SPIDER-MAN 2's New Game+ Mode Has Gone Live And Brings A Whole Host Of Major Updates And Changes With It

Spider-Man 2's latest update is now live, and along with New Game+, some big changes have been made to the sequel which first swung into stores last October.

Starting with New Game+, though, and we can look forward to Ultimate Levels, Symbiote Suit Styles (players will be able to unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression), Golden Gadget Styles, Suit Tech Fusion, and a new trophy for completing Spider-Man 2 in New Game+ mode.

In terms of additional features, there's Mission Replay, the ability to change the time of day, current tendril colours, a host of alterations to Photo Mode, and additional suits such as the Hellfire Gala costumes. The suit based on Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies has also been updated to make it more screen-accurate.

We're also getting a ton of long-awaited Accessibility options and Insomniac has also shared details about general improvements being made to Spider-Man 2. You can find out more by following the link in the X post below.

Recently, Spider-Man himself, Yuri Lowenthal, was asked how he interprets the game's ending and shared his belief Peter will swing back into the spotlight sooner rather than later.

"There have been some comments recently that were picked up to infer that Peter’s out and Miles is in," he said. "While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen now."

"I don’t know - I haven’t read a script yet," Lowenthal was quick to point out. "They’re probably still working on it. But I don’t think that’s the last we’re gonna see Peter. I think it’s a cool place to leave it. It’s a cool change for him."

In other words, while Peter will try and live a normal life, it won't last long as he's bound to pick up the mask again. However, the actor has no issue with the wall-crawler putting his trust in his fellow Spider-Man.

"I think 100% he trusts Miles. Miles has really stepped up and he’s like, 'Oh, maybe I can get a little break,'" he explained. "And I did get a vacation to Symkaria during the Miles game. Not much of vacation, but at least at least MJ got to learn to ride a motorcycle, which is awesome."

Will you be replaying Spider-Man 2 now New Game+ is live?