YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Sneak Peek Reveals First Look At Daredevil, Doctor Octopus, And More

Marvel Animation has shared a new look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and this sneak peek highlights Charlie Cox's Daredevil, the villainous Doctor Octopus, and...Captain America: Civil War?!

By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

A new featurette and sneak peek for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has just been released, and there's lots here to get excited about.

Not only does that unique animation style look much better than what we saw in the trailer, but we also catch sight of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Doctor Octopus, and the Scorpion. There's even an intriguing shot of the airport battle from Captain America: Civil War

Was Spidey still forced to pick a side or did he miss that battle with Norman Osborn serving as his mentor in place of Iron Man? We'll have to wait and see, but keep your eyes peeled elsewhere for new looks at Speed-Demon, General "Thunderbolt" Ross, and Doctor Strange. 

The first Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man social media reactions drop early tomorrow, while the first reviews are set to swing only alongside the show's rumoured three-episode premiere (we're still waiting on official confirmation that's the plan).

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Head Writer and shared some insights last year about what fans can expect from the web-slinger's long-awaited return to animation.

"You know, I want to give a cliche, 'Expect the unexpected' answer but, honestly, I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he teased. "He's hanging around New York; it's not a huge intergalactic adventure."

"It's him at his roots and there are a lot of things we, as a fanbase, take at first glance and are like, 'Oh yeah, I know this part of the story.' That's been really fun to dig into: 'Maybe you don't know everything.' There are some surprises in there and I'm really excited to dig into those. It was really fun to subvert those expectations when they've been built up for so long," Tramell added. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/23/2025, 4:25 PM
Now it all makes sense why the Osborn's are black and Peter seems to be the minority white person
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/23/2025, 4:29 PM
@AllsNotGood - say what?
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/23/2025, 4:30 PM
@AllsNotGood - as a Black man in america, all I can say is "WELCOME TO THE CLUB, DUDE!" *insert shoulder-shrug emoji here* It feels shitty, right?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/23/2025, 5:08 PM
@AllsNotGood - ITS ok..
We aré fixing out country now
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/23/2025, 5:21 PM
@ProfessorWhy - what
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/23/2025, 4:29 PM
SNAP! IT'S AN ANIMATED FEATURE! I need to pay attention to these articles more I was thinking live-action like the Nic Cage project. Something new to watch.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 4:44 PM
I have liked the artstyle but haven’t loved the animation till now…

Maybe it’s grown on me but it feels smoother imo.

Plus this shot just rocks…

User Comment Image

Anyway , the show seems like it could be fun so looking forward to it!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/23/2025, 5:09 PM
ITS a shame the animation looks so souless because maybe there Is a good series Buried in there :/

