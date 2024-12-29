YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Releases Full Trailer & New Poster For Upcoming Animated Series

Marvel Animation has released the full trailer and some new key art for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 29...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 29, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Exactly one month before it premieres on Disney+, Marvel Animation has released the first full trailer and some new key art/promo images for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The 10-episode animated series "follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The teaser mostly focuses on Peter's school-life, but we do also get to see Spidey in action, as well as a first glimpse of the wall-crawling hero in his white Future Foundation-style suit, along with Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin (who will be voiced by Colman Domingo).

The cast list also confirms that Vincent D'Onofrio will voice Wilson Fisk (Charlie Cox's Daredevil was previously announced), and Agents of Atlas character Peal Pangan/Wave (voiced by Cathy Ang) will appear. It also looks like we can expect the villainous Screwball to show up.

Check out the trailer, poster and images below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Here's what Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, had to say about the show in a recent interview.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least. I think it’s really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics. It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It’s so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with."

He added, "Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

The voice cast also features Hudson Thames (What If…?) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd (Bones) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson (Transformers: Earthspark) as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy (Law & Order) as Otto Octavius.

xfan320
xfan320 - 12/29/2024, 1:13 PM
I don't think that looked very good?

Am I crazy?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/29/2024, 1:14 PM
@xfan320 - No you are not.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/29/2024, 1:13 PM
Pretending to be Lee/Ditko inspired and yet it's all modern shit, like they're wearing a '60s filter on zoom or something.

I'll bet two bucks they never actually sat down and read the Lee/Ditko stuff.

Their loss. That stuff defines the word classic. It'slike Hans Christian Anderson and Shakespeare had a baby and sent him to the 20th Century in HG Wells' Time Machine. Classic with a capital C.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/29/2024, 1:20 PM
@ObserverIO - Yeah, it looks bad. Animation and inspiration. It will just be an attempt to reinterpret a classic character... Just stop.
BatmanBeenDrinking
BatmanBeenDrinking - 12/29/2024, 1:30 PM
@ObserverIO - inspired... not an exact copy of their comic run. I think this look fun and will be a perfect blend that's going to bring in the young crowd while keeping the older fans engaged.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/29/2024, 1:41 PM
@BatmanBeenDrinking - It's um, loosely based on something we never actually read and don't actually care about.

Because why actually take any of the stories characters or situations from that classic and much beloved run. It would be um.. boring to just do that. Surely whatever crap we have scuttling around our heads is better than the tried and proven source material.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/29/2024, 1:16 PM
Marvel, Bigger, Stronger, Better, Studios.

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/29/2024, 1:24 PM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 12/29/2024, 1:35 PM
All the promotional material so far has focused on the prototype suit so much that I'm little worried that this will be one of those really slow-burn shows, where we don't get to the status quo everyone wants to see until season finale.
GameOn
GameOn - 12/29/2024, 1:37 PM
It’s interesting to see Norman and Harry as black men because it makes more sense with their hair lol
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/29/2024, 1:39 PM
@GameOn - Red hair? ;-)
AnEye
AnEye - 12/29/2024, 1:37 PM
Eh it looks OK.
Franshu
Franshu - 12/29/2024, 1:38 PM
Character deisgn isn't bad, but the animation itself looks... janky? Inexpressive? Same thing kinda happens to me with WHAT IF. It's hard to be invested emotionally when every animation, editing and shot choice is the laziest one possible.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/29/2024, 1:41 PM
Looks pedestrian. The animation feels like it’s missing another element to really solidify what they seem to be going for with the Ditko inspiration. They should have fully leaned into the retro with the Lee/Ditko vibes. Honestly, made the entire show full on 60s aesthetic, atmosphere, etc. Maybe a retro futuristic look. The way Caped Crusader leaned into the 30s/40s noir aspects of Batman.

I’ll give it a shot but not expecting much. That being said, the younger crowd should dig this. There is definitely a space for this with younger fans and if it speaks to them that’s cool.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/29/2024, 1:43 PM
More anti white race replacements, this time, Norman Osborn...

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/29/2024, 1:44 PM
It's trying SO hard to be Spiderverse, but it just comes off like Steve Buscemi.
User Comment Image

