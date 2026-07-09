Spider-Man: Brand New Day Art Book Reveals Why Marvel Studios Scrapped Grey Hulk Plans

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Art Book Reveals Why Marvel Studios Scrapped Grey Hulk Plans

The upcoming art book for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has revealed why Marvel Studios ultimately decided against including the Grey Hulk in the movie when Bruce Banner reverts to his Savage persona.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Source: AIPT

In 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, filmmaker Joss Whedon planned to have Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner transform into the Grey Hulk for his battle with Tony Stark in his Hulkbuster armour. The Hulk had fallen under the Scarlet Witch's influence, but plans to head down the grey-skinned route were ultimately scrapped.

Since then, we've seen Bruce become a Gladiator Hulk and even Smart Hulk, but his skin has remained green the entire time. For months, there were rumours that old Jade Jaws would finally go grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with fans convinced that they saw that version of the Avenger in leaked trailers for the movie.

The Hulk is expected to fall under the control of Sadie Sink's mystery character, reverting to his classic "Savage" persona in the process. However, it's now been confirmed that, even then, he'll remain green.

In AIPT's preview of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's "Art of" book, it's confirmed that Marvel Studios explored designs of the Grey Hulk "before ultimately deciding that audiences needed the familiar green version."

Concept artists also worked to dial back Ruffalo's facial features when transformed, ensuring The Hulk would look less human-like, and a little more monstrous, just like in the comics.

The site also explains that, in one of the movie's biggest action scenes, there's a horror-like sequence where "Hulk becomes increasingly frustrated because Spider-Man simply moves too quickly...it turns what could have been a straightforward slugfest into something closer to a predator-versus-prey dynamic." 

While the art book is largely spoiler-free (there's not a single mention of Sink's character, for example), it also confirms that The Punisher gets involved with Spidey's fight with The Hulk. That's not because either one of them is his target, but a result of "his own mission [colliding] with theirs."

Talking of Frank Castle, the change to his iconic skull logo is said to be down to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's creative team wanting to pay homage to John Buscema’s classic Punisher design. With that in mind, the skull now serves as a "bullet magnet" over his body armour. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 7/9/2026, 5:12 PM
Dang, first removed from Age of Ultron and now this. Would have liked to see something a little different for Hulk.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 7/9/2026, 5:21 PM
@GComix85 - I still think it would’ve been cool to have Banner unknowingly becoming Joe Foxit at night, Jekyl and Hyde style. Then have Peter have to get in the middle of a turf war between him, Tombstone, and whoever else. Could still throw in the metamorphosis stuff they appear to be doing. But I recognize that that’s a different movie.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/9/2026, 5:23 PM
@GComix85 - Same.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/9/2026, 5:27 PM
Green and Mean not a real fan of the Grey Hulk.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/9/2026, 5:27 PM
I'm assuming that "bullet magnet" is not a literal phrase and it means that the armor is denser there. Like how in Dark Knight Returns Batman explains that the yellow oval logo has thicker armor and the brightness is meant to entice people to shoot at it.

Maybe if they made a Hulk movie there could be room to explore Hulk's many other forms.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 5:30 PM
@1stDalek - yeah , the bullet magnet thing is my thinking too which I like.

Also there’s so much rich Hulk lore to dig into that it sucks due to rights issues with Universal that we haven’t had that
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/9/2026, 5:27 PM
yeah, so Campea's Doomsday segment amounted to:

"i heard this... then i asked someone else close to the production who said they didn't hear that... so, maybe this is just a nothingburger"

oy vey 🤦🏾‍♂️
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/9/2026, 6:08 PM
@themawisdead - View = Money for him. It's his job. I'm so sick of the engagement bait shit. It's all X is now, too.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/9/2026, 5:28 PM
Wait, so he’s not going to be grey in this?
rychlec
rychlec - 7/9/2026, 5:42 PM
Hulk is green. Green is good! It's not easy...but it shouldn't be. Stay mean, stay green.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/9/2026, 5:48 PM
@rychlec -
Bruce Banner canonically killed Hulk after the events of Infinity War for not complying, he erased that personality.

Even in this, it's not Hulk, it's a mind controlled Bruce Banner which angers him causing the transformation.

Hulk has been dead in the MCU since Endgame.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/9/2026, 5:47 PM
He's called "The Jade Giant" for a reason, I'm not gonna hold it against them. Besides, after boring smart/Professor Hulk for years, I'm glad to see Savage Hulk back.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2026, 5:58 PM

Hulk needs a complete makeover.

Do something shocking. At the end of Doomsday, have Dr Doom kill him in a shock ender. Then as the various Earths/Universes/timelines are destroyed, bring in another Hulk from one of them. (It won't happen, but Ed Norton would be so great)

No more wussy Ruffalo Hulk. Do something insane like bringing in Alan Richson as the true savage Hulk.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/9/2026, 6:09 PM
Lame. I was excited for Grey Hulk. My favorite look for him. Plus he was originally grey.

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