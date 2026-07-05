Spider-Man: Brand New Day: We Finally What Marvel Was Shooting In Wembley Last Month

Last month, set videos showed a stuntman filming scenes as Spider-Man near London's Wembley Stadium. Speculation pointed to that being for reshoots for either Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday, but we finally know what was really going on.

It turns out the security guard who told a fan they were shooting a commercial wasn't fibbing, because that's exactly what it was for. As you can see below, cameras were rolling on a promo for the AA, the UK's leading provider of roadside assistance.

We'll hopefully get an HD version soon, but there go those theories that this might have been a post-credits scene teasing Spidey's role in the next Avengers movies...

Meanwhile, a new Spider-Man special release by The Los Angeles Times confirms a major detail about Peter Parker's status quo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While some fans have wondered whether Peter only disguises himself as an ESU student to speak with Bruce Banner, he is in college when this movie begins. The publication notes, "It's maybe not so surprising to find the hero wrestling with despair, even as he tries to balance college classes with his web-crawling duties."

This will come as a relief to fans who were concerned that the next Spider-Man trilogy might skip over Peter's college years. That's a pivotal part of his life that hasn't really been explored in-depth on screen before now.

Holy shit, this magazine not only is beautifully crafted, but reveals a lot-Peter in BND IS taking college classes pic.twitter.com/B7RT0b0cHx — LITERALLY SPIDER-MAN (@THE_Spring_OnG) July 5, 2026

Finally, we have a snippet of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's score, which was shared by the movie's official social media accounts...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.