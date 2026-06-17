Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease Grey Hulk And How Movie Deals With The Punisher's Foul Mouth

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon have sat down with Fandango to discuss the movie before it swings into theaters next month.

The whole thing is worth a watch, though there is some back-and-forth banter about the Hulk being a colour other than green. When the Scarlet Witch took control of the Jade Giant in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, he was supposed to turn grey, and it seems that idea is finally being revisited for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Holland also confirmed that, to get around The Punisher's R-rated language, Spider-Man webs his mouth shut every time he goes to swear. That's the kind of fun, antagonistic back-and-forth that should be welcomed by fans of the comic.

Sink, who is being taken on a press tour where she can say absolutely nothing about her MCU role, could only tease, "It was so exciting. I grew up watching these movies. To join [the MCU] was very surreal. I really like the character [I’m playing] and that’s all I’ll say."

It's hard to say why Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are still keeping her role under wraps, though it's always possible that the Jean Grey chatter is a misdirect and that we still don't know who Sink really is.

Other highlights include the use of slow motion, what filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton brought to the table, and how Holland use the five-year gap between Spider-Man: No Way Home and this movie to figure out what fans want to see.

Check out the full interview with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.