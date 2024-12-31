Sean Gunn Reveals How His Take On Maxwell Lord Will Differ From WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Pedro Pascal

While most DCEU actors aren't part of DC Studios' DCU plans, The Suicide Squad star Sean Gunn has already landed multiple roles in the reboot being mapped out by his brother, James Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy standout has stolen the show in Creature Commandos as G.I. Robot and reprised his previous role, Weasel, as well. While he'll likely lend his voice to both characters in live-action somewhere down the line, Gunn's main on-camera role will be as the villainous Maxwell Lord.

The character is expected to be less of a full-blown baddie and more of an antagonist in the DCU, bringing the Wonder Woman 1984 character (where he was played by Pedro Pascal) more in line with his comic book counterpart.

Superman set photos showcased the "LordTech" logo and it appears Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific all work for the businessman who, in the comics, ultimately breaks bad before getting his neck broken by Diana Prince.

In a new interview, Gunn was asked how his DCU version of Maxwell Lord will differ from what Pascal did in 2020.

"I can tell you that the one obvious thing is it's me playing the role. It doesn't just mean I'm going to give a different interpretation," the actor started. "Your own body is the vessel for what you're doing, so obviously...no one is gonna confuse me and Pedro Pascal's performance. So we're obviously going to do something different."

"I think that James is good about directing me towards the relevant source material," Gunn continued. "So, I think, the whole concept of the character takes a different type of tack. I saw the movie and Pedro is obviously a great actor, but what he does in that movie is not really relevant to anything that I'm doing."

On the page, Maxwell Lord was initially depicted as a shrewd entrepreneur and an ally to superheroes before later becoming a major antagonist, using mind control and manipulation to further his goals. He has clashed with various heroes, including the Justice League and in some storylines, his actions have had significant repercussions on the wider DC Universe.

It's unclear what the plan is for Lord or where we'll first see him, but Superman seems likely given that we'll see a group of superheroes there who may or may not be an early iteration of the Justice League of America (the "Justice League International," perhaps).

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.