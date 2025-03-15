SPIDER-NOIR Star Believes Upcoming TV Series Starring Nic Cage Could Be Released In Black And White

Spider-Noir remains in production and, if the set photos we've seen are any indication, the web-slinger's first TV series will put a unique new spin on Spider-Man.

Screen icon Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly, a private eye who moonlights as a superhero. We've seen him swinging into action on set, suggesting the series will be very much in line with the comics, even though those featured Peter Parker under the mask. Why Spider-Noir is named after his clone hasn't been made clear.

Lukas Haas (Inception, First Man) has landed a mystery role in the show and, during a recent interview with Coming Soon, suggested the series could be released in black and white as well as colour.

"It was just an incredible project," he told the site. "Everybody involved was amazing. Brendan Gleason, he plays my boss. Just getting to, to do that noir thing. It was very genuine film noir, the way they filmed it, like the long shadows."

"We filmed it in - I think it may come out in both black and white and color, but when we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling and it looked very, very authentic. To the point that I would actually go and look at the monitor and think I was looking at some older footage, but it was actually just a monitor of what was on the camera at the time."

"They did a beautiful job with the filters and all that stuff, making it look like genuine old 1930s, black and white film," Haas. continued. "But obviously, just the writing, and Nic is incredible. It’s just a really fun project and I cannot wait to see how it turns out."

Sony has been criticised for Marvel movies like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, so Spider-Noir needs to be a success. If it is, then it could launch a new slate of small screen projects revolving around the countless heroes the studio holds the right to who all have their own spider powers.

A black and white release would go a long way in making the series feel unique, that's for sure, though we'd bet on Haas being right about Spider-Noir being made available in both that and colour.

Little has been revealed about Spider-Noir, though it has been revealed that the series follows "an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

Cage will be joined in Spider-Noir by Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) round out the supporting cast.

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.