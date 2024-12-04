YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Artwork Features A Spectacular Callback To AMAZING FANTASY #15

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is fast approaching and while we still don't have a trailer, some new promo art for the series is featured on upcoming merchandise for the web-slinger's return to animation.

As you can see in the X posts below, it pays homage to Steve Ditko's iconic artwork in Amazing Fantasy #15, the comic featuring the hero's first appearance on the page.

It doesn't reveal much beyond that and we know from various snippets of leaked footage that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will boast a unique animation style. As for when we'll get a trailer, chances are it will drop after What If...? season 3 so Marvel Studios can keep the focus on its next Marvel Animation title for the time being.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least," Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, said earlier this year. "I think it’s really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics."

"It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It’s so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with."

He added, "Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

The Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details have been provided, though we know Thames is playing Spider-Man, Domingo has been cast as Norman Osborn and, well, Cox is obviously returning as Daredevil.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.