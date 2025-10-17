ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Writer Grant Morrison Finally Shares His Review Of James Gunn's SUPERMAN Movie

ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Writer Grant Morrison Finally Shares His Review Of James Gunn's SUPERMAN Movie

All-Star Superman and Action Comics writer Grant Morrison has shared his review of James Gunn's Superman movie in a Q&A that saw him also touch on Damian Wayne, Spider-Man, and the Absolute Universe.

By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman was released this past July to positive reviews and, when all was said and done, it made over $615 million at the worldwide box office (making it the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025).

The filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO wore his inspirations on his sleeve, with Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman among them. Now, Morrison has shared his verdict on the DCU blockbuster during a Reddit AMA with fans. 

He kept his thoughts brief, but wrote, "I thought it was the best Superman movie yet!" 

Each Superman movie has earned a passionate fanbase, so those who hold Superman: The Movie and Man of Steel in that same high regard might have something to say about this. However, many fans would surely agree with Morrison's take, given Superman's adherence to the comics and what it's done for the DC brand as a whole. 

The full AMA is worth a read, with Morrison also sharing his thoughts on DC Comics' Absolute Universe. "I heard the Ultimate universe was being destroyed, but the Absolute line has been a masterstroke from Scott Snyder and his collaborators," the writer shared. "It's the best update on these characters since the Silver Age, I think. They feel fresh, and that's what ancient comic book universes need."

Another fan wondered how he feels about the evolution of Damian Wayne as Robin. Morrison created the character in 2006, revealing him as the previously unseen son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul.

"I haven't really followed what's been happening with Damian," the writer admitted. "I don't get comp boxes any more! I knew he'd come back to life because he'd become popular. He will always be a future version of Batman in some sliding timeline but Bruce Wayne will always be Batman so it's hard for the sidekicks when their appeal runs dry."

He added that Damian "should probably become a whole new costumed character," though Batman's son remains in the role of Robin as we write this (he has, however, aged a few years since being introduced as a 10-year-old boy). 

Another interesting tidbit came when Morrison revealed why he's never pushed for an Amazing Spider-Man run, despite once having an idea for a story revolving around the past and present versions of the web-slinger. 

"I think Spider-Man is a great character but I just bounce off him. I had one idea years ago about the skinny nerdy Ditko Spider-Man meeting the contemporary version who's married to MJ and has a great apartment," he explained. "Mysterio was the villain. I couldn't raise the enthusiasm to write it. I don't have any ideas for Spider-Man at all for some reason!"

In Superman, when the Man of Tomorrow gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

