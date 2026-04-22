Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Mark Ruffalo May Have Just Dropped Another Major Spoiler For The Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Mark Ruffalo May Have Just Dropped Another Major Spoiler For The Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo has seemingly dropped a major spoiler about the web-slinger's MCU future, hinting at an intriguing clash for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2026 08:04 AM EST

This summer, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Both actors have a reputation for inadvertently sharing spoilers, though the Hulk actor may be the worst offender of the two. After all, he did accidentally stream part of Thor: Ragnarok at the movie's premiere in 2017.

During a recent appearance at the Cinema Adriano in Rome, Italy, the actor seemingly dropped a huge detail about the web-slinger's MCU future.

His comments are presented out of context, but referring to Spider-Man, Ruffalo can be heard saying, "I promise you, one thousand percent, that he will be fighting an alien in the future." 

Many fans are convinced that he's referring to Venom, a character we've repeatedly heard is set to factor into Spider-Man: Brand New Day and beyond. The prevailing theory is that, rather than heading down the Eddie Brock route, Mac Gargan will bond with the alien costume after things go badly for him as Scorpion.

Some believe Ruffalo is just trolling, playing with fans who expect him to casually drop spoilers in conversations like this one. An "alien" could refer to any number of characters beyond just Venom, though the Symbiote still seems most likely.

Taking Ruffalo at face value, it's hard not to let the imagination run wild. After all, the sight of a Venomized Hulk battling Spider-Man and The Punisher would be nothing short of mind-blowing, though it would be wise not to get too excited about such possibilities for now. 

Asked about his Venom: Let There Be Carnage cameo—which ultimately led nowhere in 2021—Holland previously said, "I genuinely don't know. It was really exciting to be a part of that film. Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I'm happy to say that he's a lovely bloke. But I haven't really given it very much thought."

Check out Ruffalo's possible Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoiler in the player below. 

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/22/2026, 8:59 AM
"I promise you, one thousand percent, that he will be fighting an alien in the future."

That could mean 100 different things. lol
TheyDont
TheyDont - 4/22/2026, 9:00 AM
And you dropped it in the article picture, you fuсking asshоle
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/22/2026, 9:03 AM
@TheyDont - It’s all speculation, so it really doesn't matter
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/22/2026, 9:06 AM
We're gonna have to get Mac Gargan Venom all because Sony is too greedy and keeps tarnishing Spider-Man characters in the public eye.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/22/2026, 9:21 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - marvel has not done that with taskmaster , modok , she hulk , leader and other villians and hero’s in movies else bloodstone in werewolf by night is burnet not red hair woman yeah your right marvel is perfect in every way
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/22/2026, 9:25 AM
Will we ever see a non slack-jawed version of the hulk who is seemingly beaten easily by everyone he comes up against in the mcu? What they've allowed happen to this character is a disgrace
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 9:31 AM
Maybe Ruffalo’s Hulk & Holland’s Spidey are in Secret Wars so that’s how he knows that the latter fights an alien perhaps?.

Anyway , i would love if Ruffalo is just playing with people now since we all expect him to spoil something so he’s just throwing out shit lol.

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