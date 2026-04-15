Man Of Tomorrow Stars Reveal Superman Sequel Is About "Saving The World With Your Sworn Enemy"

Man of Tomorrow recently cast Adria Arjona in the Superman sequel's final major role, though who she's playing remains a mystery to us. Two of the trades have said she's Maxima, and the other two have cast doubt on that.

That's sent the Wonder Woman speculation into overdrive. Given what a fan-favourite choice Arjona is for the role, the Andor star showing up as Maxima would arguably be a huge fumble on James Gunn's part.

We'll have to wait to see what happens, but Man of Tomorrow did receive a brief mention during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas yesterday evening.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran was on hand to confirm that cameras start rolling next week. Before that, a brief video was shown that featured Superman actor David Corenswet revealing that Man of Tomorrow tackles what it's like "saving the world with your sworn enemy."

Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, added that, "Man of Tomorrow continues the Superman Saga with a new villain, and an unlikely alliance." He's talking about Brainiac and the partnership between Superman and Lex.

There was no new footage from the movie because, as Safran pointed out, it hasn't started shooting yet. Still, there's a chance that Gunn will share something from Man of Tomorrow during this Saturday's "Superman Day" celebrations.

Supergirl was also part of the presentation, of course, with Milly Alcock telling the crowd, "This journey’s been incredibly transformative for me, not only personally but professionally." Jason Momoa, who hit the stage on Lobo's bike, added, "This is a dream come true. This is the comic I collected."

Pushed on what he thinks might happen if the Main Man met Aquaman, the character he played in the DCEU, Momoa joked, "I’ll be honest. I think they’d take one look at each other and have a few hundred beers and be like, 'I like this guy.'" Safran chimed in to add—not seriously, mind you—that a team-up movie would be hitting theaters in 2031.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Patton Oswalt hosted the presentation for Warner Bros. Discovery and kicked things off by joking that he's been pestering Gunn about being cast as the DCU's Toyman or Mister Mxyzptlk. He also wasn't being serious, but fans on social media have responded positively to the idea.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.