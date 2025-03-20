DAREDEVIL Writer Kevin Smith Returning To Marvel Comics For New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Story

DAREDEVIL Writer Kevin Smith Returning To Marvel Comics For New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Story

This June, experience Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1, a must-have one-shot of new Marvel Universe-spanning stories from creators including Kevin Smith, Al Ewing, Chip Zdarsky, Mark Buckingham, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

This summer, Marvel Comics will release Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1, a first-of-its-kind one-shot bringing together mega talent to tell a range of stories spanning the Marvel mythos.

Perfect for fans and new readers alike, this spectacular collection of all-new tales encapsulates the heart of Marvel storytelling, all told through the vision of some of the industry’s biggest creators...including filmmaker Kevin Smith!

The writer and director, best known for Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Chasing Amy, is no stranger to comic books. He wrote the game-changing Daredevil story, "Guardian Devil," which set the stage for the Man Without Fear's dark and gritty reinvention courtesy of scribes like Brian Michael Bendis and Ed Brubaker. 

Smith also wrote Spider-Man/Black Cat: Evil That Men Do, so he's no stranger to the web-slinger's corner of the Marvel Universe. 

Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel, teaming up with Giuseppe Camuncoli for a Spider-Man and Fantastic Four story that "will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing."

As if that wasn’t enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends. And if that still isn’t enough, Chip Zdarsky and Cafu introduce a brand-new character who it's said will play a big role in the near future. 

"Everyone always says Giant-Size X-Men this, Giant-Size X-Men that," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. "And I’m sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest Giant-Size book ever."

"Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and it’s history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that’s not even all!" Lowe teased. 

Check out the main cover by superstar artist Greg Capullo (Batman) below and stay tuned for more on this one as we have it. You can also watch our recent interview with Smith for The 4:30 Movie (where Spidey gets a mention...).

GSASM1-Cover

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by KEVIN SMITH, AL EWING & CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MARK BUCKINGHAM & CAFU
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
On Sale 6/11

SUPERMAN Runtime Revealed Along With Glowing Test Screening Report - Has Jennifer Holland Joined The Cast?
Related:

SUPERMAN Runtime Revealed Along With Glowing Test Screening Report - Has Jennifer Holland Joined The Cast?
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Will Be Paid THREE Times For DCU Movie; Promo Art Revealed In Higher Quality
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Will Be Paid THREE Times For DCU Movie; Promo Art Revealed In Higher Quality

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 6:57 AM
If this was 10 years ago I'd be excited, but smith's latest film entries did nothing for me
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/20/2025, 7:01 AM
Kevin Smith in his 31st year as the up and coming amateur wanting to be big time movie maker.

Hang in there Kevin! It could still happen!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/20/2025, 7:23 AM
Sorry Nick Lowe, this sounds fun an all but it's not gonna replace Giant-Size X-Men #1 historically, lol.

Still I'm loving this celebration and hope to see a trade with all these new Ms Marvel Giant Sizers. Since she's also in this one, might as well throw that in as a bonus comic.
Skestra
Skestra - 3/20/2025, 7:37 AM
Thirty years later, Kevin finally gets to answer all the questions Brodie asked in "Mallrats".

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder