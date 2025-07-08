SUPERMAN First Reactions - 5 Spoiler-Free Things You Need To Know About The First DCU Movie

SUPERMAN First Reactions - 5 Spoiler-Free Things You Need To Know About The First DCU Movie

The social media embargo for Superman lifted earlier today, and while full reviews land this afternoon, we're taking a deep dive into what these early reactions tell us about the first DC Studios movie.

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first Superman social media reactions dropped earlier today, and it's fair to say that they're mostly very positive. While the movie isn't receiving the unanimously positive response that some expected, it still sounds like filmmaker James Gunn has produced a hit. 

The reviews will be more telling, but there are still plenty of intriguing details to be gleaned from these early thoughts posted to social media platforms like X and YouTube. 

In this feature, we've taken a closer look at these reactions to get a better idea of what to expect from DC Studios' first DCU movie. Where does Superman soar, and in what areas does James Gunn fail to stick the landing? Is it being overhyped, or will Superman restore faith in a genre that's suffering from superhero fatigue? 

You can find the possible answers to those questions and more by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. It's The Superman Movie Many Fans Have Been Waiting For

Uurlrhzv o

Man of Steel and the "SnyderVerse" movies that followed have a devoted fanbase, but most DC fans seem to agree that the world needs a Superman who is a little more hopeful. 

Joss Whedon gave us a taste of that in his otherwise disastrous cut of Justice League. However, it seems Gunn has delivered a movie that embraces the inherent joy of this character in place of what was a largely glum, brooding take from Zack Snyder.

"Superman reminds us that Clark Kent has always been a beacon of hope and the goodness that can exist in this world," reads one verdict. Another says that this is "the hero’s most vibrant, optimistic, and character-driven big screen outing since Richard Donner was running the show."

One critic perhaps sums it up best by promising a "non-stop joyride, packed with humor, action, and emotion."
 

4. There Are Some Glaring Issues

Yjebqyyh o

Superman is receiving a lot of praise, but it's certainly not perfect if these first reactions are anything to go by. It's been called "a mess, narratively and tonally," and "a film [that] sadly buckles under a convoluted & often silly plot."

The visual effects have also come under fire, though that's less surprising as Warner Bros.' DC movies have always been a tad hit-or-miss on that front (look no further than The Flash and Black Adam for proof). In fact, there may be a little too much CGI, with one critic arguing that it reaches "Marvel levels."

When it comes to Superman being too goofy and silly, that's up for debate, it seems. Some loved that wacky tone and others didn't, so it might boil down to what you want from your superhero movies. 

Still, there are worse things for this genre to be than "fun, vibrant [and] idiosyncratic."
 

3. David Corenswet Delivers

P9zrfe99 o

While it would be unfair to call David Corenswet an "unknown," he certainly isn't a household name and brings little in the way of baggage with him to Superman

However, just like Gunn's gamble paid off when he cast Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, it seems the same can be said for Corenswet. "David Corenswet shines with sincerity and strength," wrote one critic, with a second pointing out, "Corenswet has that heroic shimmer."

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is also praised, as is Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. Unfortunately, while she and Corenswet have a lot of chemistry, there were those who felt their shared screen time was too limited.

The worst complaint about Corenswet's Superman doesn't even seem to relate to his performance and is more down to how the character is written. "David Corenswet plays a boyishly sweet Superman, constantly getting his ass kicked; he’d be better as the lead in a Dudley Do-Right movie," one post claimed.
 

2. Is This The Flash All Over Again?

Igbffyvm o

The idea that critics are "paid" by studios is a myth perpetuated by those desperate to find a reason why someone's opinion doesn't match theirs. 

However, recent years have seen studios prioritise fan accounts and influencers over real critics, and that's where some of the doubt creeps in (eventual Rotten Tomatoes scores rarely line up with the praise posted to X). The quotes we've used here are from critics, but some of the overwhelmingly positive verdicts inevitably bring back memories from 2023. 

Take Fandango's Erik Davis, for example. Now, he works for a company that sells movie tickets, so as well-respected as he rightly is, it's rare he says anything negative about a movie. Even so, studios frequently make sure Davis' glowing quotes are front and centre in marketing, and in 2023, he called The Flash one of "the best superhero movies ever made."

That post has since been deleted, but it has led some to question his claim that Superman is "the perfect superhero movie and a terrific start for the new DC Studios." Again, Davis is great at what he does, but this is as good an example as any to wait for the full reviews. That goes for Marvel, DC, or really any upcoming movie. 
 

1. It Embraces The Comic Books

Xqfwgwr3 o

Right, we'll get off our soapbox to end this breakdown on a positive note. The best superhero movies embrace the comic books, and that's exactly what Gunn appears to have done with Superman

Some of our favourite indications of that include, "James Gunn’s vision is a comic book brought to life," "it's unapologetically comic booky," and that it "feels like a comic book or Justice League Unlimited on screen." This is what we like to hear. 

