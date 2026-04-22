Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Mark Ruffalo May Have Just Dropped Another Major Spoiler For The Movie

This summer, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Both actors have a reputation for inadvertently sharing spoilers, though the Hulk actor may be the worst offender of the two. After all, he did accidentally stream part of Thor: Ragnarok at the movie's premiere in 2017.

During a recent appearance at the Cinema Adriano in Rome, Italy, the actor seemingly dropped a huge detail about the web-slinger's MCU future.

His comments are presented out of context, but referring to Spider-Man, Ruffalo can be heard saying, "I promise you, one thousand percent, that he will be fighting an alien in the future."

Many fans are convinced that he's referring to Venom, a character we've repeatedly heard is set to factor into Spider-Man: Brand New Day and beyond. The prevailing theory is that, rather than heading down the Eddie Brock route, Mac Gargan will bond with the alien costume after things go badly for him as Scorpion.

Some believe Ruffalo is just trolling, playing with fans who expect him to casually drop spoilers in conversations like this one. An "alien" could refer to any number of characters beyond just Venom, though the Symbiote still seems most likely.

Taking Ruffalo at face value, it's hard not to let the imagination run wild. After all, the sight of a Venomized Hulk battling Spider-Man and The Punisher would be nothing short of mind-blowing, though it would be wise not to get too excited about such possibilities for now.

Asked about his Venom: Let There Be Carnage cameo—which ultimately led nowhere in 2021—Holland previously said, "I genuinely don't know. It was really exciting to be a part of that film. Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I'm happy to say that he's a lovely bloke. But I haven't really given it very much thought."

Check out Ruffalo's possible Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoiler in the player below.

mark ruffalo back at it again spoiling now saying that he can promise 1000% that spider-man will fight an alien in the future



hmmmmmm sir symbiote? pic.twitter.com/6FAJtrzr8w — juan (@JuanEditzs) April 22, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.