YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Teaser Reveals The Show's Familiar Theme Song And A Streaming Spidey

A new teaser for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been released and it reveals that the new Spidey has a penchant for streaming. We also catch a little of the show's catchy theme song...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2024
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

For the first time in a decade, Spider-Man brought Marvel back to one of New York City's most iconic events, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, to celebrate his and Marvel's roots in New York, the home of Marvel and its 85-year comic book history.

Some official footage of the web-slinger's float has been shared on social media alongside a tease for next month's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

In that, we learn the hero streams his adventures to his supporters (he is a teenager, so it tracks) and hear a little bit of the classic 1960s theme tune, albeit with a modern twist. 

A trailer still hasn't been released by Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation but we'd imagine one is imminent seeing as we're now only two months away from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's premiere.

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Head Writer and shared some insights into what fans can expect from the web-slinger's return to animation earlier this year.

"You know, I want to give a cliche, 'Expect the unexpected' answer but, honestly, I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he teased. "He's hanging around New York; it's not a huge intergalactic adventure."

"It's him at his roots and there are a lot of things we, as a fanbase, take at first glance and are like, 'Oh yeah, I know this part of the story.' That's been really fun to dig into: 'Maybe you don't know everything.' There are some surprises in there and I'm really excited to dig into those. It was really fun to subvert those expectations when they've been built up for so long," Tramell added. 

The Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details have been provided, though we know Thames is playing Spider-Man, Domingo has been cast as Norman Osborn and, well, Cox is obviously returning as Daredevil.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 11/28/2024, 12:16 PM
I see
MasterMix
MasterMix - 11/28/2024, 12:37 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2024, 12:51 PM
The streaming thing might have been just for this promo but if that’s how it is in the show then it makes sense to an extent , he is a modern teenager…

However , as things likely get more serious as the show continues then I can see him ditching that hopefully.

Also that theme music…

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/28/2024, 1:07 PM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/28/2024, 1:15 PM
Not sure how I feel about this new series I was more surprised by parade they didn’t mention Stan lee for that Spider-Man art style for ballon parade finally other artists get recognition for there besides Stan