Of course, we also need to point out that some critics have admitted Gunn's approach might not work for everybody. That could be problematic if it means regular moviegoers will be left confused or turned off by the filmmaker's Silver Age tale, but for fans, this sounds like a win. 

"James Gunn’s Superman feels like he tossed every Superman comic and his entire filmography into a blender and hit purée," wrote one critic. We'll leave it up to you to decide whether that's a good or bad thing.
 

RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 8:36 AM
Superman is receiving a lot of praise, but it's certainly not perfect if these first reactions are anything to go by. It's been called "a mess, narratively and tonally," and "a film [that] sadly buckles under a convoluted & often silly plot."


Why are you still posting that fake review??
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 8:46 AM
@RockReigns - Are you an idiot? Judging from the past few days, I'm gonna say yes, especially when those quotes are clearly linked/attributed to:

Scott Menzel: https://x.com/ScottDMenzel/status/1942433384506220788
Nicola Austin: https://x.com/nicola_aus/status/1942433712357998626
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/8/2025, 8:56 AM
@RockReigns - First reactions need to be taken with a pinch of salt. The official reviews will determine the overall quality of this film. Also each reaction basically said the same thing in terms of how they structured and worded their sentiments. People were even surprised by Grace Randolph’s response but remember everyone who’s watched the film under a private screening have incentives. 💵 💴

One man posted the most accurate and authentic reaction, his response was perfectly neutral. Not too positive and not too negative. Anyway why are you nervous all of a sudden? You got what you wanted. This movie is the masterpiece that you expected right? It’s also going to gross a billion dollars becoming the highest grossing film of all time and we are all going to walk off into the sunset with James Gunn and his dog. Wow dreams really do come true. 😆😆😆🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:19 AM
@Canyoublush - lolz whos nervous? Be sure you are around here this weekend ok?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 9:25 AM
@JoshWilding - the way you’ve worded it is from the false review that has been called out numerous times. This is taken from a Daily Beast article which is crap in itself.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 9:30 AM
@Canyoublush - you sound stable
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 9:43 AM
@RockReigns - No, the quotes are from the X posts linked in my reply to you. Neither critic is associated with The Daily Beast. They may have shared similar sentiments to that leaked review, but I think you need to go back and reread both the article and my comments.
MR
MR - 7/8/2025, 8:38 AM
Josh is the reason why DC and Marvel don’t bother with this website. The movie isn’t even out yet and this clown is intentionally spoiling it. That’s why I say he’s not an ally to the genre.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/8/2025, 8:41 AM
@MR - word
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:12 AM
@MR - anything for a few bucks. Better than being a male hooker i guess
MR
MR - 7/8/2025, 9:50 AM
@vectorsigma - scratching around for the pennies that Google gives you is lame and needy. If he and the other “writers” on this website had a brain, they would smarten up, learn how to write, tidy this place up and then maybe the studios would give them the time of day.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:59 AM
@MR - oh i agree 100%. I have all my complaints/musings sent to @NateBest on those

I have even tried writing articles here but with no auto publish powers, i got tired always asking for approval
radamo3
radamo3 - 7/8/2025, 8:47 AM
Wilding is a dork. That is all.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 8:50 AM
@radamo3 - Looks like you skipped leg day, bro. 😭
radamo3
radamo3 - 7/8/2025, 8:59 AM
@JoshWilding - you look like you skip all the days, bro.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/8/2025, 8:59 AM
@JoshWilding - 😫

User Comment Image
radamo3
radamo3 - 7/8/2025, 9:03 AM
@JoshWilding - Skipped leg day? Cool. I’ll still run laps around your insecurities
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 9:44 AM
@radamo3 - User Comment Image
radamo3
radamo3 - 7/8/2025, 9:53 AM
@JoshWilding - in other news water is wet.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/8/2025, 8:48 AM
Don't tell me what I need to know!!! lol
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/8/2025, 9:17 AM
@TheFinestSmack - ALL day long - damn these young whippersnappers.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2025, 8:51 AM
All comic book movies use cgi unless it’s blade , some parts Batman
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/8/2025, 9:15 AM
@dragon316 - transformers 2007 used cgi and I still think those robots were real
Matador
Matador - 7/8/2025, 9:23 AM
@dragon316 - about that

User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/8/2025, 9:29 AM
@Matchesz - What about all the other Transformer movies 😂
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/8/2025, 8:57 AM
Please rotate that article another 90 degrees to right for the next article josh!

