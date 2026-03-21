SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Leak May Have Been More Harmful Than Anyone Realized

Last December, the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked online. The quality was terrible, and it had seemingly been recorded—on a very old phone—from a website designed for studios to receive feedback on early trailer cuts.

The footage used clearly wasn't finished; there were a few strange-looking CG shots and blue screen in the background of a sequence with Peter Parker running across a rooftop. Of course, it's common for scenes used in a trailer for a movie as big as this one to be tidied up specifically for a teaser, only for the VFX in the movie itself to be considerably better.

It seems that's the case with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, anyway, as an editor who worked on the preview has revealed the fallout from that leak late last year.

"Due to some changes in the previous version of the trailer, the team had to urgently remake a new version within a very short time," they wrote. "In order to release it today, the entire project directly entered 'runaway mode.'"

"Everyone voluntarily worked overtime, weekends were reduced by half, and everyone was constantly synchronizing the progress."

So, while leaks are fun for fans, this makes it clear that their impact can be much bigger than you might think.

There are some noticeable differences between the leaked and final trailers, including the removal of Sadie Sink's voiceover, no more "New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down" song, and Spidey's aerial battle with The Hand being moved from a prison to the Big Apple's skyline.

Still, while the trailer leak wasn't good news for those working on it, Sony Pictures has definitely benefited from the excitement that blurry sneak peek created for the official version (and, in December, Spider-Man: Brand New Day even overshadowed Avengers: Doomsday's teasers).

It's also likely that the trailer had to be rushed because there's still a lot of VFX to finish between now and the movie's release in theaters this summer.

According to someone who worked on the Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer, time off on the weekend was cut in half, and people were voluntarily working overtime to remake the trailer after the original was leaked. pic.twitter.com/2kWwPx7ABq — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) March 21, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.