RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN To Face A Savage Villain In BRAND NEW DAY - SPOILERS

Though casting news wouldn't usually be considered a spoiler, the fact that this actor's involvement hasn't been made official yet means there's a chance it's being kept under wraps for a reason. So, just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Yesterday, Nexus Point News reported that Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Bruce Banner for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, noting that "Banner’s appearance will be much larger than a cameo, and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film."

Again, this hasn't been confirmed by the trades yet, but given the source's track record, we'd say the report is on the level.

Fans have been speculating about what part Banner/Hulk might play in the story, but most theories seem to be working under the assumption that the Avenger will be joining forces with Tom Holland's Peter Parker to face the movie's big bad.

But what if the Hulk is the big bad?

Josh from Den Of Nerds has heard that the Green Goliath will serve as the villain of the piece, which would presumably mean that Smart Hulk, or Professor Hulk if you prefer, will revert to his Savage form and embark on one of his signature rampages. This would line up with previous rumors relating to Marvel's plans for the character, and could lay the groundwork for a future World War Hulk-inspired event.

There have also been reports claiming that an earlier idea (we don't know if it ever made it to the script stage) for Brand New Day would have seen Spidey team-up with the Punisher to take on the Hulk.

Other villains are expected to feature (Tombstone, Scorpion and Boomerang are rumored following a recent report from a Disney event in Vegas), but Spider-Man doing battle with the Hulk is one of many clashes comic book fans have been waiting to see on the big screen, so this potential showdown would be sure to generate a lot of hype and excitement.

If Ruffalo is indeed set to appear, he'll join new cast members Sadie Sink (the latest rumor points to her playing Mayday Parker) and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have also heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, and Michael Mando is expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.