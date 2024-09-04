SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reflects On Batman Not Appearing And How He'd Have Liked A Cameo To Play Out

Smallville star Tom Welling has looked back on the fact Batman never appeared in The CW series and reveals how he'd have liked Bruce Wayne to factor into the Man of Steel popular TV show. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Smallville
Source: KSiteTV

With DC Studios' Superman now less than a year away from swooping into theaters, the DCU will soon have a new Man of Tomorrow. Superman & Lois wraps up on The CW later this year and, despite frequent updates, that Smallville animated revival appears no closer to happening. 

That means David Corenswet will soon be our one and only live-action Superman, though that could always change seeing as The Batman II and The Brave and the Bold are both on the way. 

Back when Smallville was on the air, there were constant rumours about Bruce Wayne or Batman showing up. It never happened, though Clark Kent did finally cross paths with the Dark Knight in a comic book sequel series. 

Talking at TerrifiCon (via KSiteTV), Superman himself, Tom Welling, shared his thoughts on how Bruce Wayne could have factored into The CW series. 

"I always thought that we should have had Bruce Wayne pass through somehow," the actor told fans during a Q&A. "That would have been really cool to see. Like, you know how Clark always got into the Luthor Mansion with no problem? [What if] he had gone into Lex’s office, and it was just as simple as Lex being like 'Good to meet you, Bruce,' or 'I’ll talk to you later, Bruce,' and have him just walk out."

Welling added, "I think that would have been cool, but one of the challenges we had is DC movies and DC television don’t talk to each other."

There were some talks of a potential meeting in the early 2000s, though it didn't happen. Smallville showrunner Alfred Gough previously said, "To be honest, that was more of a pipe dream, only because at that point, the feature side and [Christopher] Nolan were developing Batman Begins, [but] we always thought if we put it out in the press, maybe we could get them to turn the corner."

Fellow showrunner Miles Millar added, "It was always our dream to have Batman...young Bruce Wayne. It was always our dream to have young Diana Prince, and both were shattered at the feet of Warner Bros. features. It all changed when the head of production at the feature studio left. And the idea that you couldn’t make a movie and make a TV series of the same character at the same time."

That attitude to having certain characters be off-limits to TV shows continued right through to the conclusion of the DCEU last year. However, with DC Studios now in charge of the DCU, we expect that to change courtesy of one cohesive shared universe similar to the MCU.

Are you disappointed that Batman never appeared in Smallville?

SMALLVILLE Star Kristin Kreuk On Not Returning As Lana Lang In Final Season And Being Replaced By Lois Lane
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/4/2024, 10:13 AM
Smallville jumped the shark after season 5
Matador
Matador - 9/4/2024, 10:15 AM
@0bstreperous - Went from Smallville to Metropolis
Spoken
Spoken - 9/4/2024, 10:24 AM
@0bstreperous - Yeah the moment Season 4 ended, it completely went into a new direction. Season 4 is my favorite though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 10:22 AM
I had read (though this is likely incorrect) that Ian Somerhalder’s “ Adam Knight” character was meant to be Bruce Wayne but then they had to change it because of Begins which in turn led to the weird storyline we got with him lol.

User Comment Image

Some of his backstory even includes things that could fit Bruce Wayne such as leading a privileged life and learning skills such as martial arts & computer hacking.

It’s unfortunate because Ian could have done well as a younger Bruce.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 10:24 AM
WB are stupid. Always have been.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/4/2024, 10:26 AM
I legit always thought this rule was beyond stupid. It was a joke called "the Bat-Embargo" and still dumb till this day.

And I am pretty sure, those rules are still applied