No real reason for it, i would just like to see it😌
Liraleoxx
Liraleoxx - 7/8/2025, 9:02 AM
Josh is always trying to tear down DC and their stuff. Let’s see if he keeps the same energy when the Fantastic Four drops — but I really doubt it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:17 AM
@Liraleoxx - imagine an outcime where Superman is a BO hit and F4 struggles.

So many people will need anti depressants 😭
Liraleoxx
Liraleoxx - 7/8/2025, 9:45 AM
@vectorsigma - Josh included
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:49 AM
@Liraleoxx - unless he starts shilling for DC
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 9:03 AM
Well, holy [frick]ing shit, the [frick]ing reactions keep coming in and as predicted, our boy’s movie is a wild, messy, glorious, comic book-fueled [frick]ing ride.

Yeah, some [frick]ers are crying about tone and CGI, but what the [frick] did they expect? Snyder gloom and slo-mo Jesus poses? Nah. Gunn gave us the comic book come to life, and if that’s “too silly” for some miserable bastards, they can [frick] right off back to their grayscale misery-porn.

David Corenswet? The [frick]er delivered. “Sincerity and strength,” “heroic shimmer,” and oh no, he gets his ass kicked? Good. That means there’s stakes, not some overpowered, unkillable god on autopilot. [frick] off with that Dudley Do-Right nonsense, this guy’s flying, fighting, and feeling. That’s Superman.

And if you’re whining that Gunn “threw every comic into a blender,” [frick] yeah he did and that’s EXACTLY what this genre needs. A big, bold, unapologetic [frick]-you to safe, factory-assembled superhero flicks.

So [frick] yeah, it’s not perfect and who the [frick] said it needed to be? It’s fun, it’s vibrant, it’s packed with [frick]ing heart, and it’s actually got something to say. That’s the Superman we’ve been [frick]ing waiting for.

#SupermanLives #DCForever

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC 🫡
Matador
Matador - 7/8/2025, 9:37 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 9:39 AM
@Matador - 👊🏿
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:15 AM
Another desperate attempt to discredit the good initial reactions which include RT approved critics.

The next few days will make the naysayers shut up
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 9:24 AM
What the [frick] does Marvel levels of CG mean?:

I feel like people are acting like some less then stellar moments of VFX in some recent films is now the norm for Marvel when before people were praising them for it via Thanos ,Rocket ,Groot etc.

User Comment Image

Anyway , glad to see and hear the mostly positive reactions so far…

I hope the reviews echo these sentiments!!
RedFury
RedFury - 7/8/2025, 9:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah it's pretty aggravating that folks will focus on something that's not perfectly photo-realistic, and then call it trash. I guarantee a majority of those people don't have any idea the amount of money, and effort it takes to make CGI/VFX characters look photo-realistic in every scene. It's not all going to be a knock out of the park, and I seriously wish people would lower their expectations and just enjoy things for what they are.

Reminds me a lot of gamers and their fixation on FPS; most can't even tell what their framerate is without having a counter in the top corner, but will proceed to bitch about it when they pull it up and see it.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/8/2025, 9:45 AM
To the first point people need to compartmentalize films the same way we do with Richard Donner films. Man of Steel DID present a hopeful Superman. BVS did not. It is like saying Donners Superman is in conflict with Clark Kent because of what occurred in Superman 3. That one film should not define Donners Superman and likewise BVS should not define Cavill's Superman.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:52 AM
@Forthas - the problem here is bvs is also handled by snyder. So whatever happened in bvs is part of his grand plan.

Unlike superman 3 where tje director is different and thus, a different take
Forthas
Forthas - 7/8/2025, 10:03 AM
@vectorsigma - This is why I look at Man of Steel separate from BvS. While the director was the same, the production team which initially included Christopher Nolan and Legendary as a Co-financier was not involved in BvS thus the dramatic change in tone.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/8/2025, 9:52 AM
I'm still confident.

The 'anti-woke' critics have never read a Superman comic.

My fears remain:

Scale - So few of the clips have really shown a big, cinematic canvas. But it still has the feel of an expensive TV pilot over a FILM. I worry about Gunn's ability to go beyond that as a director.

Narrative - They really should not have been tinkering with the structure of the film - THIS late in the day. That is never a good sign. Also, when you're doing that with so many characters in the pot - you can easily end up with a 'convoluted mess'. Characters with no arc / no closure - so no point.

This should have been a 'Superman' film - where he's front and centre: no other meta-humans, except enemies. Non-comic book fans hate all the 'other' characters they don't know, confusing the main thread. There'll be almost no time to introduce them all properly - so they appear to a general audience as 'bad writing'.

Humour: OK, they've dumped a lot of that in the final edit. Humour is difficult to get right in a Comedy. Worse in a drama with comedic elements.

Gunn: His blasé responses regarding the film's financial success. Warner's suits will be pulling their hair out if this fails and his comments, however well intentioned, came of as snark.


