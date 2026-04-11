Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Reveals Closer Look At Boomerang And "Hulk Lives!" Tease

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Reveals Closer Look At Boomerang And &quot;Hulk Lives!&quot; Tease

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art puts the spotlight on Boomerang and pays homage to the iconic Amazing Spider-Man #345 cover, swapping out Venom for Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2026 03:04 AM EST

Sony Pictures is expected to bring Spider-Man: Brand New Day to CinemaCon next week. At the very least, that means we should get footage descriptions from attendees, though it's always possible some new footage—or a poster—is released online.

We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, a hi-res version of some recently released promo art has just swung online. Paying homage to the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #345, Tom Holland's web-slinger can be seen in the midst of a battle with Boomerang.

The top of this artwork reveals that "Hulk Lives!" and shows Bruce Banner back in his Savage Hulk form. We wouldn't read too much into that caption or the "Smash!" speech bubble, as it's a nod to a "Venom Lives!" banner on that classic cover.

On the bottom left is Tarantula, and the text that refers to Boomerang as "the Death-Dealer from Down Under" is another nod to the source material (it's previously been rumoured that Harry Holland, Tom's brother, will play Fred Myers). 

Recently, Holland confirmed that he's in London for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reshoots, explaining that, while they're "really, really fun," the additional photography is primarily to enhance what filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has already shot. 

"I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need," the actor explained. "The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas."

"We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humor," he continued. "We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff."

We still don't know how big a role the movie's secondary antagonists will have. It may not be much more than what we've seen in the trailers, so tempering expectations for what might only be a series of quick cameos would be wise.

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art, and the cover it's inspired by, below. 

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Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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