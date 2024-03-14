SPIDER-MAN: THE GREAT WEB - Second Leaked Trailer Features Story Details And Spider-Gwen Gameplay

Spider-Man 2 launched its New Game+ mode last week and with that came a host of long-awaited updates (such as the ability to replay missions and change the time of day). However, many gamers are just keen to know what Insomniac is planning next.

Wolverine is on the horizon, of course, but in terms of the web-slinger's future, the hope is that details unearthed in last year's Insomniac hack - DLC featuring The Beetle and Carnage, a Venom spin-off, and Spider-Man 3 - ultimately pan out.

Sony originally had ambitious live-service plans which have since floundered; based on the reception to the likes of Marvel's Avengers and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, that may be for the best, but it means we've been robbed of the multiplayer Spider-Man: The Great Web.

Now, another concept trailer has leaked online it shows us more of Spider-Gwen and her fellow wall-crawlers in action. The Spider-Verse has been torn open, and it seems this group of five heroes is all that stands between the Sinister Six and their plans to conquer every reality.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Leaked Concept Art Reveals

An Early Look At Insomniac's Take On The Green Goblin

This looks spectacular, and it's a real shame it didn't become a reality. It looks like suit customisation was an option, as was the ability to chain together attacks; perhaps most interesting, though, is the voiceover from Peter Parker which suggests he's dead!

There are also rumblings online that the Scarlet Witch was responsible for opening these tears in reality so we can't help but wonder whether there was once some sort of MCU tie-in here.

Asked about possible plans for Spider-Gwen last year, Spider-Man 2's narrative director, Jan Paquette, said, "You know what, we entertain [the idea of] all the characters all the time. All of us at the studio are fans of Marvel."

"And so, one of the great things about Insomniac is that we love to get ideas from everybody on the team, so we're always getting ideas. But we also need to stay focused on what is the story that we're trying to tell and Gwen isn't part of the story that we're trying to tell unfortunately. But, who knows?"

As for Spider-Man 3 plans, Creative Director Bryan Intihar has been quoted as saying, "I think...if Spider-Man 1 [and Spider-Man: Miles Morales] was like our Iron Man and Spider-Man 2 was like a [Captain America:] Civil War, where do we go? Where logically do we go from there? I think it’d be pretty epic. But you know, we'll see..."

Check out this latest look at Spider-Man: The Great Web in the X post below (via GameFragger.com).