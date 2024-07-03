7 Ways James Gunn's SUPERMAN Has ALREADY Beaten Zack Snyder's MAN OF STEEL/BATMAN v SUPERMAN

At this point, we've seen enough from James Gunn's Superman to get a pretty good idea of what to expect and, while some of you won't like it, we think it's already beaten Zack Snyder's take on the hero...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Despite a divisive first look, Superman has greatly impressed fans in recent weeks. That's down to what feels like an endless supply of photos and footage from the movie's Cleveland set, all of which have showcased the reboot's characters and "Metropolis" setting. 

Way back in 2013, it was down to Zack Snyder to put a fresh spin on Superman in Man of Steel. That split opinions for its take on the iconic DC Comics character, as did Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (and, to a lesser extent, both cuts of Justice League). 

With Superman, James Gunn is looking to relaunch the hero and the entire DCEU as the new DCU. We won't know how he's fared until sitting down to watch this movie, but in the meantime, there are some telltale signs that the filmmaker's vision for Superman is vastly better than what's come before. 

To see how we think Superman has already beaten Man of Steel, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

7. The Costume Is Better

sooperman-1

We might as well start with a controversial talking point and, yes, that's Superman's costume. The first official image released from the reboot wasn't good and, shockingly, appeared to even boast tell-tale signs of A.I. usage. 

Since then, we've seen David Corenswet suited up in a bunch of set photos. Not only is the costume far more colourful than the moody effort worn by Henry Cavill, but it's also very comic-accurate, right down to the red trunks and yellow belt (not to mention the logo on Superman's cape). 

It admittedly looks a little loose-fitting and created, but those are issues which can be fixed in post-production. Cavill's suit was gloomy, uninspired, and the padding made him look like, well, a blue Hulk. It worked in a lot of ways, but this latest effort is 100% classic Superman. 
 

6. There's A Distinct Difference Between Superman And Clark Kent

img-0460-1-copy

Zack Snyder took a bizarre approach to Superman's origin story, with Clark not becoming a superhero until he was well into his 30s. In fact, he'd spent most of his life hiding his powers, going so far as to allow his father to die to protect his secret. 

As a result, the Kryptonian didn't reveal his alter-ego until the closing moments of Man of Steel when the hunky reporter threw on a pair of glasses and just started working at The Daily Planet. How no one figured out he and Superman were one and the same is beyond us. 

In contrast, Superman is following Superman: The Movie's blueprint by ensuring there's a distinct difference between Clark and his heroic side. Corenswet has been spotted with a completely different hairstyle and, based on set footage, is even changing his physicality as Clark.
 

5. He's A True Hero

maxresdefault-14

To put it bluntly, the DCEU's Superman was never much of a hero. He certainly leapt into action when required, but inadvertently killed thousands while fighting General Zod in Metropolis and, when he did cross paths with the public, they mostly seemed to treat him like a God. 

While we can appreciate what Snyder was going for, putting Superman on a pedestal like this robs the character of his charm and, in some respects, makes him feel like a parody or caricature. 

Corenswet's Superman has now been spotted helping the people of Metropolis on several occasions. We've also seen newspaper headlines revealing the ways he's stepped up to protect his home and do good, including taking a busload of young cancer patients to Egypt! 
 

4. The Daily Planet

10-Jimmy-Olsen-facing-execution-in-Batman-v-Superman-2016-copy

The Daily Planet did factor into Snyder's movies but, as noted, Clark didn't start working there until the end of Man of Steel. We got to see him do his thing for a brief stint in Batman v Superman, only for that to reach an abrupt end when Doomsday killed him. 

Amy Adams did the best she could with the material she had to work with as Lois Lane, but The Daily Planet had little in the way of character and was even located in the most nondescript, boring building imaginable. 

That was an issue with Metropolis as a whole and James Gunn has countered that by delivering a comic-accurate take on the newspaper. He's also showcasing a greater number of the characters who work there (including Jimmy Olsen who, in the DCEU, was shot in the head).
 

3. A World Inhabited By Superheroes

guy-gardner-with-bloodied-fists-in-dc-comics-copy

Warner Bros. presented Snyder with a near-impossible task when they got him to start laying the groundwork for the Justice League to assemble in only his second DCEU movie. That meant rushed origin stories and weird, combative versions of these heroes in their early days. 

Superman, on the other hand, clearly takes place in a world with plenty of established heroes. We've now seen the Man of Tomorrow cross paths with Mister Terrific, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl, all of whom appear to be members of the same Maxwell Lord-funded team.

This feels like a far more effective way to build a shared universe and, based on how Batman was introduced, is something Snyder should have also done. The only problem is, the costumes worn by Guy and Hawkgirl...well, they're not great (in fact, they're pretty bad at first glance).
 

2. Embracing The (Right) Comics

ozqztv55epha1

If Snyder wanted to make an R-Rated adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns, then he should have done so separately to the shared world Warner Bros. wanted to create with the DCEU. Clearly, there was some miscommunication between the two parties. 

