SPIDER-NOIR Casts WU ASSASSINS Star Li Jun Li As Yuri Watanabe

As Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir (now officially titled Spider-Noir) continues to round out its cast, the latest actor to join the live-action series is Wu Assassins star Li Jun Li.

Deadline reports that Li will play "a singer at the premier nightclub in New York," but a recent plot synopsis revealed that Nicolas Cage's Depression-era wall-crawler will be facing a "femme fatal" take on Yuriko Watanabe, and Daniel Richtman believes this is indeed who she's been cast as.

The scooper also reports that Tom Burke and Abraham Popoola are in talks for unknown parts.

Li joins previously announced Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, and Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed role (there's a chance he'll play Silvermane). The Sandman is also expected to appear, but no word on who has been cast in the role.

Li has also appeared in the likes of Sex/Life, Babylon, Billy and Billie, and the short-lived Exorcist TV series.

The breakdown reads:

"We follow Ben Reilly, a PI, as he stumbles down a rabbit hole of corruption in 1933 New York City, while also establishing his past as a superhero. Reilly investigates the death of Edward Addison, which leads him to discover that the Mayor is up to something nefarious that involves crime boss Silvermane and femme fatale Yuri Watanabe."

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."