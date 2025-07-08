How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does SUPERMAN Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does SUPERMAN Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

Superman is nearly here, but when you finally sit down to watch one of the summer's most anticipated movies, should you wait through the credits? We're sharing everything you need to know, minus spoilers.

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman swoops into theaters across the globe starting today. For those of you heading to one of those early Amazon Prime screenings, for example, we'd imagine that you're eager to learn whether it's worth waiting through the credits. 

Marvel Studios popularised the idea of post-credits scenes, though they certainly didn't invent them. However, the notion of waiting for a must-see scene that tees up a future movie is one that Kevin Feige and company have perfected since Samuel L. Jackson debuted as Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man in 2008. 

Just like how that movie kicked off the MCU, Superman is the opening chapter for the new DCU. With that in mind, we're sure many of you will be expecting teases for everything from Lanterns to Supergirl, or perhaps even a future Justice League movie. 

We're not going to get into spoilers quite yet, but we can confirm today that Superman has TWO post-credits scenes

The first reactions for Superman landed earlier today, and the response so far has been mostly very positive. Whether those X posts will line up with the full reviews will be revealed later today, as the embargo lifts at 12pm PT/3pm ET. You'll want to check back here then for a full breakdown, along with that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score. 

If, however, you really can't wait...well, you can find details on both scenes by clicking here (we'll leave it up to you to decide whether they're worth sticking around for). 

Here's some of the early praise for Superman that's been shared by the movie's X account:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

James Gunn And SUPERMAN's Cast Respond To So-Called MAGA Outrage Following Superwoke Backlash
