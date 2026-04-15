Man Of Tomorrow Stars Reveal Superman Sequel Is About "Saving The World With Your Sworn Enemy"

Man Of Tomorrow Stars Reveal Superman Sequel Is About &quot;Saving The World With Your Sworn Enemy&quot;

With cameras set to begin rolling next week, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult shared some insights into what fans can expect from the Superman sequel at CinemaCon.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow recently cast Adria Arjona in the Superman sequel's final major role, though who she's playing remains a mystery to us. Two of the trades have said she's Maxima, and the other two have cast doubt on that. 

That's sent the Wonder Woman speculation into overdrive. Given what a fan-favourite choice Arjona is for the role, the Andor star showing up as Maxima would arguably be a huge fumble on James Gunn's part.

We'll have to wait to see what happens, but Man of Tomorrow did receive a brief mention during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas yesterday evening. 

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran was on hand to confirm that cameras start rolling next week. Before that, a brief video was shown that featured Superman actor David Corenswet revealing that Man of Tomorrow tackles what it's like "saving the world with your sworn enemy."

Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, added that, "Man of Tomorrow continues the Superman Saga with a new villain, and an unlikely alliance." He's talking about Brainiac and the partnership between Superman and Lex.

There was no new footage from the movie because, as Safran pointed out, it hasn't started shooting yet. Still, there's a chance that Gunn will share something from Man of Tomorrow during this Saturday's "Superman Day" celebrations. 

Supergirl was also part of the presentation, of course, with Milly Alcock telling the crowd, "This journey’s been incredibly transformative for me, not only personally but professionally." Jason Momoa, who hit the stage on Lobo's bike, added, "This is a dream come true. This is the comic I collected."

Pushed on what he thinks might happen if the Main Man met Aquaman, the character he played in the DCEU, Momoa joked, "I’ll be honest. I think they’d take one look at each other and have a few hundred beers and be like, 'I like this guy.'" Safran chimed in to add—not seriously, mind you—that a team-up movie would be hitting theaters in 2031. 

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Patton Oswalt hosted the presentation for Warner Bros. Discovery and kicked things off by joking that he's been pestering Gunn about being cast as the DCU's Toyman or Mister Mxyzptlk. He also wasn't being serious, but fans on social media have responded positively to the idea.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/15/2026, 11:00 AM
Part two of the Superman Saga.

LET'S DO THIS!
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/15/2026, 11:03 AM
Also, people thought Rocket Raccoon was a "huge fumble" too. And look how that turned out...
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/15/2026, 11:01 AM
Saying that like it makes the idea any good lol
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/15/2026, 11:04 AM
@Urubrodi - not even going to wait for a trailer are you?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/15/2026, 11:15 AM
@UltimaRex - Having Superman of all people team up with a shitty version of Luthor that killed people in front of him in cold blood, tried to kill him multiple times and almost destroyed the whole city... is not very appealing. Add to that how weak the first movie was and how generic Supergirl is looking, they really need a miracle here. I'll watch the trailer mostly for Brainiac cause I really like the character and have some faint hope that they don't completely butcher his first live action movie appearance. But no anticipation for it whatsoever.

Having said that people have different tastes and you're free to look forward to it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/15/2026, 11:03 AM
Oh, this is where people are going to completely [frick]ing miss the point again…

“Saving the world with your sworn enemy” isn’t just a [frick]ing cool line; that’s literally the core of what makes Superman work when you actually write him [frick]ing properly.

You’ve got Clark, pure belief in people…
and Lex, pure control and [frick]ing obsession…

And instead of doing the same tired “good vs evil punch-up,” they’re forcing them to co-exist against something bigger, like Brainiac.

That’s not basic superhero storytelling, that’s [frick]ing layered.

That’s [frick]ing character-driven.

That’s how you actually build stakes beyond just explosions and third-act CGI [frick]ing chaos.

And this is exactly what people said they wanted…

“Give us something different”
“Give us proper writing”
“Give us character depth”

Now they’re doing it, and people are still stuck on casting rumours and “what if she’s Wonder Woman” theories.

Missing the [frick]ing entire point.

This is DC building its foundation with ideas first, not just moments.

Superman isn’t even fully established yet in this universe, and they’re already setting up complex dynamics that can carry across [frick]ing multiple films.

That’s long-term [frick]ing thinking.

That’s how you build something that [frick]ing lasts.

And shoutout to @JoshWilding as well, always keeping the conversation moving even when the comments go off the rails 😂

Let’s see how people spin this one next.

#DCALLIANCE

For [frick]s Sake.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/15/2026, 11:13 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I [frick]ing love you man. Oh, and I agree with all you said. You're my yoda broda
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 4/15/2026, 11:04 AM
Pairing Superman with his sworn enemy to ‘save the world’ this early feels like it undercuts what makes Superman special in the first place. The character works best when his strength comes from unwavering moral clarity and trust in doing the right thing, not forced buddy dynamics with his ideological opposite. If the foundation of the character in this version already isn’t landing with audiences as the classic Superman, then complicating it with a reluctant alliance risks diluting him further instead of rebuilding what people actually connect to: hope, conviction, and moral certainty.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/15/2026, 11:15 AM
@BadgerThorkin - Superman II had that poisonous snake the whole time. According to Luthor, they fell into Superman's and his trap they were planning the whole time!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/15/2026, 11:08 AM
"Superman, now that we've learned the value of teamwork and defeated Brainiac, I just wanted to say... I'm sorry I shot that brown guy in the head and threatened to murder a newborn baby..."

"You know what, Lex...? Maybe you're not so bad after all..."

["Punkrocker" by the Teddybears starts playing]
FireCanon
FireCanon - 4/15/2026, 11:11 AM
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/15/2026, 11:15 AM

This could be one of the greatest CBMs ever made, and it should be.

But..... Gunn has to restrain his childish impulses to fill it with juvenile humor and loading it with crappy useless characters and plot devices like Peacemaker/Rick Flagg Sr/Engineer/Mr terrific/multiverse doors thing/Salvation/etc.

It could go either way.

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