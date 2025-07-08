SUPERMAN First Reactions - 5 Spoiler-Free Things You Need To Know About The First DCU Movie

The first Superman social media reactions dropped earlier today, and it's fair to say that they're mostly very positive. While the movie isn't receiving the unanimously positive response that some expected, it still sounds like filmmaker James Gunn has produced a hit. The reviews will be more telling, but there are still plenty of intriguing details to be gleaned from these early thoughts posted to social media platforms like X and YouTube. In this feature, we've taken a closer look at these reactions to get a better idea of what to expect from DC Studios' first DCU movie. Where does Superman soar, and in what areas does James Gunn fail to stick the landing? Is it being overhyped, or will Superman restore faith in a genre that's suffering from superhero fatigue? You can find the possible answers to those questions and more by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. It's The Superman Movie Many Fans Have Been Waiting For Man of Steel and the "SnyderVerse" movies that followed have a devoted fanbase, but most DC fans seem to agree that the world needs a Superman who is a little more hopeful. Joss Whedon gave us a taste of that in his otherwise disastrous cut of Justice League. However, it seems Gunn has delivered a movie that embraces the inherent joy of this character in place of what was a largely glum, brooding take from Zack Snyder. "Superman reminds us that Clark Kent has always been a beacon of hope and the goodness that can exist in this world," reads one verdict. Another says that this is "the hero’s most vibrant, optimistic, and character-driven big screen outing since Richard Donner was running the show." One critic perhaps sums it up best by promising a "non-stop joyride, packed with humor, action, and emotion."



4. There Are Some Glaring Issues Superman is receiving a lot of praise, but it's certainly not perfect if these first reactions are anything to go by. It's been called "a mess, narratively and tonally," and "a film [that] sadly buckles under a convoluted & often silly plot." The visual effects have also come under fire, though that's less surprising as Warner Bros.' DC movies have always been a tad hit-or-miss on that front (look no further than The Flash and Black Adam for proof). In fact, there may be a little too much CGI, with one critic arguing that it reaches "Marvel levels." When it comes to Superman being too goofy and silly, that's up for debate, it seems. Some loved that wacky tone and others didn't, so it might boil down to what you want from your superhero movies. Still, there are worse things for this genre to be than "fun, vibrant [and] idiosyncratic."



3. David Corenswet Delivers While it would be unfair to call David Corenswet an "unknown," he certainly isn't a household name and brings little in the way of baggage with him to Superman. However, just like Gunn's gamble paid off when he cast Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, it seems the same can be said for Corenswet. "David Corenswet shines with sincerity and strength," wrote one critic, with a second pointing out, "Corenswet has that heroic shimmer." Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is also praised, as is Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. Unfortunately, while she and Corenswet have a lot of chemistry, there were those who felt their shared screen time was too limited. The worst complaint about Corenswet's Superman doesn't even seem to relate to his performance and is more down to how the character is written. "David Corenswet plays a boyishly sweet Superman, constantly getting his ass kicked; he’d be better as the lead in a Dudley Do-Right movie," one post claimed.



2. Is This The Flash All Over Again? The idea that critics are "paid" by studios is a myth perpetuated by those desperate to find a reason why someone's opinion doesn't match theirs. However, recent years have seen studios prioritise fan accounts and influencers over real critics, and that's where some of the doubt creeps in (eventual Rotten Tomatoes scores rarely line up with the praise posted to X). The quotes we've used here are from critics, but some of the overwhelmingly positive verdicts inevitably bring back memories from 2023. Take Fandango's Erik Davis, for example. Now, he works for a company that sells movie tickets, so as well-respected as he rightly is, it's rare he says anything negative about a movie. Even so, studios frequently make sure Davis' glowing quotes are front and centre in marketing, and in 2023, he called The Flash one of "the best superhero movies ever made." That post has since been deleted, but it has led some to question his claim that Superman is "the perfect superhero movie and a terrific start for the new DC Studios." Again, Davis is great at what he does, but this is as good an example as any to wait for the full reviews. That goes for Marvel, DC, or really any upcoming movie.

