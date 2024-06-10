SPIDER-MAN Rumor May Reveal Surprising Way Two Iconic Villains Will Return For New Trilogy - SPOILERS

We've previously heard that two of Spider-Man's most iconic villains might return for the new trilogy that's said to be in development, and we may now know how it could happen...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Last week, a rumor from The Cosmic Circus suggested that Peter Parker will ultimately come up against two of his most iconic villains in the new Spider-Man trilogy that's said to be in the works from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, and we may now know how these characters will make their return.

Just in case this is accurate, here's your spoiler warning.

It's said that the plan is to have Spidey encounter the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus again in the new movies, but that doesn't mean it'll be Norman Osborn and Otto Octavius! The site is now hinting that two other characters will assume these villainous mantles.

"I know many people are curious as to how exactly they will do Doc Ock and Green Goblin again when the time comes. I’d just like to let everyone know, the whole world was watching the final fight during No Way Home. And it may or may not have inspired a couple of people in the MCU."

Honestly, as great as Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina were in these roles, it makes a lot more sense to cast new actors as Gobbie and Doc Ock at this stage. How fans will feel about seeing characters other than Osborn and Octavius take up the mantles is another story - although there's nothing to say that these individuals can't be Osborn and Octavius Variants!

Alex Perez also shared some more tidbits about Spider-Man 4.

An official announcement is expected this year (no surprise there), and he doesn't think the movie will include Multiversal elements - aside from the symbiote. Perez doesn't believe Black Cat will appear, but may show up in later films, and notes that the events of Daredevil: Born Again (Kingpin's anti-street vigilante crusade, presumably) will "heavily" impact the Webhead.

Finally, he reiterates previous reports that the studios want to introduce villains that haven't featured in the movies before, but says Parker's past will prove to be his biggest obstacle.

Rumors aside, we still know very little about how Spider-Man 4 is shaping up. Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige are believed to have had some disagreements when it comes to the overall plot, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller story. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

Holland will, of course, return as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ, but the actor is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

Related:

AVATAR Director James Cameron Had Plans For Venom In His Scrapped SPIDER-MAN Movie
Recommended For You:

TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/10/2024, 1:04 PM
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/10/2024, 1:05 PM
Peter Parker: No more!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/10/2024, 1:05 PM
Villains I want to see return or debut for no particular reason...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 1:15 PM
@MCUKnight11 - having Bokeen Woodbine back as Shocker with the full costume would be cool!!.

Have him be in the prologue or cold open of Spidey 4 .
Forthas
Forthas - 6/10/2024, 1:06 PM
Why don't that just have this universe Osbourne and Octavius be the ones inspired by the events.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/10/2024, 1:07 PM
@Forthas - HOPEFULLY that’s what they’re getting at.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 1:12 PM
@Forthas - well bare minimum there's no Osborn in the mcu.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/10/2024, 1:09 PM
It is stupid to want Kolina and Dafoe to continue these roles for the next 10 years or so. They had their time and it was great to have them back once more for NWH, but recast. We need new blood in these roles, and PLEASE, a more accurate and/or menacing Goblin aesthetic. I love Dafoe, I don’t love the mech suit.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/10/2024, 1:10 PM
@FrankenDad - Molina*
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 1:12 PM
"it makes a lot more sense to cast new actors as Gobbie and Doc Ock at this stage." ...no no it does not, we just had them in the last film. take a break from them for a while cause they aint gonna top them, best to go in a different direction with new villains.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 1:17 PM
@harryba11zack - I thought the point of no way home is they aren't just making new variants of these villains. Like, what are we even asking for at this point?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 1:21 PM
@Origame - at this point I'd be happy if disney could make a good spider-man film.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 1:31 PM
@harryba11zack - one that didn't require help from Tobey and Andrew
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/10/2024, 1:17 PM
pete was a breath away from death every film. he was only a teenager. shit crazy.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/10/2024, 1:20 PM
So here's the deal. If you take the Peter Parker out of Spider-Man, then the villains don't have to have the duality of the connection to Peter and Spider-Man, so I could care less if Norman Osborn and Otto Octavius are behind the villains.

Don't forget, it wasn't just "forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man, it was forget Peter Parker ever existed. Like, I don't even know how he had the money to get that crappy apartment because he can't even have a bank account, because he doesn't exist. No birth certificate, no social security, nothing.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/10/2024, 1:25 PM
@SATW42 - two things, maybe the apartment is that crap because it was one of the few he could not only afford but wouldn't ask for accounts or insurance, and the other thing is he could always use the thanos thing as an excuse. Like "lady if i didnt exist how am i here, it was the snap" and they just go with it.

Or, one last i just thought: the people at the social service doesn't care and just stared at him dead eye and said "whatever, here it is"
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/10/2024, 1:29 PM
@braunermegda - I suppose but we know the snap doesn't cure those things because Falcon had issues with the bank with FATWS
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/10/2024, 1:40 PM
@SATW42 - in New York, his crappy apartment was probably $3200 a month which is insane.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 1:26 PM
I like having our own MCU versions of Green Goblin or Doc Ock but idk how I feel about them not being Norman or Otto (even though there is precedent for it in comics or other media).

My take would be that you play on Peter’s preconceived notions of both Norman and Otto where he feels anger and hatred for the former and respect & empathy for the latter but it gets flipped on him where the MCU Otto isn’t sympathetic while this Norman could be…

You could even have had Peter’s actions up until he realizes his mistake lead Norman to become the Goblin thus making it an even more tragic arc for that version.

Franshu
Franshu - 6/10/2024, 1:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That's some damn good fancasting right there
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 1:31 PM
Also in-terms of inspiration when it comes to Goblin , it doesn’t necessarily have to inspire someone to take up the GG mantle but maybe something else…

Franshu
Franshu - 6/10/2024, 1:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - My thoughts exactly!
Vigor
Vigor - 6/10/2024, 1:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the best ideas are hidden in the comments section of cbm!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/10/2024, 1:41 PM
1. who the hell was "asking/crying" over getting a depressed Peter parker... cuz i certainly don't want that shit
2. for christ sake can we PLEASE get different villains than doc and goblin. F*ck, spidey has the 2nd best rogues gallery in all of comics and yet they keep going back to the same. GIVE ME SCORPION!!
grouch
grouch - 6/10/2024, 1:43 PM
making up articles specifically sony-man ones is seriously boring now, is pascal paying you for these? i hope so otherwise..
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/10/2024, 1:44 PM
Would Peter distrust every version of Ock and Osborn? It would make sense.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 6/10/2024, 1:47 PM
Same villains,same spiderman....this is getting boring. It's getting difficult to have my kids stay interested in this stuff.

