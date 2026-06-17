Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease Grey Hulk And How Movie Deals With The Punisher's Foul Mouth

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease Grey Hulk And How Movie Deals With The Punisher's Foul Mouth

The cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sat down to talk more about the movie, including Sadie Sink's mystery role, the possibility of Grey Hulk, and how the PG-13 title tackles Frank Castle.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2026 11:06 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon have sat down with Fandango to discuss the movie before it swings into theaters next month.

The whole thing is worth a watch, though there is some back-and-forth banter about the Hulk being a colour other than green. When the Scarlet Witch took control of the Jade Giant in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, he was supposed to turn grey, and it seems that idea is finally being revisited for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Holland also confirmed that, to get around The Punisher's R-rated language, Spider-Man webs his mouth shut every time he goes to swear. That's the kind of fun, antagonistic back-and-forth that should be welcomed by fans of the comic.

Sink, who is being taken on a press tour where she can say absolutely nothing about her MCU role, could only tease, "It was so exciting. I grew up watching these movies. To join [the MCU] was very surreal. I really like the character [I’m playing] and that’s all I’ll say."

It's hard to say why Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are still keeping her role under wraps, though it's always possible that the Jean Grey chatter is a misdirect and that we still don't know who Sink really is. 

Other highlights include the use of slow motion, what filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton brought to the table, and how Holland use the five-year gap between Spider-Man: No Way Home and this movie to figure out what fans want to see. 

Check out the full interview with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Thing94
Thing94 - 6/17/2026, 11:50 AM
Are we all being punked? Where's the new trailer????
Huskers
Huskers - 6/17/2026, 11:53 AM
It seems like the gray Hulk is just going to be the rampaging Hulk only he’s gray?!?! Which comic fans know is completely inaccurate. These people have no clue what to do with the Hulk character. He’s been screwed up since Infinity War. It’s like no one there has ever read any Hulk books before.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/17/2026, 12:09 PM
@Huskers - I definitely feel ya. I loved the Grey Hulk in the comics, the Todd McF drawn Hulk, and he definitely isn't this.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 6/17/2026, 12:31 PM
@Huskers - Best Hulk adaptation so far is Avengers EMH. Not the best bruce banner, but I loved the Hulk on the show.
GEEK
GEEK - 6/17/2026, 12:37 PM
@Huskers - Wasn't the original Hulk gray and also rampaging in the comics? Plus, maybe he's a new shade of Grey.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2026, 11:53 AM
I’m glad they are keeping Sadie’s role a secret still even if she’s playing Jean Grey because not everyone is terminally online like us and knows the rumors (plus the movie has been said to be somewhat of a mystery so why spoil that?)…

Plus there’s no need to validate those “scoopers” who pretty much are running these movies beforehand for clicks & profit so [frick] em!!.

Anyway , that bit with The Punisher sounds fun and a nice way to get around a R Rated character like him being in a PG-13 setting!!.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/17/2026, 11:56 AM
I got my ticket but where the [frick] is my trailer?? Bastards lol
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/17/2026, 11:56 AM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/17/2026, 11:58 AM
Finally, Hulk gets some redemption after the comic relief they turned him into with Smart/Professor Hulk. We could've gotten a capable Hulk using brains and brawn to beat villains, but they made him the butt of jokes🤦🏾‍♂️
Vigor
Vigor - 6/17/2026, 12:21 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - wait how was smart hulk the butt of jokes? Can you cite examples?
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 6/17/2026, 12:00 PM
Savage Hulk should not be grey. But I guess they feel they will make more money selling a grey hulk toy instead of another green one.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2026, 12:10 PM
For the millionth time: the trailer will come with Toy Story 5. So that means the trailer will probably show up in between now and tomorrow morning lmao. Scoopers in shambles
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/17/2026, 12:37 PM
@bobevanz - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Fan Event — Amsterdam, June 17, 2026
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/17/2026, 12:10 PM
Random question:

If she is NOT Jean Grey, and with all this mystery during promoting the movie, do we think it will cause people to dislike the movie, even if it is good?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 12:15 PM
@LogansRazor - I’d probably not be affected, either way. I almost prefer she isn’t Jean, but that’s mostly because it seems misplaced in BND. But, hey, I’m happy to go unplug my mind for a couple hours, either way. 🕸️
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/17/2026, 12:21 PM
@LogansRazor - Are you asking if the fans will find something to complain about even if the movie is actually really good? Have you met these people? lol
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 12:14 PM
He’d goddamn well better put on a fedora and wink at the camera.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/17/2026, 12:18 PM
The Hulk Been NERFED Since Bill Bixby / Incredible Hulk television show.

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/17/2026, 12:29 PM
Savage Hulk is gonna be a 8 minute fight scene.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/17/2026, 12:34 PM
Please don’t be Jean Grey.

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