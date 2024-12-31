Sean Gunn Reveals How His Take On Maxwell Lord Will Differ From WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Pedro Pascal

Sean Gunn Reveals How His Take On Maxwell Lord Will Differ From WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Pedro Pascal

Creature Commandos star Sean Gunn will play the DCU's Maxwell Lord and the actor has now addressed how his take on the villain will differ from what Pedro Pascal did in Wonder Woman 1984. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 31, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While most DCEU actors aren't part of DC Studios' DCU plans, The Suicide Squad star Sean Gunn has already landed multiple roles in the reboot being mapped out by his brother, James Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy standout has stolen the show in Creature Commandos as G.I. Robot and reprised his previous role, Weasel, as well. While he'll likely lend his voice to both characters in live-action somewhere down the line, Gunn's main on-camera role will be as the villainous Maxwell Lord. 

The character is expected to be less of a full-blown baddie and more of an antagonist in the DCU, bringing the Wonder Woman 1984 character (where he was played by Pedro Pascal) more in line with his comic book counterpart. 

Superman set photos showcased the "LordTech" logo and it appears Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific all work for the businessman who, in the comics, ultimately breaks bad before getting his neck broken by Diana Prince. 

In a new interview, Gunn was asked how his DCU version of Maxwell Lord will differ from what Pascal did in 2020. 

"I can tell you that the one obvious thing is it's me playing the role. It doesn't just mean I'm going to give a different interpretation," the actor started. "Your own body is the vessel for what you're doing, so obviously...no one is gonna confuse me and Pedro Pascal's performance. So we're obviously going to do something different."

"I think that James is good about directing me towards the relevant source material," Gunn continued. "So, I think, the whole concept of the character takes a different type of tack. I saw the movie and Pedro is obviously a great actor, but what he does in that movie is not really relevant to anything that I'm doing."

On the page, Maxwell Lord was initially depicted as a shrewd entrepreneur and an ally to superheroes before later becoming a major antagonist, using mind control and manipulation to further his goals. He has clashed with various heroes, including the Justice League and in some storylines, his actions have had significant repercussions on the wider DC Universe.

It's unclear what the plan is for Lord or where we'll first see him, but Superman seems likely given that we'll see a group of superheroes there who may or may not be an early iteration of the Justice League of America (the "Justice League International," perhaps).

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: We've Heard Much More Positive Things About That Recent Screening
Related:

SUPERMAN: We've Heard Much More Positive Things About That Recent Screening
RUMOR: SUPERMAN Buzz Not Good Following Test Screenings; Tone Compared To CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: SUPERMAN Buzz "Not Good" Following Test Screenings; Tone Compared To CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder