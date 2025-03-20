DAREDEVIL Writer Kevin Smith Returning To Marvel Comics For New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Story

This summer, Marvel Comics will release Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1, a first-of-its-kind one-shot bringing together mega talent to tell a range of stories spanning the Marvel mythos.

Perfect for fans and new readers alike, this spectacular collection of all-new tales encapsulates the heart of Marvel storytelling, all told through the vision of some of the industry’s biggest creators...including filmmaker Kevin Smith!

The writer and director, best known for Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Chasing Amy, is no stranger to comic books. He wrote the game-changing Daredevil story, "Guardian Devil," which set the stage for the Man Without Fear's dark and gritty reinvention courtesy of scribes like Brian Michael Bendis and Ed Brubaker.

Smith also wrote Spider-Man/Black Cat: Evil That Men Do, so he's no stranger to the web-slinger's corner of the Marvel Universe.

Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel, teaming up with Giuseppe Camuncoli for a Spider-Man and Fantastic Four story that "will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing."

As if that wasn’t enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends. And if that still isn’t enough, Chip Zdarsky and Cafu introduce a brand-new character who it's said will play a big role in the near future.

"Everyone always says Giant-Size X-Men this, Giant-Size X-Men that," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. "And I’m sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest Giant-Size book ever."

"Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and it’s history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that’s not even all!" Lowe teased.

Check out the main cover by superstar artist Greg Capullo (Batman) below and stay tuned for more on this one as we have it. You can also watch our recent interview with Smith for The 4:30 Movie (where Spidey gets a mention...).