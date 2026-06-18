Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Breakdown: 6 More Reveals That Change Everything We Thought We Knew

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Breakdown: 6 More Reveals That Change Everything We Thought We Knew

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's latest trailer reveals more about what's to come from the MCU's web-slinger this July, and we're breaking down all the biggest Easter Eggs and story teases.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 10:06 AM EST

We've already broken down many of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer's biggest moments (you can check that out here), but now that it's been officially released in 4K, several other reveals are also worth highlighting.

Ranging from an unexpected addition to the webbed wonder's suit to Sadie Sink's mystery character and hints that all is not as it seems with Peter Parker's transformation, there's plenty here to discuss. After all, it's clear these trailers aren't telling the full story.

Similar to how Spider-Man: No Way Home was marketed vastly differently from what the movie ended up being—the other Spider-Men didn't feature in a single trailer before its release—the same seems to be happening again.

Check out our full Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
 

6. Spider-Man Still Has Some Technology

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Much has been said about Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivering a street-level take on the web-slinger, but that clearly doesn't mean Peter Parker has completely given up using technology in his suit.

Marvel Studios has made the right decision by keeping Spidey's expressive lenses, especially with a suit that has so much in common with the early Steve Ditko design. However, we see here that Peter is utilising a targeting system, of sorts, to get him to that helicopter in time.

While this will bring back memories of the divisive costumes outfitted with Stark Industries technology, it's important to remember that Spider-Man has had gadgets like this in the comics—and in Insomniac's video games—for many years now.
 

5. Unexpected Side Effects

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Peter has developed organic webbing, but it's by no means the same as the version he's used to firing off in his web-shooters. This webbing appears vastly more powerful and seemingly opens the door to him finding new uses for it, hence the web tornado at the end of the trailer.

Not only is it strong enough to send his web-shooters flying, but it also seems to have a noticeable impact on his web-swinging as Spider-Man struggles to keep up with how quickly he's being flung across the city.

We'll get to the black eyes a little later, but you spotted Spidey seemingly catching a pigeon, right? As much as we'd love it to be a nod to Howard in the Spider-Man 2 video game, it seems to be a result of the wall-crawler's newfound webbing sending him in unwanted directions.
 

4. What's The Deal With Sadie Sink?

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Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have committed to maintaining the secrecy surrounding Sadie Sink's character, but this latest trailer confirms she's the person in the green and yellow hood (a hard-to-miss nod to what Jean Grey wears in the comics).

Why is she tormenting and threatening Peter, and why would his Spider-Sense be immune to her psychic attacks? There's clearly more going on here than meets the eye, and our theory right now is that she's being coerced or controlled, as introducing Jean as a villain makes zero sense.

Sending a psychic wave across New York, she freezes people in place, not unlike Professor X in Fox's X-Men movies. The shimmering of these powers is also similar to the energy we saw emanating from Charles Xavier's head in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...
 

3. Peter Parker Plummets

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In one of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer's most intriguing shots, we watch Peter Parker as he plummets through the New York sky to the street below. How did he get up there, and why is he not in costume? Could this all be a trick of the mind? 

We can't discount Jean making him see what she wants him to, and that in itself raises a lot of very interesting questions. What if Peter's transformation is all in his head, and Jean is trying to mentally break the hero after the DODC's superpowered goons fail? 

Of course, as often as we point fingers at the Department of Damage Control, it's worth noting that Tombstone has become a huge problem for Spidey on the page in recent years. For all we know, he's flung Peter from atop a skyscraper! 
 

2. The Significance Of Spidey's Web-Shooters

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Pay close attention throughout this sneak peek, and you'll notice that Spider-Man sometimes has his web-shooters on and, often, does not. That's obviously because of his new organic webbing, but there's one scene, in particular, that stood out to us.

During his battle with The Hulk, Spidey is still wearing mechanical web-shooters. So, does he not gain organic webbing until much later in the movie, or does it eventually stop "working"? After all, a battle with The Hulk feels like it would be fairly late in the movie, not at the start.

