ACTION COMICS No. 1 Is No Longer The Most Valuable Comic In The World As Another SUPERMAN Title Sells For $9M

Long considered the most valuable comic book in the world, Action Comics No. 1 has been dethroned by another Superman title, which sold for $9 million at auction today...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

1938's Action Comics #1 - which features the first ever appearance of Superman - was widely considered to be the most valuable comic book in the world for many, many years, but a new Man of Steel title has now claimed the record after selling for a whopping $9 million.

A copy of 1939's Superman No. 1, the legendary's superhero's first solo title, sold for $9.12 million on Thursday at an auction run by Heritage. The comic is said to be in excellent condition, and graded a 9.0 out of 10 by the Certified Guaranty Company.

It was also discovered by three brothers in the attic of their late mother’s house!

Per THR:

"Their mother bought the comic, along with several others, when she was nine and living in Depression-era San Francisco. Over the years, the mother occasionally insisted to her sons that she had “rare comics somewhere.” But she could never remember where, and the boys assumed it was just a family legend. The mother died just before the pandemic, and the house sat untouched until the brothers were ready to go through it earlier this year."

Action Comics No. 1 set the previous record just last year when it sold for $6 million. Before that, a copy of Superman No. 1 held the record with a sale of $5.3 million in 2022, and 1962’s Amazing Fantasy No. 15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, sold for $3.6 million in 2021.

It's always worth having a look around to see if any old comics are waiting to be discovered, folks.

Superman recently made his return to the big screen in James Gunn's reboot. A follow-up titled Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters in 2027.

The movie will focus on Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) joining forces to combat the threat of Brainiac. There are plenty of rumors doing the rounds, and we have heard that the likes of Supergirl, Lobo and several characters from Peacemaker will appear.

There is also speculation that a new take on Wonder Woman could make her DCU debut in the movie thanks to a casting breakdown that does sound a lot like Diana.

As for Brainiac, Gunn is believed to be casting at the moment, and Dracula and Bad Sisters actor Claes Bang is rumored to have tested for the role. We have heard that other actors are in the mix, but no names just yet.

Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/20/2025, 5:18 PM
That's good news for the hobby in general methinks
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/20/2025, 7:30 PM
@Lucasberg - not really not when collectors push pressure other collectors use cgc when other people don’t like cgc buy book not case and logo on case it’s in books have value not cases if amazing Spider-Man 9.8 is worth 800. By cgc it should dam [frick]ing well be same value if it’s pgx, cbcs egs same value not less that’s not hobby that’s pressure other collectors.,

And cgc has been generous with there grading lately after situations of cgc scandal customer situation with books before cgc scandal I have been watching videos it’s extremely difficult get 9.8 this book should have been 9.8 but it’s less now it’s easy get 9.8 after cgc scandal bribing customers use there service get high graded books
?si=2AUzFTvwpEp-R2u3

?si=6gks6GLtpIxc6i3x
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/20/2025, 11:52 PM
@dragon316 - what I mean is this is evidence that real interest, value and spending power is still connected to the hobby. This was a powerful sale that shouts that certain avenues of the comic hobby holds real value for the public and promises the potential for future growth for big key books like this.

CGC is a racket though. No debate there!
China1975
China1975 - 11/21/2025, 1:25 AM
@dragon316 - I love PGX, I’ve been using them personally for over 10 years… super good quality grading in my opinion. They also found grading error in some of my CGC regarded books!

But everyone loves their own personal grading companies.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 11/20/2025, 5:26 PM
Wow that's a lot of money considering action comics was 1 or 2 million for the longest time
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 7:05 PM
@0bstreperous - I think it's because it's a grade 9. A grade 9 Action Comics #1 would sell for more. It's still more valuable technically.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 11/20/2025, 10:43 PM
@ObserverIO - that is pretty crazy 9 million even after taxes for a comic book
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/20/2025, 11:36 PM
@ObserverIO - I’m surprised it was graded at a 9.0. I question if a 9 year old living through a depression would have the foresight to card and sleeve a comic book. That seems suspicious to me… but hey, I’m paranoid type of person anyway so what do I know?🤷🏾‍♂️
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 5:27 AM
@WruceBayne - Yeah plus she always talked about these rare and valuable comics and has been dead for the last half decade but they just now thought to look in the attic?! Come on! When someone has safely put a valuable antique away that's literally the first place anyone thinks to look.

It's very very suspect.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/20/2025, 5:29 PM
Superman and Spider-Man beating Batman, like they should! The 2 GOAT heroes right there!

User Comment Image
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 11/20/2025, 5:35 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Hater!!!! Lol kidding!I'm just glad that Superman is still getting love. Batman & Spider-Man get plenty of deserved praise, but Superman deserves more. And we NEED (more like I want) a Superman game for PS5...
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/21/2025, 5:16 AM
@TDKRnry88 - Superman is one of the hardest heroes out there to adapt in a game. It would be like you are playing the whole game with cheats on.
kseven
kseven - 11/20/2025, 5:32 PM
Awesome!

Superman number 1 has the better, less abbreviated telling of the origin anyway!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/20/2025, 5:35 PM
That’s awesome. The Alex Ross tribute is one of my favorite pieces he’s done.
User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/20/2025, 5:53 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Hands down, Alex is the best when it comes to Superman.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 7:03 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Supes looks like he got some man-boobs going on
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/20/2025, 5:53 PM
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/20/2025, 5:57 PM
That's a 9.0?? Any other book would have come back an 8.0 at best. Anyway, congrats to the buyer and sellers.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 7:08 PM
@GeneralZod - That's the most amazing part of this story.

Heck, the comics I picked up on Wednesday and haven't read yet aren't in as good a condition.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/20/2025, 10:46 PM
@ObserverIO - what comics did you pick up?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 5:32 AM
@GeneralZod - Cap, Ultimates, Wonder Woman, Catwoman, One World Under Doom #9, Casey Jones, Titans, Now Fun Comics #1 reprint, Absolute Martian Manhunter HC and of course Batman/Deadpool #1 (multiple variants). And now I'm broke so nobody's getting anything for Christmas, lol.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/20/2025, 7:02 PM
[frick], I'm poor.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 7:04 PM
Well🤷🏻‍♂️?!

Who TF bought it?!?!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 7:09 PM
@lazlodaytona - crazyTomCruise bought it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 7:10 PM
muscling in on Nic Cage's turf.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 7:15 PM
@ObserverIO - that scientology loving playuh

User Comment Image
Radders
Radders - 11/21/2025, 5:30 AM
Is that a 9 or CGC being generous to get their $$$ - I'd expect a 9 to be better than that looks?

