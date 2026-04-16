Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumored To Feature "Plenty Of Surprises"; [Spoiler] Cameo Confirmed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a very different movie to the No Way Home follow-up we were rumoured to be getting before official details began to filter through, with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and a whole host of villains joining Tom Holland's wall-crawler for his latest big screen outing.

There's also the small matter of Sadie Sink's mysterious character, who may or may not be Jean Grey (if she is, playing the X-Men mainstay, her involvement could lay the groundwork for the MCU reboot).

Brand New Day is already a jam-packed movie, but Jeff Sneider has heard that there are "plenty of other surprises" in store, including a previously rumoured cameo.

If you haven't been keeping up with the rumors, spoilers follow.

Sneider has confirmed that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, aka Night Nurse, will appear in the movie.

Temple debuted in the Marvel Netflix shows, and has proven to be an invaluable ally to the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. How she'll factor into Brand New Day remains to be seen, but there's been speculation that the Punisher will take Spidey to Claire for medical attention after the hero suffers a beat-down, possibly from the Hulk.

This has not been confirmed, but there's also been some chatter about Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, dropping by, possibly in a post-credits scene.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.