YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Releases Full Trailer & New Poster For Upcoming Animated Series

Exactly one month before it premieres on Disney+, Marvel Animation has released the first full trailer and some new key art/promo images for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The 10-episode animated series "follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The teaser mostly focuses on Peter's school-life, but we do also get to see Spidey in action, as well as a first glimpse of the wall-crawling hero in his white Future Foundation-style suit, along with Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin (who will be voiced by Colman Domingo).

The cast list also confirms that Vincent D'Onofrio will voice Wilson Fisk (Charlie Cox's Daredevil was previously announced), and Agents of Atlas character Peal Pangan/Wave (voiced by Cathy Ang) will appear. It also looks like we can expect the villainous Screwball to show up.

Check out the trailer, poster and images below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Here's what Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, had to say about the show in a recent interview.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least. I think it’s really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics. It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It’s so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with."

He added, "Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

The voice cast also features Hudson Thames (What If…?) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd (Bones) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson (Transformers: Earthspark) as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy (Law & Order) as Otto Octavius.