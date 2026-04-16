Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumored To Feature "Plenty Of Surprises"; [Spoiler] Cameo Confirmed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumored To Feature &quot;Plenty Of Surprises&quot;; [Spoiler] Cameo Confirmed

It seems Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have quite a few surprises in store, including the return of a character from Marvel's Netflix shows...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2026 08:04 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a very different movie to the No Way Home follow-up we were rumoured to be getting before official details began to filter through, with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and a whole host of villains joining Tom Holland's wall-crawler for his latest big screen outing.

There's also the small matter of Sadie Sink's mysterious character, who may or may not be Jean Grey (if she is, playing the X-Men mainstay, her involvement could lay the groundwork for the MCU reboot).

Brand New Day is already a jam-packed movie, but Jeff Sneider has heard that there are "plenty of other surprises" in store, including a previously rumoured cameo.

If you haven't been keeping up with the rumors, spoilers follow.

Sneider has confirmed that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, aka Night Nurse, will appear in the movie.

Temple debuted in the Marvel Netflix shows, and has proven to be an invaluable ally to the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. How she'll factor into Brand New Day remains to be seen, but there's been speculation that the Punisher will take Spidey to Claire for medical attention after the hero suffers a beat-down, possibly from the Hulk.

This has not been confirmed, but there's also been some chatter about Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, dropping by, possibly in a post-credits scene. 

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 4/16/2026, 8:41 PM
So this whole post exists just to say Rosario Dawson’s Netflix side character is returning and "but there's also been some chatter about Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, dropping by, possibly in a post-credits scene. "

What are we doing here? I’d like my 10 seconds back
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/16/2026, 8:44 PM
If there are surprises, these are the top of my list.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 8:49 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Cyclops is a slim possibility but I don’t think we are gonna get DD in this

I would love a Black Cat post credits tease.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 8:48 PM
Cool if true about these surprises , especially Rosario Dawson being apparently back as Claire Temple…

I enjoyed her performance and character in the Netflix shows so would be happy to see her in this aswell!!.

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CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/16/2026, 8:48 PM
Failing to find the evidence that this has been ‘confirmed’….
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 8:52 PM
Off topic:
@KingPatel
@RorMachine

Trailer for Ridley Scott’s “ The Dog Stars”.

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