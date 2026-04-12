Sony Is Promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day At CinemaCon - Is A New Trailer Coming Tomorrow?

CinemaCon begins in Las Vegas tomorrow, bringing together exhibitors and studio partners for one massive trade show revolving around the motion picture industry and the theatrical experience.

Trailers and extended previews are typically shown during panels. Full-blown screenings are also often held during the event, with some footage occasionally released online (it's not a guarantee, and bootlegs are rare).

The Sony Pictures panel takes place tomorrow between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will likely be put front and centre. It isn't yet a month since the teaser was released, so we'd imagine whatever is shown will be exclusive to those in Sin City.

However, Sony will be looking to make headlines, meaning we may learn more about the cast and story. A poster is also overdue, especially as the trailer wasn't accompanied by one. That's something we would bet on getting an online release.

In the meantime, Sony is promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the show floor, but the studio is using a screenshot from the trailer rather than a never-before-seen image. Depicting the wall-crawler fighting Boomerang, it's an eye-catching piece, but fans are understandably hoping for more tomorrow evening.

This moment from the movie pays homage to the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #345, so posters that similarly recreate classic comic book artwork would be welcomed.

In a recent interview, Tom Holland revealed that he sees Spider-Man: Brand New Day as "a fresh start." He added, "I think what Peter Parker is going through post-Spider-Man: No Way Home is really profound and unique to the superhero genre."

"I think my favourite thing about Peter Parker is that he is always selfless. Everything that he does is for other people, and particularly in this movie, he is making the ultimate sacrifice to try and protect Ned and MJ. And that is having a really catastrophic effect on not only his personal life, but also his health."

"I think that is something that we've never dealt with in a Spider-Man movie before. And I think that it's just a really cool thing for us to explore," the actor teased.

Stay tuned for more on Spider-Man: Brand New Day as we have it.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.