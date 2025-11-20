ACTION COMICS No. 1 Is No Longer The Most Valuable Comic In The World As Another SUPERMAN Title Sells For $9M

1938's Action Comics #1 - which features the first ever appearance of Superman - was widely considered to be the most valuable comic book in the world for many, many years, but a new Man of Steel title has now claimed the record after selling for a whopping $9 million.

A copy of 1939's Superman No. 1, the legendary's superhero's first solo title, sold for $9.12 million on Thursday at an auction run by Heritage. The comic is said to be in excellent condition, and graded a 9.0 out of 10 by the Certified Guaranty Company.

It was also discovered by three brothers in the attic of their late mother’s house!

Per THR:

"Their mother bought the comic, along with several others, when she was nine and living in Depression-era San Francisco. Over the years, the mother occasionally insisted to her sons that she had “rare comics somewhere.” But she could never remember where, and the boys assumed it was just a family legend. The mother died just before the pandemic, and the house sat untouched until the brothers were ready to go through it earlier this year."

Action Comics No. 1 set the previous record just last year when it sold for $6 million. Before that, a copy of Superman No. 1 held the record with a sale of $5.3 million in 2022, and 1962’s Amazing Fantasy No. 15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, sold for $3.6 million in 2021.

It's always worth having a look around to see if any old comics are waiting to be discovered, folks.

Superman recently made his return to the big screen in James Gunn's reboot. A follow-up titled Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters in 2027.

The movie will focus on Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) joining forces to combat the threat of Brainiac. There are plenty of rumors doing the rounds, and we have heard that the likes of Supergirl, Lobo and several characters from Peacemaker will appear.

There is also speculation that a new take on Wonder Woman could make her DCU debut in the movie thanks to a casting breakdown that does sound a lot like Diana.

As for Brainiac, Gunn is believed to be casting at the moment, and Dracula and Bad Sisters actor Claes Bang is rumored to have tested for the role. We have heard that other actors are in the mix, but no names just yet.