James Gunn Announces A SUPERMAN "World Tour" With An Uplifting Poster; Featurette Reveals New Footage

The Superman teaser trailer broke records when it was released last December, and filmmaker James Gunn has today announced plans to keep the hype train rolling with a "World Tour," which will see him and the cast take the movie across the globe.

The DC Studios co-CEO shared the news in a video posted to his X and Instagram accounts. That was accompanied by a new poster featuring the Man of Steel and a list of dates, likely referring to when those countries will host premieres and fan events.

This is a similar shot to the one featured on the teaser poster, and we have to believe more like this will be coming our way in the weeks ahead. Character posters will be a must for fans, and we expect those and more to land when tickets go on sale.

We also have a new featurette for Superman teasing David Corenswet's transformation into Superman. That also includes a few new snippets of footage from both the movie and behind the scenes.

During a recent interview with Wonderland, the actor revealed how he reacted to the news he'd play the DCU's Superman. "I stepped away and answered the phone, and [Superman's director] James Gunn said, 'David, it’s James Gunn.' And I said, 'Can you prove that?' Because I was in a suspicious mood," he joked.

"I was able to tell my mom, aunt, uncle, sister, and wife before the news was made public," the actor said. "The last person I got to tell, a few hours after it was available publicly, was my high school theatre teacher, who was the one to convince me to audition for The Juilliard School and is a very close friend. He texted back, 'I’m doing a radio show for this theatre thing I’m involved with in Philly. I’ll call you back.'"

"So, when he was done, I called him and asked, 'How’s it going?' He replied, 'Oh, it’s great! I was talking about this and that David, you know how it is...' I then said, 'Oh, did you tell them what it feels like to have your high school theatre student playing the next Superman?'" Corenswet continued. "And the phone just went dead. Then he exclaimed—I don’t really remember what he said, but it was a really great phone call."

You can check out this new poster, a message from Gunn and Superman's cast, and the latest featurette in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.