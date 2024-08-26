SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored Production Updates May Reveal When We Can Expect Movie To Swing Into Theaters

SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored Production Updates May Reveal When We Can Expect Movie To Swing Into Theaters

Still no official word on Spider-Man 4, but we do have some new production rumors which may give us a better idea of when to expect the movie to hit theaters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 26, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

It's a little hard to believe that Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios still haven't officially confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man movie is on the way when you consider the amount of rumors that have been doing the rounds over the past year or so. Fans were hoping for some updates at SDCC, but it can be easy to forget that any Spidey news would come from the Sony camp first, so a big Hall H announcement was always unlikely.

We should hear something fairly soon, but for now - you guessed it - we have some more rumors!

According to Daniel Richtman, production is indeed scheduled to get underway next year, and he reckons the movie should arrive in theaters in July of 2026 - between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Richtman feels that this is a good indication that Spider-Man 4 will be another Multiverse movie.

We've heard conflicting reports in that regard, but if accurate, it sounds like Sony's Tom Rothman got his way!

Previous rumors have claimed that Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have had some disagreements when it comes to the overall plot, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller story. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

If we're speculating, we'd say Garfield and Maguire would be more likely to return for Secret Wars, but that doesn't mean this next solo Spidey movie won't lay the groundwork.

No Way Home director Jon Watts will not return to helm the next film. Several filmmakers have been rumored to be in talks to take over, including Justin Lin (Fast & Furious), Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel, Batgirl).

Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ, but the actor is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

SPIDER-MAN 4: BossLogic Fan Art Transforms MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Into MCU's Black Cat
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4: BossLogic Fan Art Transforms MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Into MCU's Black Cat
Sony's SPIDER-MAN TV Universe Loses Phil Lord & Chris Miller Following Clashes Over SPIDER-NOIR
Recommended For You:

Sony's SPIDER-MAN TV Universe Loses Phil Lord & Chris Miller Following Clashes Over SPIDER-NOIR
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/26/2024, 8:33 AM
Just drp the other 5 parts of Sir Jhon Voight interview ..greatest rising star since Jonathan Majors
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/26/2024, 8:36 AM
No way they do two multiverse movies for Spidey
Vigor
Vigor - 8/26/2024, 8:38 AM
I wish instead of it being a solo spiderman film, it's instead a MCU film from the perspective of Tom Holland

Kinda like captain america civil war was an avengers film in reality but from Steve Roger's POV

That would make it being a multiverse spiderman movie that doesn't build on the daredevil and Kingpin mayor connections, more palatable.
Then after secret wars we can go back to spiderman on the streets, chasing MJ
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/26/2024, 8:39 AM
I can't believe we're wasting the first film of the new trilogy on another multiversal film. smh

We literally had the perfect setup for a solid street leveled story.

Now they'll be crunching in all of those components in his last two movies.

Perhaps this film could be a Spider-Man vs. Venom movie set in between the two Avenvers film. If I do remember correctly, Holland's new contract was for a six picture deal...

Spider-Man 4
Spider-Man 5
Spider-Man 6
Avengers sequel
Avengers sequel
unknown team up film
gtabreaker
gtabreaker - 8/26/2024, 8:42 AM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/26/2024, 8:44 AM
Please be grounded in NYC

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/26/2024, 8:50 AM
It would be nice to see him become his own mentor like Stark/Strange.
Miles?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/26/2024, 8:50 AM
Give me Spdidey vs Kingpin. Throw in DD and Punisher as allies, a new love interest in Black Cat... and make Scorpion, Shocker and Tombstone Kingpin's henchmen. Boom
mountainman
mountainman - 8/26/2024, 9:12 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - This would be the best route, but it’s sounding like they aren’t going this direction.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2024, 8:53 AM
I know the spidey rights are all convoluted, but I'm pretty sure how the deal works is that spidey can be used in avengers like supporting movies, and solo spiderman movies are still sonys domain and they work with marvel.

If SOny is so deadseat on having tobey and Andrew back, why don't they just make their own damn movie with those two and let holland deal with his shit that just happened in the MCU?

No way home was fun, I don't need it revisted. a fun moment of them coming together is secret wars is fine, but I don't need the three spidermen becoming a team.

damnit, street level with fisk and daredevil is right there...
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2024, 8:55 AM
and i still think Battleworld is too out there to still be a street level movie.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/26/2024, 9:02 AM
We've heard conflicting reports in that regard, but if accurate, it sounds like Sony's Tom Rothman got his way!"

As much as I dislike Tom Rothman (he's part of the reason for all the failings of the Marvel FOX movies), I think this was more Kevin Feige who wanted it since it would tie into the Avengers movies.

Then again...I don't put it past Rothman to stall production out on giving mediocre rushed scripts only to get what he wants.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/26/2024, 9:18 AM
I've been saying that for months (for free), where was my article?

And I got another free rumour to get going as well: Spider-Man 4 will feature all live-action Spider-Men fighting Sony's villains on Battleworld.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/26/2024, 9:27 AM
I heard from inside sources that in the next 5 minutes, MTTSH will echo whatever Richtman just said...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder