Tom Holland Will Spend A Huge Chunk Of 2025 Shooting SPIDER-MAN 4 And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Tom Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and spent the next five years as a huge part of the MCU.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) all followed, and it now feels like it's been a very long time since we saw the wall-crawler on screen.

Last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse helped fill the gap, of course, but it's Tom Holland's Peter Parker we know many of you are eager to see again.

Holland has just joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie in a lead role (we'll bring you more on that soon) and The Hollywood Reporter explains how he'll balance that with his upcoming Marvel commitments.

"Holland’s boarding may come with some ripple effects," the trade explains. "Sources say that the actor will spend next year juggling this project as well as Spider-Man 4, with a likely stop for Avengers: Doomsday. Spider-Man 4 was delayed enough that Holland’s co-star Zendaya will now be shooting Dune 3 in early 2026 rather than next year."

The actor is expected to be Avengers: Doomsday's lead and it's likely he'll film that before Spider-Man 4. Then, he'll have to immediately leap over to Nolan's mystery movie and find the time to shoot what will reportedly be a much smaller role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

"We have a creative and a pitch and a draft which is excellent. It needs work but the writers are doing a great job and I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland recently said of where things stand with Spider-Man 4. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

The actor added, "Obviously, one of the things to like bear in mind with Marvel is that there is, your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like, and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Spider-Man 4 is expected to be released next summer. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.