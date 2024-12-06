YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 Preview Reveals How The MCU's New Peter Parker Gets His Powers

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, the upcoming prequel comic book which sets the stage for the Marvel Animation series of the same name. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)
Source: CBR

Ahead of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's premiere on Disney+ next month, Marvel Comics will release a new prequel comic book highlighting more of this wall-crawler's earliest adventures. 

Marvel Studios has its main Spider-Man, Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but previously introduced an animated Variant in What If...? season 1. This third version borrows heavily from the MCU's Spidey, expanding on his origin in a world where Norman Osborn became his mentor in place of Tony Stark. 

In this first look at next Wednesday's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, we see the fateful moment Peter is bitten by the spider that gives him his amazing new powers.

However, in place of a radioactive creepy-crawly, we know that this one falls through a portal opened by Doctor Strange when one of the Sorcerer Supreme's adventures brings him to Midtown High. How much that changes what we know of Spider-Man remains to be seen. 

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," writer Christos Gage recently said. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times."

"While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!"

The Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details have been provided, though we know Thames is playing Spider-Man, Domingo has been cast as Norman Osborn and Cox is will reprise his role as Daredevil.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

In Marvel Animation’s new series, we find Peter Parker still finding his footing on his journey to becoming the Spider-Man we all know and love! In this series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (of 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by EPIC GAPSTUR
Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Artwork Features A Spectacular Callback To AMAZING FANTASY #15
Related:
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Artwork Features A Spectacular Callback To AMAZING FANTASY #15
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Teaser Reveals The Show's Familiar Theme Song And A Streaming Spidey
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Teaser Reveals The Show's Familiar Theme Song And A Streaming Spidey

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2024, 9:37 AM
This comic and show look so original and interesting...
AC1
AC1 - 12/6/2024, 9:45 AM
So does that mean in this universe Strange becomes a sorcerer earlier in the timeline than MCU-616? Or is it a time travel thing where a different Strange accidentally sends the spider back in time? Or a mixture of both?

Only asking because the series is meant to be very close to the events of MCU-616 Spider-Man, but that version of Spidey got his powers before Strange became a sorcerer - I think they say he's already been Spider-Man for 6 months by the time Tony recruits him for Civil War, and Strange crashes his car while hearing about possible surgical cases he can work on including one that's heavily suggested to be Rhodey's spinal injury from Civil War.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/6/2024, 9:53 AM
@AC1 - i wouldn’t think too hard about it. It’s similar to the 616 we know, but i think there’s going to be a lot of differences.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 12/6/2024, 10:09 AM
@AC1 - we never knew exactly when Stephen did his training at least I don’t think. Civil War and Dr. Strange as movies were back to back. Who says it couldn’t have been before? The spinal injury line for the test pilot which a lot of folks contribute to Iron Man 2’s Justin hammer’s tester of his armor make me think it was before. Of course, it could be Rhodes but I don’t think Tony would waste time trying to ask someone as arrogant as Strange.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/6/2024, 9:52 AM
Pumped for this. Animation looks really cool and different.

Was at first excited about an animated series set in 616 exploring main MCU Peter’s origin, but this alt universe concept has way more potential/longevity, IMO.
Thing94
Thing94 - 12/6/2024, 10:28 AM
I'm looking forward to the show may even buy the comic (s)
thebamf
thebamf - 12/6/2024, 10:33 AM
Is it from a spider? I bet it's from a spider.

