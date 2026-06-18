Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Breakdown: 6 More Reveals That Change Everything We Thought We Knew

We've already broken down many of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer's biggest moments (you can check that out here), but now that it's been officially released in 4K, several other reveals are also worth highlighting. Ranging from an unexpected addition to the webbed wonder's suit to Sadie Sink's mystery character and hints that all is not as it seems with Peter Parker's transformation, there's plenty here to discuss. After all, it's clear these trailers aren't telling the full story. Similar to how Spider-Man: No Way Home was marketed vastly differently from what the movie ended up being—the other Spider-Men didn't feature in a single trailer before its release—the same seems to be happening again. Check out our full Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Spider-Man Still Has Some Technology Much has been said about Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivering a street-level take on the web-slinger, but that clearly doesn't mean Peter Parker has completely given up using technology in his suit. Marvel Studios has made the right decision by keeping Spidey's expressive lenses, especially with a suit that has so much in common with the early Steve Ditko design. However, we see here that Peter is utilising a targeting system, of sorts, to get him to that helicopter in time. While this will bring back memories of the divisive costumes outfitted with Stark Industries technology, it's important to remember that Spider-Man has had gadgets like this in the comics—and in Insomniac's video games—for many years now.



5. Unexpected Side Effects Peter has developed organic webbing, but it's by no means the same as the version he's used to firing off in his web-shooters. This webbing appears vastly more powerful and seemingly opens the door to him finding new uses for it, hence the web tornado at the end of the trailer. Not only is it strong enough to send his web-shooters flying, but it also seems to have a noticeable impact on his web-swinging as Spider-Man struggles to keep up with how quickly he's being flung across the city. We'll get to the black eyes a little later, but you spotted Spidey seemingly catching a pigeon, right? As much as we'd love it to be a nod to Howard in the Spider-Man 2 video game, it seems to be a result of the wall-crawler's newfound webbing sending him in unwanted directions.



4. What's The Deal With Sadie Sink? Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have committed to maintaining the secrecy surrounding Sadie Sink's character, but this latest trailer confirms she's the person in the green and yellow hood (a hard-to-miss nod to what Jean Grey wears in the comics). Why is she tormenting and threatening Peter, and why would his Spider-Sense be immune to her psychic attacks? There's clearly more going on here than meets the eye, and our theory right now is that she's being coerced or controlled, as introducing Jean as a villain makes zero sense. Sending a psychic wave across New York, she freezes people in place, not unlike Professor X in Fox's X-Men movies. The shimmering of these powers is also similar to the energy we saw emanating from Charles Xavier's head in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...



3. Peter Parker Plummets In one of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer's most intriguing shots, we watch Peter Parker as he plummets through the New York sky to the street below. How did he get up there, and why is he not in costume? Could this all be a trick of the mind? We can't discount Jean making him see what she wants him to, and that in itself raises a lot of very interesting questions. What if Peter's transformation is all in his head, and Jean is trying to mentally break the hero after the DODC's superpowered goons fail? Of course, as often as we point fingers at the Department of Damage Control, it's worth noting that Tombstone has become a huge problem for Spidey on the page in recent years. For all we know, he's flung Peter from atop a skyscraper!



2. The Significance Of Spidey's Web-Shooters Pay close attention throughout this sneak peek, and you'll notice that Spider-Man sometimes has his web-shooters on and, often, does not. That's obviously because of his new organic webbing, but there's one scene, in particular, that stood out to us. During his battle with The Hulk, Spidey is still wearing mechanical web-shooters. So, does he not gain organic webbing until much later in the movie, or does it eventually stop "working"? After all, a battle with The Hulk feels like it would be fairly late in the movie, not at the start. Moments like this really drive home how little we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the way this story will unfold. Heck, for all we know, this clash with the Jade Giant takes place somewhere in the middle of the movie and doesn't have an impact on the finale.