By embracing the work of Frank Miller (which is, of course, fantastic), Snyder created a world full of cynical superheroes who didn't like each other and, more often than not, were out for each other's blood. It made for grim viewing and was rejected by the majority of moviegoers. 

Gunn has delivered heaps of emotion in his Guardians of the Galaxy movies along with some big laughs. The same is true for The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker; throw in some stellar action scenes, and he feels like a better fit. Crucially, he's taking inspiration from All-Star Superman!
 

1. Superman Is Loved, Not Hated

2a620a33-0889-432d-a9e7-5d85dcd7f414-gallerygraphicnovels-1900x900-allstarsuperman-52af9dd1ba02e7992

Perhaps the most bizarre thing about Snyder's take on Superman is that, when he wasn't being worshipped as a God, he was viewed as someone to fear. The Government, regular people, and even Batman viewed the Man of Tomorrow as a terrifying alien who was far too powerful. 

His death created a period of mourning, yes, but when Supes did rise from the dead...it was as a villain! Had Snyder's plans for the DCEU come to fruition, then Superman was going to terrorise the world alongside Darkseid after falling under his control. 

Joss Whedon's Justice League wasn't great. Still, it's hard to deny that we didn't get a huge improvement when it came to Superman's portrayal, including a vastly more optimistic conclusion to his story. Needless to say, we don't expect the DCU's version to embrace his inner darkness...
 

Forthas
Forthas - 7/3/2024, 12:06 PM
You should take "Man of Steel" out of the title...that is the greatest Superman film of all time and based on what I have seen will continue to be....
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/3/2024, 12:15 PM
@Forthas - isn't that the movie where he lets Pa Kent commit suicide by tornado? Or am I misremembering
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/3/2024, 12:16 PM
@Forthas - exactly superman legacy ain’t gonna blow people away. People actually think this will be a great film…. We shall see when the time comes…
Forthas
Forthas - 7/3/2024, 12:27 PM
@McMurdo - I don't know of any Superman film where Pa Kent commits suicide. Not sure what you are alluding to.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/3/2024, 12:29 PM
@TheMetaMan - Just based on the costumes and the introduction of Krypto...I guarateee this will be no where near as epic as Man of Steel! I am not even sure Superman will be central to this film given how many of Gunn's friends and family are filling up the screen time.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/3/2024, 12:35 PM
@Forthas - What brand of glue do you huff?

Asking for a friend.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 7/3/2024, 12:35 PM
@Forthas - For someone claiming it was such a great movie (man of steel) you have a pretty bad memory if you can't remember Pa Kent dying in a tornado as his son (man of steel) just watched. In my opinion "Man of Steel"was a piss poor interpretation of Superman. I thought so before I even left the theater, and struggled to justify the ending.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 12:48 PM
@Forthas - Superman II is the greatest Supes film ever. Superboy season 2 - 4 are second. WB's Superman & Lois is next.
Smallville sucked with horrible costumes, interesting villains they portrayed horribly, their Justice League was sh1t, and WAY too much teeny bopper drama going on.

I'd go with Routh as the next best, not in his film, but his way too short run as Kingdome Come Superman. Freaking Awesome.

Man of Steel.....
In the trilogy of Man of Steel, BvS, and ZSJL, how many lines of speaking did Henrey have? All 3 combined? Less than Bats in Bvs, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Blue Beatle, the Flash, Shazam! .... and so on. His Superman sucked and his Clark was 2000xs worse.

Get a grip on reality sir.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 12:50 PM
@McMurdo - and snapped an enemies' neck in front of civilians.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/3/2024, 12:51 PM
@SpideyQuad - I remember Pa kent dying in the Tornado and I have ZERO problem with that scene other than one creative choice. Had Zack Snyder used Dylan Sprayberry instead of Cavill in that scene...it would have had the proper effect intended. That is a minor error in an otherwise epic film.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/3/2024, 12:52 PM
@DarthAlgar - The same one you recommended...don't you remember?
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/3/2024, 12:59 PM
@DarthAlgar - "What brand of glue do you huff?"

Snyder's. It's like Elmer's but it's got like natty lite and vape juice in it.
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 7/3/2024, 12:07 PM
I mean... that's a take for sure. A bad one, but still.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/3/2024, 12:09 PM
You forgot acting ability...
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/3/2024, 12:12 PM
MILK IT JOSH!

EVERY DROP!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/3/2024, 12:34 PM
@OptimusCrime - there hasn’t been milk out of that utter for years. It’s just dust at this point.
grouch
grouch - 7/3/2024, 12:13 PM
can't wait to bring this article back up when pdf gunns flick flops.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/3/2024, 12:14 PM
Bro trying to speak for the culture! 🤣🤣 you will not sway opinion with your opinion.

