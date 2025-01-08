YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Reveals New Story Details Including Why Ned And MJ Don't Appear

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Reveals New Story Details Including Why Ned And MJ Don't Appear

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man executive producer Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt reveals new details about the Marvel Animation TV series, including why neither MJ nor Ned have made the cut. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man started life as a series set on the Sacred Timeline which promised to explore Peter Parker's time as Spidey before he encountered Tony Stark in his apartment (the idea was dropped due to being "not fun").

It's since evolved into a story that essentially asks, "What if Norman Osborn had been Spider-Man's mentor instead of Iron Man?" That's an intriguing premise and new details about the show have been revealed by executive producer Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt on The Official Marvel Podcast.

"The conceit of it was, 'What happened within that time in the MCU and what if things jagged one way or another with the Multiverse of it all?'" she explains in the video below. "There are a couple different ways you can tell a Peter Parker and Spider-Man story. It starts with Peter in his Freshman year."

"In the most recent Spider-Man movies [with] Tom Holland we meet Peter [as a] sophomore but what happens when he's just into school with all the newness that brings?"

"We're starting at a point in the MCU where Civil War has happened, so the Sokovia Accords have been ratified so it's modern day and then Peter gets to his first day at Midtown...then a thing happens which I'm going to try and dance around and there goes our branch," Vasquez-Eberhardt continued. "It's a very recognisable world but Peter doesn't end up going to Midtown."

"It's a world where he never met Ned, he never met MJ. Who might he run into?" the producer, who has also worked on X-Men '97 and I Am Groot added, before revealing, "Nico [Minoru] is such a great fit for Peter. She's very different from Ned and they fit so well together."

So, this Spider-Man never encounters Iron Man and, by not going to Midtown High, also doesn't encounter Ned and MJ. This feels less like a "jag" from the Sacred Timeline and more like a completely separate reality, but it still sounds like a compelling new status quo for the character. 

You can hear more from Vasquez-Eberhardt in the video below. In that, she talks more about Tombstone's role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and why the Runaways' Nico was a good fit for this latest Marvel Animation series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Offers Best Look Yet At Wall-Crawler's Three Suits
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Offers Best Look Yet At Wall-Crawler's Three Suits
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Says Series Is No Longer Set In MCU Because It Was Not Fun
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Says Series Is No Longer Set In MCU Because It Was "Not Fun"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2025, 12:14 PM
Hopefully the story is good because they're not selling me on the concept.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 12:17 PM
Okay I'm out.

One day someone will do the Stan Lee/Steve Ditko high school stuff justice.
The Jon Watts trilogy wasn't it.
This isn't it.
Fair enough.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/8/2025, 12:23 PM
Garbage
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/8/2025, 12:29 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/8/2025, 12:31 PM
Whoever signed off on Norman doing blackface is truly behind the times.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 12:34 PM
Interesting….

I feel like it’s moreso just a seperate reality then just one instance that goes a different way since it seems like Civil War & Sokovia Accords happen here before Peter has even joined Midtown while that wasn’t the case in the MCU if I’m not mistaken so what causes that to happen a bit earlier in this universe?.

I feel like Civil War happening earlier before it seems Peter even gets his powers (going by footage , it looks like he gets his powers early on being a freshman given the circumstances of the show) is moreso the branch then Peter not going to Midtown.

Maybe I’m not saying this right but that’s the best I can at this time…

Anyway , I think this could be fun so I’m looking forward to this new take on Spidey & his world!!.

User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 1/8/2025, 12:38 PM
That is some low-effort shit, right there. I see why these turds are scared of AI...
grif
grif - 1/8/2025, 12:56 PM
lol the folks making this will be doing xmen 97 season 2
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/8/2025, 12:58 PM
i think they couldn't get Holland so they switched it up to differentiate from main universe. should still be good show. though i am tired of spiderman cartoon reboots by now. really i want spiderman tas 97 to accompany xmen 97. spider man tas was the best animated spiderman and it brought to life so many great comic story lines
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 1:03 PM
@supermanrex - they weren’t going to get Holland anyway due to the Sony & Marvel deal

I buy their explanation in that doing a story about Peter as Spider Man before he met Tony in the MCU would have been too limiting & restrictive since he hadn’t really encountered any of his villains till then etc.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder