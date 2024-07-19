SPIDER-NOIR Casts WU ASSASSINS Star Li Jun Li As Yuri Watanabe

Some more casting news for Prime Video's Spider-Noir here, with Wu Assassins star Li Jun Li reportedly taking on the role of Yuri Watanabe...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 19, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

As Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir (now officially titled Spider-Noir) continues to round out its cast, the latest actor to join the live-action series is Wu Assassins star Li Jun Li.

Deadline reports that Li will play "a singer at the premier nightclub in New York," but a recent plot synopsis revealed that Nicolas Cage's Depression-era wall-crawler will be facing a "femme fatal" take on Yuriko Watanabe, and Daniel Richtman believes this is indeed who she's been cast as.

The scooper also reports that Tom Burke and Abraham Popoola are in talks for unknown parts.

Li joins previously announced Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, and Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed role (there's a chance he'll play Silvermane). The Sandman is also expected to appear, but no word on who has been cast in the role.

Li has also appeared in the likes of Sex/Life, Babylon, Billy and Billie, and the short-lived Exorcist TV series.

The breakdown reads:

"We follow Ben Reilly, a PI, as he stumbles down a rabbit hole of corruption in 1933 New York City, while also establishing his past as a superhero. Reilly investigates the death of Edward Addison, which leads him to discover that the Mayor is up to something nefarious that involves crime boss Silvermane and femme fatale Yuri Watanabe."

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.

What do you make of this rumor? Are you surprised that these particular characters will be the primary antagonists? Drop us a comment down below.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."

YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/19/2024, 11:49 AM
she is a great actress! wanted her a sue storm.

but maybe elektra? 🤔🔥
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/19/2024, 12:01 PM
Is she related to Stan Li?
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/19/2024, 12:02 PM
Sorry. 🙏
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 12:05 PM
Cool!!.

I remember not caring much for Wu Assassins but she was fine in it though I haven’t seen her other work like Babylon.

That description of her being a club singer definitely sounds very femme fatale-esque so it’s likely she is indeed their take on Yuri Watanabe which is cool.

Also if Tom Burke us being cast in it , I could see him as the rumored Sandman and perhaps Brendan Gleeson’s Silvermane’s heavy.

Anyway , this is by far the most interested I have been in a Sony-Marvel Project so hope it turns out well!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/19/2024, 12:30 PM
Would be a great choice for Psylocke.

