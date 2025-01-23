SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Official First Look Reveals The Movie's Logo And A Glimpse Of Milly Alcock's Hero

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to social media to share a first look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, confirming the movie has officially begun production in the UK.

In this first-look image, we see the Maid of Might hanging out in a bar and wearing a hoodie in place of her classic superhero costume. Milly Alcock is rocking Supergirl's trademark blonde locks, though, and we can see the character's logo on the back of her chair.

"Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El," Gunn said. "Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique [Supergirl] envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely [and] Ana Nogueira."

While not confirmed, it appears the movie might now be titled simply Supergirl. That's how Gunn refers to it in his posts and the official DC "Fan First" news blast also drops "Woman of Tomorrow" (similar to how Superman ditched "Legacy"). We'll let you know if he comments on that.

Back to the movie's logo and, unsurprisingly, it's the same as the Man of Steel's. However, there's a slightly different feel to how it's presented which is likely a good indication that Kara Zor-El has a much different outlook than her cousin.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Check out this first look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow below.

In the movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.