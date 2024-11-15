YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN And EYES OF WAKANDA Casts Revealed Along With Spectacular New Stills

Marvel Animation has shared new details and stills for two of its most highly anticipated TV shows, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda.

The former, according to the official plot synopsis, "is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

We also have a confirmed cast list: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details are provided, though we've heard that Thames is Spider-Man, Domingo is Norman Osborn and, well, Cox is obviously returning as Daredevil.

As for Dancy, rumour has it the Hannibal star is playing Doctor Octopus. That's a fantastic casting decision and one we're sure many of you would like to see carry over into live-action.

More has been revealed about Eyes of Wakanda, "Marvel Animation's new action-adventure series [that] follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story."

We've also learned that the show will feature the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.

While character details are being kept under wraps, Williams - who starred in The CW's Black Lightning - is taking on the role of "The Lion."

Eyes of Wakanda is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris, with Ryan Coogler executive producing. The show is also executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King.

Both shows look like something different from Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation and we're excited to learn more about them in the coming weeks and months. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's animation style has so far divided opinions, but it also has all the makings of a classic Spidey adventure.

As for Eyes of Wakanda, that's shaping up to be every bit as visually stunning as the Black Panther movies. It's also the first MCU animated TV show set on Earth-616.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025, with Eyes of Wakanda set to follow on August 6, 2025. Check out new stills from both shows below.