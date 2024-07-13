SPIDER-NOIR Rumor Points To Nicolas Cage Playing A Surprising Take On "Peter Parker" - SPOILERS

SPIDER-NOIR Rumor Points To Nicolas Cage Playing A Surprising Take On &quot;Peter Parker&quot; - SPOILERS

A new rumor doing the rounds online may have revealed which version of the ionic wall-crawler Nicolas Cage will play in Prime Video's Spider-Noir series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 13, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

As Prime Video's live-action Spider-Man Noir (now titled Spider-Noir) series continues to cast its supporting players, some surprising new details on Nicolas Cage's take on the Depression-era wall-crawler have come to light.

Possible spoilers follow.

We already knew that Cage would not be playing a version/variant of Peter Parker, and while this does appear to be the case, his character will reportedly have a very interesting connection to the iconic Marvel Comics superhero.

According to Daniel Richtman, Spider-Noir will actually be Ben Reilly.

In the comics, Reilly was a clone of Parker who went on to take up the mantle of Scarlet Spider. We're not sure how much (if any) of this origin will remain, but given the show's setting, we'd say Cage's character will be Ben Reilly in name only.

Here is logline.

"Amazon Prime is set to bring a fresh twist to the Spider-Man saga with their upcoming show. Breaking from tradition, this series will feature Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, rather than the iconic Peter Parker."

The series will reportedly follow an "ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He's also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.

Brendan Gleeson was recently cast as a villain. We're not sure which one, but the Sandman has been rumored to appear.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."

Nicolas Cage's SPIDER-NOIR Will Reportedly Face The Sandman In Upcoming Live-Action Series
Related:

Nicolas Cage's SPIDER-NOIR Will Reportedly Face The Sandman In Upcoming Live-Action Series
SPIDER-MAN NOIR Villain Confirmed As THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Star Brendan Gleeson Joins The Cast
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN NOIR Villain Confirmed As THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Star Brendan Gleeson Joins The Cast
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AC1
AC1 - 7/13/2024, 9:03 AM
I mean, if for whatever reason they can't/won't call him Peter Parker... I'm actually not mad at them calling him Ben Reilly instead
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2024, 9:06 AM
@AC1 - yeah , atleast it’s a comic character rather then OC
Evansly
Evansly - 7/13/2024, 9:17 AM
@AC1 - I know people hate the clone Saga but I definitely would have preferred Ben to be Scarlet Spider
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2024, 9:12 AM
I would rather they use Peter Parker but if Sony can’t or won’t (perhaps due to the deal they have with Marvel) then Ben Reilly works too if true.

I will say , this is the most intrigued I have been by a Sony Marvel offering thus far so hope it turns out well!!.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/13/2024, 9:19 AM
Sigh...in a way, a kinda called it.

F*cking contracts, man...
Ryan
Ryan - 7/13/2024, 9:34 AM
Sounds a little like Spider-Man Reign. At least the dealing with his costume self's past.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/13/2024, 10:00 AM
Not a big deal. Hope the villains get to keep their name tho.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder