James Gunn Announces A SUPERMAN "World Tour" With An Uplifting Poster; Featurette Reveals New Footage

James Gunn Announces A SUPERMAN &quot;World Tour&quot; With An Uplifting Poster; Featurette Reveals New Footage

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced a "World Tour" for Superman that will see him and the cast take the movie to fans across the globe. More details, and a new poster, can be found right here...

By JoshWilding - May 29, 2025 02:05 PM EST
The Superman teaser trailer broke records when it was released last December, and filmmaker James Gunn has today announced plans to keep the hype train rolling with a "World Tour," which will see him and the cast take the movie across the globe.

The DC Studios co-CEO shared the news in a video posted to his X and Instagram accounts. That was accompanied by a new poster featuring the Man of Steel and a list of dates, likely referring to when those countries will host premieres and fan events.

This is a similar shot to the one featured on the teaser poster, and we have to believe more like this will be coming our way in the weeks ahead. Character posters will be a must for fans, and we expect those and more to land when tickets go on sale. 

We also have a new featurette for Superman teasing David Corenswet's transformation into Superman. That also includes a few new snippets of footage from both the movie and behind the scenes. 

During a recent interview with Wonderland, the actor revealed how he reacted to the news he'd play the DCU's Superman. "I stepped away and answered the phone, and [Superman's director] James Gunn said, 'David, it’s James Gunn.' And I said, 'Can you prove that?' Because I was in a suspicious mood," he joked.

"I was able to tell my mom, aunt, uncle, sister, and wife before the news was made public," the actor said. "The last person I got to tell, a few hours after it was available publicly, was my high school theatre teacher, who was the one to convince me to audition for The Juilliard School and is a very close friend. He texted back, 'I’m doing a radio show for this theatre thing I’m involved with in Philly. I’ll call you back.'"

"So, when he was done, I called him and asked, 'How’s it going?' He replied, 'Oh, it’s great! I was talking about this and that David, you know how it is...' I then said, 'Oh, did you tell them what it feels like to have your high school theatre student playing the next Superman?'" Corenswet continued. "And the phone just went dead. Then he exclaimed—I don’t really remember what he said, but it was a really great phone call."

You can check out this new poster, a message from Gunn and Superman's cast, and the latest featurette in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 5/29/2025, 2:39 PM
man, i still cant bring myself to like the suit. Why train to get a heroic body and bag it up in a motorcycle jacket? I still thinkg/hope that he'll get his skintight signature suit at the end.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2025, 2:47 PM
@IvanBadsky - Other than Reeve, can you name one actually “skintight” suit in live action for Superman? Maybe Caine. Yes they all tend to get into good shape for the role, but they end up wearing a suit with muscle padding. I’m glad it’s not super tight and look more comfortable than most of the previous versions.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2025, 2:49 PM
And I’m sure even this one has some padding.
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 2:53 PM
@IvanBadsky - me neither...it looks like a baggy scuba suit...the color saturation of blue ,yellow, red is too much..like thats all we needed for a Superman movie smfh
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 2:54 PM
@PatientXero - Henry Cavill Suit was SKIN TIGHT!!!!!
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2025, 2:57 PM
@mck13 - With padding in it. Do some research.
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:11 PM
@PatientXero - without a shirt Henry Cavil is the MOST RIPPED SUPERMAN EVER!!!!!! He doesn't need any padding, there was air brushed highlights... LOOK THAT UP!!!
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 5/29/2025, 3:28 PM
@PatientXero - Even with padding and airbrushing, there is no denying that Cavill put in the work.
He looked the part through and through.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 5/29/2025, 3:32 PM
@PatientXero - What I mean to say is that his Supersuit was formfitting and didn't have to do much work in the way of Cavill's physique.

Not addressing the suit's design (I, personally, love it!), the suit had some great engineering behind it and ultimately produced a masculine and commanding presence.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2025, 3:38 PM
@DrDReturns - I don’t dislike Cavill’s suit, but it wasn’t bright enough for me. It has my favorite symbol style for live action. While I love the Kingdom Come symbol, repurposing it for this looks great, but I’d prefer an S.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2025, 2:40 PM
Holy shit! A an article that isn’t doom and gloom or trying to put a dark cloud over the movie!