I think the movie will be good though, but the costumes are ass
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/3/2024, 12:15 PM
Thank you!
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/3/2024, 12:15 PM
Zack did a great job with his take. But its an elseworld Sups, Gunn does the real one.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/3/2024, 12:16 PM
One of your better lists. I agree that Guy and Hawkgirl don't look great. But are essentially wearing the same costume as Terrific lol. Which everyone loves. We shall see. I loved all the TSS costumes and the Guardians costumes and Guardians 3 was fire. I expect I'll love this film.
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 12:17 PM
Wow there's so much to unpack.

First if all, the jury is still out on the suit. Sure it's got a lot of details right, but unless the post production addresses the baggy suit, if anything I'd say it's a step down from the snyderverse

Second, all you have for the difference is the hair. We have no idea how he's actually playing Clark.

Third, snyderverse superman saved the world 3 separate times and has been shown saving people in his spare time all through bvs. In fact doing the same things we see this new superman doing.

Fourth, you don't know how much the daily planet will factor into things here.

Fifth, gotta love the double standard. We criticize bvs for throwing all these heroes into the movie without solo movies for them, now we're praising the new movie for doing exactly the same thing.

Sixth, a huge part of the influence for the Snyder take on superman was birthright and earth one. But of course you're gonna focus on one that you disagree with being a source of inspiration and ignore the rest.

Seventh, from everything we've seen, it's about the same. Plenty of people love superman, but enough don't and the government is after him. It's even implied from what we see other superheroes are against him.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/3/2024, 12:34 PM
@Origame - well shit, I actually 100% agree with you.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/3/2024, 12:38 PM
@Origame - Consider the source bro. Lol. Why is anyone shocked anymore.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 7/3/2024, 12:41 PM
@Origame - nothing you said here could convince me to consider the man of steel any differently. The man of steel..... Sucked. Snyder's movies are all fluff and action and no heart. Next you'll try to tell me sucker punch was a good movie
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 12:55 PM
@SpideyQuad - thats not the point. It's just objective facts based on what's actually going on with the snyderverse movies and what we actually know about the new movie.
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 12:57 PM
@UniqNo - yay! Agreement!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 12:18 PM
The costume is definitely not better 😂
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 7/3/2024, 12:44 PM
@FireandBlood - as others have stated try waiting till you see the final version, or at least state this is just your opinion.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/3/2024, 12:19 PM
Everyone can hate BvS & MOS but superman legacy ain’t gonna change how I feel. I’ve got what I wanted from a superman film in MOS. I hope everyone has their fill with legacy. It better reach everyone’s expectations because if it doesn’t imma ridicule the shit out of it in a year’s time.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/3/2024, 12:30 PM
@TheMetaMan - Out of curiosity. BvS and MOS what did you get that you needed? I really enjoy MOS. BvS I like Batman.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 7/3/2024, 12:46 PM
@Steel86 - I'll take a quick shot, he liked all the violence! I say this because there was very little characterization in MOS. You obviously don't read the comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 12:21 PM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 7/3/2024, 12:22 PM
Agree with all of this. Everything's written here is true. Great post!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/3/2024, 12:23 PM
With all the love in the world, I just couldn't get past:

"The Costume Is Better"
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 7/3/2024, 12:47 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - that's because we haven't seen the finished version yet. I'm sure they'll fix any issues during the post production, just like every other time someone here has criticized a costume before seeing the finished product.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/3/2024, 12:50 PM
@SpideyQuad - I certainly hope so. But it costs a lot of money to do things that way - and this production doesn't appear to have a large budget. Also: Josh is saying this now - based on the costume we've seen now.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/3/2024, 12:24 PM
This is WRONG on every level.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/3/2024, 12:25 PM
This may welll be the most ridiculous list ever ...I am not going to defend Batman v Superman, but as it relates to Man of Steel

7) The idea the Gunn’s suit is better is so laughable that alone disqualifies the rest of the list

6) Given that the movie has not been released yet, there is no way to know when and how Clark took on the role of Superman...nor does it indicate at what age Clark went to the Daily Planet.... this comment is just a pure fail!

5) “To put it bluntly, the DCEU's Superman was never much of a hero”
It may have helped this list if you saw Man of Steel. There are the same number of “saves” in Man of Steel as in The Donner 1978 film...or maybe Reeves Superman is not a hero either?

3) “A World Inhabited By Superheroes” Oh! You mean like the MCU. There were no established heroes in the first Iron Man film and look at what a disaster that turned out to be...Oh wait a second???????

This is just complete lack of fact based writing or well thought out opinion!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/3/2024, 12:46 PM
@Forthas - Dude, nobody gives two shits about your take.

The reason why is you immediately dismissed this movie. Your bias is 150% obvious and if you are actually dumb enough to think that..."hey, someone my actually read my comment and really think about it"...you're gravely mistaken.

At this point you only come off as butthurt and petty.

Am I encouraging you to discontinue this behavior? Nah. It'll be that much more satisfying when the success of the the film is shoved in you face.

I can't wait to hear your excuse on that one.

See you in a year.
