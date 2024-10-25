SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Spider-Man Noir's Comic-Accurate Costume

We finally have a first look at Spider-Noir's title character in full costume and Nic Cage's wall-crawling superhero looks like he's stepped straight off the page...or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!

By JoshWilding - Oct 25, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Source: TMZ

Given that it's being developed by Sony, there's been some concern among fans that Amazon's Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage might not see the title character actually suit up. 

Peter Parker has already been replaced by Ben Reilly as Spider-Man Noir, but newly revealed photos and footage from the show's set confirm we're getting a comic-accurate take on the wall-crawling private detective. 

The hero looks like he's stepped straight off the page with a design that's also pretty much identical to what we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Based on how this scene is playing out, Ben will see a fair bit of action as he rides atop a car while shooting webs into the distance. He also has his trademark hat and goggles, though we should point out that it's a stuntman in the suit, not Cage.

Cage will be joined in the series by Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (AtlasThe Rig), Li Jun Li (BabylonSex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk EmpireBen-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) will also appear.

You can see the full gallery of set photos, and footage of web-shooting action, by following the link in the X post below.

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video. 

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

In terms of plot details, it's been revealed that the series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Few other official details about Spider-Noir have been revealed, though Cage has confirmed it was run for 8 episodes and pit the wall-crawling P.I. against monsters. 

Asked about his first proper foray into television, Cage said, "I saw Bryan Cranston in 'Breaking Bad' stare at a suitcase for half the episode. I thought, 'We don’t have time to do that in movies.' So that to me seemed like an opportunity to open it up a little. I don’t know if the project [Noir] that I’m exploring has room for that. I think this is a much more sort of popcorn-entertainment episodic."

The actor would go on to describe Spider-Noir as "more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting" with "some sparkle to it."

"I don’t like violence," Cage added. "I don’t want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

Are you excited for Spider-Noir? What do you think about this first look at his comic-accurate costume? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/25/2024, 3:36 PM
no interested in this unless they get Brendan Gleesson to JONKLE Spiderman into submision in prison .
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/25/2024, 3:37 PM
Nice 👍
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/25/2024, 3:37 PM
This is gonna suck, but Cage's name alone is already enough to elevate it into meme status.
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 10/25/2024, 3:41 PM
Looks good!
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 10/25/2024, 3:42 PM
I still don't get why this is Ben Reilly and not just the live-action version of the Spider-verse Noir Peter Parker.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/25/2024, 4:06 PM
@Spidey91 - They don't want to confuse the causal fan.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/25/2024, 3:44 PM
Cage should have been cast as Tom holland from the start.
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/25/2024, 3:46 PM
@harryba11zack - Tom Holland's a bit young for a biopic
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 10/25/2024, 3:45 PM
This might be the first Sonyverse spiderman thing to actually be good. Oh, weel I guess that the 7th time is the charm
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 10/25/2024, 3:45 PM
Awesome! Night Monkey looks good in that hat and jacket!
PC04
PC04 - 10/25/2024, 3:47 PM
Looks great!
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/25/2024, 3:47 PM
Worried 8 episodes of Cage's Noir will get a bit tiresome fairly quickly, though I'd have said the same for Penguin, so colour me intrigued for this. Suit looks ace
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/25/2024, 3:55 PM
Cooooooool
Knightstar
Knightstar - 10/25/2024, 4:00 PM
Damn this a real thing 😄.