I’m looking forward to this movie.
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 2:52 PM
@PatientXero - so you like being lied to..ok this movie is the best ever
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2025, 2:55 PM
@mck13 - That’s a wild and misguided assumption you made there, bud. I didn’t even imply I want to be lied to. But the clear bias on this site by the “contributors” is palpable. Kids these days.
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:06 PM
@PatientXero - You DO know this is the 3rd RESHOOT of this sad movie...theres a reason for pessimism.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/29/2025, 2:41 PM
Whooooa!! David looks the part perfectly! Imagine if he got into a classic suit that would be awesome
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/29/2025, 2:43 PM
@Gambito - User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 5/29/2025, 3:04 PM
@Gambito - totally agree! What is every film director’s aversion to the classic suit? With the exception of Richard Donner everyone tries to change it and put their own spin on it. Gunn’s looks he just pulled from every comic iteration to make an amalgamation of everything he liked. The S symbol is from Kingdom Come, something people who don’t read comics likely doesn’t know. The oversized shorts are from All-Star Superman, and the unnecessary lines and collar are from the New 52, which was one of his most despised suits. I just don’t get why we can never get the classic suit that’s in the comics and popularized in pop culture for a change. 🤷🏻‍♂️
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 5/29/2025, 2:43 PM
The man put in the work and you can't even tell...
The suit does him NO service.

Say what you will about the design (I, personally, do not like it...) but the construction and execution do not make it look very heroic.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/29/2025, 2:45 PM
Outstanding. Hail Gunn!!
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 2:50 PM
The suit sucks balls BIG TIME! Even after editing it still looks BAD!!!! The goofy/Funny nature of this movie will DOOM it!!! Did anyone notice that Superman comics fell off when it was funny & goofy & became a Blockbuster when it had adult themes?
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/29/2025, 2:50 PM
The suit is so weird
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 2:50 PM
Shine up SHIT & it just SHINY SHIT! Super Shit Movie!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/29/2025, 2:55 PM
Is James gunn involved with this film?
Huskers
Huskers - 5/29/2025, 2:56 PM
Awwww man come to Cleveland! That’s where Superman is from, that’s where you filmed! They should have the world premiere there!
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:02 PM
Henry Cavill had the BEST SUIT. It made sense, its kryptonians skin suit under the armor. Thats why it's indestructible & it has kryptonian writing in it. Makes great sense & his mom didn't make it & never cleaned his boots SMFH! So krypton has earth animals there too hence Krypton? non of this makes sense..RED UNDIES came from the '30's STRONG MEN....nobody wears that anymore...hell everyone wears BOXERS in the modern world. This is BULL SHIT & to have Clark being raised in a double wide TRAILER doesn't make sense either!!!!
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/29/2025, 3:02 PM
Suits gotta be thick and tough. He can’t get in a super fight in Lycra. It’ll get ripped off in seconds. Might as well be naked.
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:05 PM
@theBlackSquare - the suit is supposed to be Kryptonian!! But sense in this dumb story his mom made it SMFH......HOW????????????
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:03 PM
This movie has NO STORY!!! Just Lex throwing the kitchen sink at superman...duh?!! The government doesn't know who's side he's on was don in Batman V Superman...this movie has NO STORY & NO SUBSTANCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/29/2025, 3:10 PM
@mck13 - ok mate
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2025, 3:30 PM
@mck13 - well there was padding in the suit, kiddo. I’m sorry you’re wrong. Also, a few things. You have no avatar pic, which means you’re either a bot, a troll(most likely), a contributor pretending to be a commenter, or are someone who’s been banned before. Also you messaged me like 20 times with only 2 comments actually posted. So either you’re a spastic moron who can’t write properly, delete posts and fix them and repost. Or you’re a spastic troll. Either way, I want nothing to do with you, so I say good day.
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:41 PM
@PatientXero - I don't need a Avatar Pic & Im NOT a TROLL Your a fat guy in his moms basement trying to convince me that Henry Cavill didn't have the BEST SUPERMAN Suit in the pantheon of Superman films. Gunn historically sucks at costumes hence Adam Warlock but you can fight for this goofy shit. I won't!
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/29/2025, 3:15 PM
Hopefully in sequel Superman gets a suit similar to this

User Comment Image

But without trunks, excessive lines, fake padded muscles and bagginess
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:27 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - The closet to it was Henry Cavils Suit!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/29/2025, 3:16 PM
For those of you who are complaining about his "suit", shut your mouths and wait until you are sitting in the theater to make judgements.

I find it to be fine for now. I'm sure that he will get an upgrade at some point or another.

So STFU and do something meaningful with your lives.

Nolanite out
mck13
mck13 - 5/29/2025, 3:31 PM
@Nolanite - Ive seen 3 trailers & it looks like SHIT! A Big Budget CW Show! Hell the CW Superman had a BETTERSUIT! I don't have to stfu & wait!! I can see with my own eyes after the CGI & whatever Gunn needed to do to make that Nerf Ball Suit look a little decent didn't work! It looks like the 1st idea that came to head & they went with it trying to crunch #s & time! SMFH Ivan better with COSPLAY!!!
Irregular
Irregular - 5/29/2025, 3:28 PM
July is going to be super busy for the theaters.

As for the suit comments, I think it's fine. Very different for sure, but, I like it. It's grown on me.

