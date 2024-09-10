YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Official First Look Revealed Along With New Prequel Comic Book

Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming soon to Disney+, but before it does, you'll be able to swing into some new Spidey stories courtesy of a special prequel comic book series.

Written by Marvel veteran Christos Gage and illustrated by rising star artist Eric Gapstur, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be a five-issue limited series introducing a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of Spidey's legendary villains.

The comic series also introduces some of the amazing adventures to come in this highly anticipated animated series that takes place during Peter's earliest days as Spider-Man.

Here's the title's official description from Marvel Comics:

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said today. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times."

"While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!" he concluded.

We're still waiting on a premiere date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but, with this comic launching as soon as December, we'd imagine it's going to hit Disney+ either at the end of this year or in the first few months of 2025.

Below, you can check out Leonardo Romero's cover art along with a first official look at the show on an Animation Variant Cover (believe it or not, all we've seen from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are photos of artwork shown off at events like Comic-Con and D23.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EPIC GAPSTUR

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Animation Variant Cover

On Sale 12/11