I’ll call Downey and ask him. I called him the other day for a piece of advice and he was very kind."

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning to write the script. 

A release date for the movie has not been announced, though we expect it to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.

SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Nicolas Cage And Confirm The Show's Villain
Related:

SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Nicolas Cage And Confirm The Show's Villain
SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicolas Cage As Ben Reilly(?)
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicolas Cage As Ben Reilly(?)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/7/2024, 4:54 PM
Part of what made No Way Home special was that they showed up and united the three of them that one time. You don’t need to do it again. If you want to bring them back again, do it in Secret Wars.

Give us a grounded street level adventure.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/7/2024, 5:04 PM
@MrDandy - exactly. Secret Wars is the perfect place to do it. No need to make a live-action Spider-Verse yet
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/7/2024, 4:54 PM
Really not a fan of this multiverse nonsense Marvel has been pushing this decade.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2024, 4:55 PM
No way in hell would Sony be able to keep them out of the trailers if that Venom 3 part were true.
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/7/2024, 4:56 PM
Spider-Man has become a complete shit-show. thank you, Sony
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/7/2024, 4:56 PM
[frick]ing Sony. They’ve learned all the wrong lessons from NWH’s success. 🤦‍♂️
PC04
PC04 - 10/7/2024, 4:57 PM
ugh...god damnit
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/7/2024, 4:58 PM
Sounds like garbage. Would have made more sense for him to get the symbiote and forge a relationship with the FF. The FF was always Spideys closest allies but Marvel seems to have forgotten all that. He was even a member of the team. Reed was the one who discovered what the suit really was.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/7/2024, 5:00 PM
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/7/2024, 5:03 PM
As futile as it may be, I want to point out that this source is the same one that claimed Avengers 5 would be AvX when in actuality it turned out to be Doomsday.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 5:07 PM
@MCUKnight11 - User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 10/7/2024, 5:09 PM
Listen if I could remake No Way Home, I'd stuff it full with more Tobey and Andrew scenes. But we had what we had, and I loved it, and it was special, and to do it again, at least so soon, takes away from what makes it special. So don't do that.

You don't wanna give me my Daredevil street-level team-up? That's fine, but don't do No Way Home again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 5:11 PM
@Fares - agreed.

I could understand bringing them back for Secret Wars since it’s the big multiversal crossover ending but makes no sense to bring them back so soon for this.
Fares
Fares - 10/7/2024, 5:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, but if there's any truth to this rumor, and if Spider-Man 4's release is close enough to Secret Wars, they may be using it partially as a vehicle for Secret Wars, which doesn't sit right with me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 5:25 PM
@Fares - same.

I don’t mind them using the post credits scene for that but not the movie itself
sully
sully - 10/7/2024, 5:19 PM
Come on guys, at least they're not making the next Spider-Man movie a musical.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 5:38 PM
𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐚𝐲, [𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫-𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝟒] 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥“

If true then…

User Comment Image

Hollands Spidey teaming up with Hardy’s Venom to take on Knull sounds so uninteresting to me (mostly because I’m just not a fan of the SUMC’s take on the latter or his world).

I like Tobey & Andrew but there’s also no need for them to be in this , i wouldn’t mind them showing up in Secret Wars but that’s it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 5:40 PM
I would be cool though Peter does get the symbiote that was left at the end of NWH though at the end of 4…

Start that with Peter being Spidey 24/7 pretty much since he has no life now with increasing feelings of loneliness and anger due to his current situation but he’s still worried about letting others close to him after what happened last time so he avoids making connections but slowly begins to do with new characters throughout the movie.

You could have Mac Gargan escape Prison and go to Mexico , get the Venom Symbiote and have him come back to the city to get revenge on Spider Man.

In the final battle , he fights Gargan who perhaps dies or gets captured during which the Symbiote latches into Peter due to his negative emotions still being strong enough.

Have him at the symbiote in Doomsday & Secret Wars but maybe show here & there how it’s affecting him (I’m sure Victor looking like Tony would create some feelings for him)

We then go to 5 in which Peter now has the Symbiote and is behaving badly leading to the infamous removal church scene and then in 6 we get maybe this universes Green Goblin with the Harry & Norman story being built in the background of the previous 2.

User Comment Image
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 10/7/2024, 5:42 PM
Oh a cosmic Spider-Man movie? Wow, thanks I'll definitely be slipping it now.
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/7/2024, 5:44 PM
Missing out on teaming Spider-Man with Daredevil as they take on a corrupt Mayor Fisk to do more cosmic crap is one of those avoidable mistakes that Marvel keeps making.

The MCU is dead. Maybe not quite as dead as Star Wars. Feige is awful and Woke, but he wasn't an untalented DEI hire like Kathleen Kennedy, but he keeps making awful DEI hires since Endgame that have ruined his brand.

They still have a chance to pull out of this spiral, unlike Star Wars which again, is dead, but Feige keeps making bad decisions.
hainesy
hainesy - 10/7/2024, 5:44 PM
No more past Spider-Men. No symbiote. Just make a good street level Spider-Man movie that is bout him, not Iron Man, not Dr. Strange, not Venom, and not other Spider-Men.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/7/2024, 5:47 PM
I just hope the next one is a smaller scale project with some buildup of Spidey eventually crossing over With Daredevil and Kingpin. You can even have Gargan be hired by Kingpin to take out Spider-Man who would jump at the opportunity given his grudge.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/7/2024, 5:49 PM
Any chance that all of this Knull rumor is bs?

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder