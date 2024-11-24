YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Comic Cover Reintroduces Three Of The Wall-Crawler's Earliest Foes

Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming to Disney+ next January, and before it does, we'll be able to swing into some new Spidey stories in a special prequel comic book series written by Marvel veteran Christos Gage and drawn by rising star artist Eric Gapstur.

Set during the teenager's earliest days as Spider-Man, the five-issue limited series introduces a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of the hero's legendary villains.

The animated series will take place in its reality and we now see that this rookie web-slinger will face off with The Enforcers, a trio first introduced by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the pages of 1963's Amazing Spider-Man #10. They haven't changed much in terms of appearance and this should be a fun clash. Whether they appear in the show as well remains to be seen.

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage previously said of the comic. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times."

"While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!" the writer added.

The Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details have been provided, though we know Thames is playing Spider-Man, Domingo has been cast as Norman Osborn and, well, Cox is obviously returning as Daredevil.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025. Check out these new covers and details for the tie-in comic below.

SWINGING INTO TROUBLE! With a new school, new powers and a new secret identity, Peter Parker’s in over his head as he tries to navigate his double life as Spider-Man. YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN is swinging into a new animated series on Disney+, but you can read about it first as he takes on THE ENFORCERS!

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU

On Sale April 2025