SPIDER-MAN 4: Thomas Haden Church Willing To Return As Sandman If Sam Raimi Makes SPIDER-MAN 3 Sequel
harryba11zack - 3/5/2024, 10:16 AM
soo news worthy, thank you for bringing this valuable piece of information to us.
ClintThaHamster - 3/5/2024, 10:16 AM
I love Zendaya's portrayal, but as a man of a certain age, KD will always be my MJ.
Origame - 3/5/2024, 10:17 AM
Jesus christ. Any excuse to be a victim.

They just gave you a nickname. Either tell them to stop or get over it.
JobinJ - 3/5/2024, 10:20 AM
Oh, zip it. You were an adult you could’ve told him you didn’t like it. God so tired of this 15 years later I’m a victim. Bull crap.
FinnishDude - 3/5/2024, 10:26 AM
@JobinJ - And if she did, the producers would have started to talk about her as "hard to work with", potentially killing or very least hurting her career just for standing up for for herself.
TheLobster - 3/5/2024, 10:25 AM
Would she do another superhero movie, though? "Yes," Dunst says, "because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother."

lol
Timerider - 3/5/2024, 10:29 AM
They also asked her to cap/fix her teeth, she said no, lol. True story

