SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Reveals Whether Norman Osborn And Oscorp Are Mentioned

Even with the first teaser trailer finally online and playing in theaters with Project Hail Mary, much of Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains a mystery to us.

As spectacular as that first look may have been, all it really did was raise more questions, including who—or what—is plotting against the web-slinger. For example, while we know Spidey will clash with villains like Tombstone and Scorpion, there's still no official word on whoever that was hopping from body to body in the trailer.

Sure, Jean Grey is possible, but that's not exactly a move she's renowned for on the page.

There's also speculation that actor Keith David, who narrated the preview, is playing the MCU's Jackal. If so, Marvel Studios may be setting the stage for its take on "The Clone Saga." The mastermind behind his comic book machinations was ultimately revealed as a resurrected Norman Osborn, and many fans would love to see a fresh take on the Green Goblin.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Willem Dafoe's Norman claimed that neither he nor Harry existed in Peter's world. Of course, he's a psychopathic murderer who isn't necessarily inclined to tell the truth, so that's an easy retcon if necessary.

The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez has weighed in on the online chatter today, claiming that Spider-Man: Brand New Day features no mention of Norman or his company, Oscorp. This was to be expected, but it is still a little disappointing. After all, there's still plenty to do with the Green Goblin on screen, and we've yet to see a truly comic-accurate version on screen.

Like Batman and The Joker, there's much more to Spider-Man's rogues' gallery than the Green Goblin, and his most recent appearance is still fresh in the minds of fans. Nearly two decades after first suiting up as the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, Dafoe reprised perhaps his most iconic role when he starred in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As a reminder, he was transported to Earth-616 shortly before his death. Norman quickly reminded fans why he's Spidey's greatest foe by murdering the wall-crawler's Aunt May and very nearly turning Peter Parker into a killer (he also stabbed Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler in the back for good measure).

Cured and sent back to his reality, we last saw the Oscorp CEO devastated by what he'd done. There were rumours last summer about Dafoe returning to the MCU as Norman, but even if that's really happening, it seemingly won't be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July.

It wouldn't be the worst thing if someone were to find his discarded tech (he must have upgraded his suit and glider somewhere), with Roderick Kingsley, a.k.a. Hobgoblin and Jackal's alter-ego, Professor Miles Warren, two potential candidates to continue Norman's story...

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.