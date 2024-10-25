SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Spider-Man Noir's Comic-Accurate Costume

Given that it's being developed by Sony, there's been some concern among fans that Amazon's Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage might not see the title character actually suit up.

Peter Parker has already been replaced by Ben Reilly as Spider-Man Noir, but newly revealed photos and footage from the show's set confirm we're getting a comic-accurate take on the wall-crawling private detective.

The hero looks like he's stepped straight off the page with a design that's also pretty much identical to what we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Based on how this scene is playing out, Ben will see a fair bit of action as he rides atop a car while shooting webs into the distance. He also has his trademark hat and goggles, though we should point out that it's a stuntman in the suit, not Cage.

Cage will be joined in the series by Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) will also appear.

You can see the full gallery of set photos, and footage of web-shooting action, by following the link in the X post below.

Nic Cage's 'Spider-Man Noir' Costume Seen for First Time on Set | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/zpyv46vUzp — TMZ (@TMZ) October 25, 2024

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

In terms of plot details, it's been revealed that the series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Few other official details about Spider-Noir have been revealed, though Cage has confirmed it was run for 8 episodes and pit the wall-crawling P.I. against monsters.

Asked about his first proper foray into television, Cage said, "I saw Bryan Cranston in 'Breaking Bad' stare at a suitcase for half the episode. I thought, 'We don’t have time to do that in movies.' So that to me seemed like an opportunity to open it up a little. I don’t know if the project [Noir] that I’m exploring has room for that. I think this is a much more sort of popcorn-entertainment episodic."

The actor would go on to describe Spider-Noir as "more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting" with "some sparkle to it."

"I don’t like violence," Cage added. "I don’t want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

Are you excited for Spider-Noir? What do you think about this first look at his comic-accurate costume? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.