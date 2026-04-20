Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumors Include Updates On Man-Spider, Plans For Daredevil, And More - Spoilers

With Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox once again denying that he'll appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems that this dream team-up will have to wait for the MCU's next Saga.

There's always a chance that Spider-Man and Daredevil will cross paths as soon as this July, but the far more likely possibility right now is that Marvel Studios is saving it for Spider-Man 5. Ultimately, that's going to hinge on how Daredevil: Born Again Seasons 2 and 3 play out.

The Cosmic Circus has shared some rumoured updates today, explaining that "elements will be [woven] into [Spider-Man: Brand New Day] in ways that will affect both the movie and Daredevil: Born Again in future seasons."

The site added, "Look to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for an idea of what that first encounter between Daredevil and Spider-Man will look like."

As we're sure you'll recall, those Variants of the two heroes fought when they first crossed paths, and if we do get to see that clash in live-action somewhere down the line...well, it will be spectacular and amazing in equal measure.

Later, the report also mentioned that Tombstone is a pivotal part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and as important to the story as the returning Scorpion.

Much has been said about Man-Spider potentially being part of Peter Parker's apparent evolution in the movie, but the site casts doubt on that by writing, "I have heard about the concept of Man-Spider, but certain producers have expressed concern about how family audiences will react to an 8-legged monster appearing in the movie, so last I heard, they don’t want to do that."

Finally, it's strongly hinted that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is somehow connected to the sudden emergence of costumed criminals that the wall-crawler finds himself squaring off with in the movie. Could that be linked to Bullseye's rumoured MCU future? We'll have to wait and see.

There's a lot of information out there about Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day plans, and unless the studio decides to hold test screenings at some point, the movie's biggest secrets will likely be kept under wraps until we all sit down in theaters this summer.

Aside from the odd (likely deliberate) leak, that was the case for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, and it became one of the biggest movies ever released with just shy of $2 billion at the global box office.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.