YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Official First Look Revealed Along With New Prequel Comic Book

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Official First Look Revealed Along With New Prequel Comic Book

Marvel Comics has announced plans for a new Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man prequel comic that sets the stage for the upcoming Disney+ series, but does its release date offer any premiere date clues?

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 10, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming soon to Disney+, but before it does, you'll be able to swing into some new Spidey stories courtesy of a special prequel comic book series.

Written by Marvel veteran Christos Gage and illustrated by rising star artist Eric Gapstur, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be a five-issue limited series introducing a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of Spidey's legendary villains.

The comic series also introduces some of the amazing adventures to come in this highly anticipated animated series that takes place during Peter's earliest days as Spider-Man.

Here's the title's official description from Marvel Comics:

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said today. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times."

"While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!" he concluded.

We're still waiting on a premiere date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but, with this comic launching as soon as December, we'd imagine it's going to hit Disney+ either at the end of this year or in the first few months of 2025.

Below, you can check out Leonardo Romero's cover art along with a first official look at the show on an Animation Variant Cover (believe it or not, all we've seen from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are photos of artwork shown off at events like Comic-Con and D23.

YFNSM2024001-cover
YFNSM2024001-Animation

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by EPIC GAPSTUR
Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO
Animation Variant Cover
On Sale 12/11

IRON MAN #1 Trailer Teases A Brutal New Era For Marvel Comics' Armored Avenger
Related:

IRON MAN #1 Trailer Teases A Brutal New Era For Marvel Comics' Armored Avenger
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Head Writer Reveals Some Unexpected Marvel Characters Who Will Appear
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Head Writer Reveals Some Unexpected Marvel Characters Who Will Appear
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 9/10/2024, 5:49 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/10/2024, 5:54 PM
Friendly? He is a menace ..he constantly team ups whit Dock Ock and the green guy to loot the city, better read the papers man and remember to vote Trump this november.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/10/2024, 5:55 PM
another fan favourite white character gets replaced
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder