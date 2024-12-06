YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 Preview Reveals How The MCU's New Peter Parker Gets His Powers

Ahead of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's premiere on Disney+ next month, Marvel Comics will release a new prequel comic book highlighting more of this wall-crawler's earliest adventures.

Marvel Studios has its main Spider-Man, Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but previously introduced an animated Variant in What If...? season 1. This third version borrows heavily from the MCU's Spidey, expanding on his origin in a world where Norman Osborn became his mentor in place of Tony Stark.

In this first look at next Wednesday's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, we see the fateful moment Peter is bitten by the spider that gives him his amazing new powers.

However, in place of a radioactive creepy-crawly, we know that this one falls through a portal opened by Doctor Strange when one of the Sorcerer Supreme's adventures brings him to Midtown High. How much that changes what we know of Spider-Man remains to be seen.

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," writer Christos Gage recently said. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times."

"While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!"

The Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details have been provided, though we know Thames is playing Spider-Man, Domingo has been cast as Norman Osborn and Cox is will reprise his role as Daredevil.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

In Marvel Animation’s new series, we find Peter Parker still finding his footing on his journey to becoming the Spider-Man we all know and love! In this series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (of 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EPIC GAPSTUR

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO