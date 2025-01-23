YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Sneak Peek Reveals First Look At Daredevil, Doctor Octopus, And More

A new featurette and sneak peek for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has just been released, and there's lots here to get excited about.

Not only does that unique animation style look much better than what we saw in the trailer, but we also catch sight of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Doctor Octopus, and the Scorpion. There's even an intriguing shot of the airport battle from Captain America: Civil War.

Was Spidey still forced to pick a side or did he miss that battle with Norman Osborn serving as his mentor in place of Iron Man? We'll have to wait and see, but keep your eyes peeled elsewhere for new looks at Speed-Demon, General "Thunderbolt" Ross, and Doctor Strange.

The first Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man social media reactions drop early tomorrow, while the first reviews are set to swing only alongside the show's rumoured three-episode premiere (we're still waiting on official confirmation that's the plan).

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Head Writer and shared some insights last year about what fans can expect from the web-slinger's long-awaited return to animation.

"You know, I want to give a cliche, 'Expect the unexpected' answer but, honestly, I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he teased. "He's hanging around New York; it's not a huge intergalactic adventure."

"It's him at his roots and there are a lot of things we, as a fanbase, take at first glance and are like, 'Oh yeah, I know this part of the story.' That's been really fun to dig into: 'Maybe you don't know everything.' There are some surprises in there and I'm really excited to dig into those. It was really fun to subvert those expectations when they've been built up for so long," Tramell added.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.