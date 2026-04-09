Man Of Tomorrow Eyes Sydney Chandler And Three More For Maxima; More Justice Gang Members Join Cast

Man Of Tomorrow Eyes Sydney Chandler And Three More For Maxima; More Justice Gang Members Join Cast

Man of Tomorrow is reportedly eyeing four actresses for the role of Maxima in the upcoming Superman sequel, while two more members of the Justice Gang have now boarded the cast.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

There are many self-proclaimed "scoopers" on platforms like X and YouTube, but it's typically accepted that we can trust the Hollywood trades: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline.

Yesterday, the latter broke the news that Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Adria Arjona (Andor), and Ella Purnell (Fallout) were set to test for the role of Maxima in James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The DC Studios co-CEO almost immediately took to Threads to denounce the report, saying he was "disappointed" by the "bullsh*t" story (the first time we've seen a studio boss make such a public response).

The Hollywood Reporter has since chimed in, revealing that Arjona has already tested and is among the four finalists for the role. The other three are Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth), and Grace Van Patten (The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox).

This time, DC Studios "declined to comment" on the news, but Gunn recently responded to a fan, telling them that Man of Tomorrow only has one major role left to cast. 

The trade has also revealed that Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi are expected to reprise their roles as Guy Gardner and Mister Terrific, respectively. This isn't hugely surprising, as Isabela Merced has already been confirmed to return as Hawkgirl. 

Arjona's credits include Hit Man and the Gunn-produced The Belko Experiment. De Dominici can soon be seen in Peter Farrelly's new comedy, Balls Up, and Chandler—the daughter of Lanterns star Kyle Chandler—counts Alien: Earth as her main breakout role. As for Van Patten, you may have also seen her in Tell Me Lies.

There's speculation that Gunn is secretly casting the DCU's Wonder Woman and that Maxima is a cover. While possible, it doesn't seem hugely likely.

Created by Roger Stern and George Pérez, Maxima made her official comic book debut in 1989's Action Comics #645. Hailing from the planet Almerac, Maxima holds the royal title of Queen and initially came to Earth seeking a worthy mate. She targeted Superman for genetic compatibility to produce strong heirs, and later fought alongside the Justice League. 

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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