YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Teaser Reveals The Show's Familiar Theme Song And A Streaming Spidey

For the first time in a decade, Spider-Man brought Marvel back to one of New York City's most iconic events, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, to celebrate his and Marvel's roots in New York, the home of Marvel and its 85-year comic book history.

Some official footage of the web-slinger's float has been shared on social media alongside a tease for next month's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

In that, we learn the hero streams his adventures to his supporters (he is a teenager, so it tracks) and hear a little bit of the classic 1960s theme tune, albeit with a modern twist.

A trailer still hasn't been released by Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation but we'd imagine one is imminent seeing as we're now only two months away from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's premiere.

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Head Writer and shared some insights into what fans can expect from the web-slinger's return to animation earlier this year.

"You know, I want to give a cliche, 'Expect the unexpected' answer but, honestly, I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he teased. "He's hanging around New York; it's not a huge intergalactic adventure."

"It's him at his roots and there are a lot of things we, as a fanbase, take at first glance and are like, 'Oh yeah, I know this part of the story.' That's been really fun to dig into: 'Maybe you don't know everything.' There are some surprises in there and I'm really excited to dig into those. It was really fun to subvert those expectations when they've been built up for so long," Tramell added.

The Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. No character details have been provided, though we know Thames is playing Spider-Man, Domingo has been cast as Norman Osborn and, well, Cox is obviously returning as Daredevil.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.