Moments like this really drive home how little we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the way this story will unfold. Heck, for all we know, this clash with the Jade Giant takes place somewhere in the middle of the movie and doesn't have an impact on the finale. 
 

1. Is This Really A Symbiote Story?

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Rumours about the Symbiote factoring into Spider-Man: Brand New Day have persisted for a while now, with one compelling theory suggesting the easily defeated Scorpion dons an alien suit to become Venom and take his revenge on Peter (replacing Eddie Brock).

The trailers have so far gone to great lengths to convince us that Spidey is undergoing some sort of physical transformation, perhaps becoming Man-Spider. However, what if the black eyes and newfound powers are a result of him wearing the Symbiote? What a twist that would make.

A Spider-Man who has essentially given up being Peter Parker would be a good match for the alien, especially if it pushes him down a darker route. From the Scorpion injecting him with the Symbiote to the DODC using it to try to control him, there are many ways this could work. 
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 10:38 AM
Massive MCU Hit Coming

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/18/2026, 10:55 AM
@OneMoreTime - nonce
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 6/18/2026, 10:41 AM
I must be the only one who doesn’t want there to be a symbiote.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/18/2026, 10:45 AM
@skyshark03191 - I want the symbiotic at the end of the film. But I’m also in the minority of those who want Tom Hardy back as Brock. It was already set up big time and with the right script and director, Hardy can act.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/18/2026, 11:00 AM
@skyshark03191 -

I don't want the symbiote in this movie either. I want Peter Parker Spider-Man to come home from Secret Wars with the black goo on him. Then we can get 2-3 movies of the epic Venom/Eddie Brock vs Spidey movie. Tom hardy Venom should never be seen again.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/18/2026, 11:33 AM
@skyshark03191 - I don't either. I don't want to see anything related to Venom in this movie.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 6/18/2026, 10:43 AM
If I don’t hear that this movie is all that good then idc. Just give me the doomsday trailer already
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 10:51 AM
Twist will be its inside of him whole time , will be one approach movie will give answers when it’s out
Repian
Repian - 6/18/2026, 10:57 AM
Perhaps the symbiote is trying to subjugate Peter. As more powerful enemies emerge, Peter gradually allows the symbiote to exert its influence over him. When Peter fights Hulk, the symbiote is almost completely in control. At the end of the film, the symbiote wins, and the black suit appears on screen.
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Repian
Repian - 6/18/2026, 11:19 AM
@Repian - Perhaps during Doomsday and Secret Wars, Doom and Spider-Man in the black suit are allies. Finally, the Fantastic Four manage to separate Peter from the symbiote and capture it.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 11:22 AM
@Repian - i like the idea of Peter going through a gauntlet of villains with the symbiote trying to take control at the same time though I don’t think that’s what is going on here.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/18/2026, 11:01 AM

I love it. Give us big surprises. But Damage Control sucks, and I wish it would fade away.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/18/2026, 11:35 AM
@DocSpock - Agreed I wish they would stop trying to force Damage Control. It was just barely interesting in Homecoming and mainly just served to prop up Adrian Toomes but at this point they're just trying to make them over into an anti-mutant task force?
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/18/2026, 11:08 AM
Save the symbiote for after Secret Wars as the next big Spidey focus of the new saga. That gives enough time to redo Venom and Carnage without it being so close to the Hardy films.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 11:23 AM
@SheepishOne - true though i do feel like Peter being isolated and such was the prime time to do the Symbiote but oh well.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 11:22 AM
The only people that would complain about Jean not being in this movie are the perpetually online people and all these scoopers. I've never liked this Theory or rumor. It better not be true. Am I taking crazy pills?! Why are you people acting like this is good?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 11:22 AM
they forgot to put cap in a suit
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centaur
centaur - 6/18/2026, 11:31 AM
@harryba11zack - I hate the new captain America suit (Sam)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 11:34 AM
I think Peter falling is a dream sequence but we’ll see…

Also I have a feeling Tombstone might have been cut out of the film which would really quash the rumors of him being the main villain of the film.

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