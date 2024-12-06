YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Reveals First Look At Peter Parker's Oscorp Suit

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Reveals First Look At Peter Parker's Oscorp Suit

Promo art for next January's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showcases the web-slinger's classic costume alongside what looks to be his official Oscorp gear created by Norman Osborn. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

New promo art for Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been revealed today and it offers a first look at Peter Parker's white and black Oscorp suit. 

This is a drastic reinvention but not all that different from what we've seen in the comics over the years (it has a lot in common with what he wore while fighting alongside the Future Foundation). The wall-crawler is expected to don several different suits over the course of this series. 

Marvel Studios still hasn't released a trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but tends to wait until much closer to the premiere before sharing a sneak peek at its animated offerings. With that in mind, we'd expect What If...? to finish before anything is released.

That's not to say we have no new content from the show, of course, as a first look at next week's prequel comic was released earlier today

Here's a closer look at Spidey's new look in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

In the trailer shown to fans at D23 this summer, Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) new origin story was revealed; during the teenager's first day at Midtown High, a portal opens above the school and Doctor Strange and a monster fall out of it...as does a spider. That bites the future Spider-Man, rooting his origin story in magic rather than science. 

Months later, Spidey dons a homemade costume and eventually finds an unexpected ally in Norman Osborn, a character we now know will be played by Colman Domingo.

Talking at the event, the actor said, "I didn't know much about Norman, and I don’t know why I’ve been drawn to villains – I’m a good human being – but I do believe that everyone has the power to turn in some shape or form. If you weren’t given enough hugs or love or support, you can go to the dark side. To become a part of the MCU as Norman means everything to me."

The Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details have been provided, though we know Thames is playing Spider-Man, Domingo has been cast as Norman Osborn and, well, Cox is obviously returning as Daredevil.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/6/2024, 2:00 PM
I don't get why people try to recreate a suit that is already iconic. You can not get better than the original design. You just can't.

