SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Reveals Plan To Retire From Acting: "I Will Disappear Off The Face Of The Earth"

Tom Holland has gone from child actor to one of the world's biggest stars. While he's had a few misses lately - Uncharted and The Crowded Room, for example - we expect him to bounce back with roles in Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Odyssey.

Previous comments from the actor have suggested he'll give up the role of Peter Parker after this next trilogy, likely passing the Spider-Man mantle to whoever plays the live-action Miles Morales.

However, it sounds like Holland, who is 28, plans to end his acting career completely in the not-too-distant future. "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," he recently told Men's Health. "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

In the same interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star was asked why he doesn't walk the red carpet with his girlfriend Zendaya. Holland explained that it's "because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us." That's why he wasn't pictured alongside his Spider-Man trilogy co-star at the premieres for Challengers and Dune: Part Two.

Despite that, Holland has no problem sharing the screen with his other half; as well as the upcoming Spider-Man 4, they're both expected to appear in Christopher Nolan's next movie, The Odyssey.

"Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?" Holland said of his relationship with Zendaya in another recent interview. "It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me."

"It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later," he added.

Addressing their relationship last year, Zendaya explained, "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down."

"I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal," the MJ actor continued. "That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.