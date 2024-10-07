DC Artist Kevin Maguire Reflects On SUPERMAN Set Visit; Confirms JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL Inspiration

DC Artist Kevin Maguire Reflects On SUPERMAN Set Visit; Confirms JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL Inspiration

DC Comics artist Kevin Maguire has opened up on his visit to the set of James Gunn's Superman earlier this year, revealing that the movie does appear to be pulling from Justice League International...

By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Comic Frontier

Joker: Folie à Deux has had a disastrous weekend at the box office and while that does hurt the DC brand, the sequel was made without any involvement from DC Studios whatsoever. 

James Gunn did have some input on The Penguin and will take on a similar role for Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II. However, the filmmaker's vision for the DCU itself is very specific. 

He appears to be pulling from several comic book runs and eras, though the Justice League International series from the late 1980s seems to have played a major role in what we'll see from Superman next summer. 

Comic Frontier recently spoke with DC Comics artist Kevin Maguire - who worked on Justice League International with Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis - and reflected on visiting the movie's set earlier this year. 

"Me and a bunch of other writers and artists were invited to the set of Superman for a day in May. They showed us everything," he revealed. "They showed us the pre-production stuff. They showed us some footage."

"I got to walk around the Fortress of Solitude set and watch them shoot a scene. There's definitely a JLI sort of influence there."

"And it wouldn't surprise me, given, you know, Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, that if the James Gunn universe were going to put together a Justice League, it probably wouldn't be Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash. It would probably be like the weird, offbeat characters. Like, I don't think it would be like our initial lineup."

"I'm sure we'd throw in, like, I don't know, any oddball character. He likes the oddball characters. So that's us. So that's great," Maguire continued. "I'm glad he's in charge. It's unfortunate Keith isn't around to see it. But it's great to see his work live on."

The artist is likely correct that the DCU will put a new spin on the Justice League, and that's evident from a team which appears to so far include Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, and Hawkgirl. We also know Maxwell Lord is funding the group so it could be we see a "corporate" League before the Man of Steel assembles his own team. 

Either way, it sounds like Maguire had an incredible time visiting Superman's set and that the Fortress of Solitude will be a physical set.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Frank Grillo's Role: This Isn't Just A Good Guy
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Frank Grillo's Role: "This Isn't Just A Good Guy"
SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Details His Intense Weight Gain To Become The DCU's New Man Of Steel
SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Details His Intense Weight Gain To Become The DCU's New Man Of Steel
HermanM
10/7/2024, 7:38 AM
Awesome! Can't wait to see it. He saw footage, so you know they have something for a trailer
MaxPaint
10/7/2024, 7:49 AM
"that if the James Gunn universe were going to put together a Justice League, it probably wouldn't be Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash. It would probably be like the weird, offbeat characters"

Exactly what DC needs, more of the same "betray your audience" bullshit ala Joker folie du fromages.
newhire13
10/7/2024, 7:51 AM
@MaxPaint - 🙄 So over dramatic. You’ll live, I promise.
MaxPaint
10/7/2024, 8:20 AM
@newhire13 - I'll live to skip by your pathetic and unrelated remarks with emojis.
TheClungerine
10/7/2024, 7:50 AM
WB have run DC into the ground, this Just might flop.
Forthas
10/7/2024, 8:01 AM
"And it wouldn't surprise me, given, you know, Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, that if the James Gunn universe were going to put together a Justice League, it probably wouldn't be Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash. It would probably be like the weird, offbeat characters. Like, I don't think it would be like our initial lineup...I'm sure we'd throw in, like, I don't know, any oddball character. He likes the oddball characters."

Oh wow! James Gunn likes oddball characters so that is who he is going to put into the film. That is just great! Glad to hear he likes those characters. The question is if the audience likes or wants those characters. Might want to figure that out before you blow tens of millions of dollars on a film. Just saying....

View Recorder