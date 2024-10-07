SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Shares Touching Reason He'd Like To Wear Superman's Suit On Screen (Exclusive)

Tom Welling's decade-long journey as Smalville's Clark Kent ended in 2011. In the series finale, the long-running "no flights, no tights" rule was finally dropped and we got to see Welling as Superman...from afar.

The actor has since explained that Smallville was always Clark's story in his eyes, leaving him reluctant to spend the entire episode wearing the hero's iconic costume. The final shot saw Clark tear open his shirt to reveal the iconic crest, of course, and both Welling and Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum are eager to continue Smallville's story with an animated revival.

The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover featured Welling reprising the role of a powerless Superman, meaning the actor didn't get an opportunity to suit up there either.

Last week, we spoke with the actor about his action-packed badass role in Mafia Wars. In the closing moments of our conversation, we asked Welling if he's changed his stance on wearing Superman's suit should the opportunity present itself.

"You know, I think now because of the two boys that I have with my lovely wife...we have a bunch of costumes at home," he tells us in the video above. "It started out at the first Halloween and now we have, I don't know, 40 or 50 costumes. The one costume we don't have is the Superman costume."

"I asked my son why and he said, 'Because he's taken' and I said, 'By who?' 'By [you].' That was like, 'Alright, I think I'm open to the idea now.' So, if you know anybody, I think it would be great. I think it would be fun to be part of."

Following the negative response to The Flash, it's unlikely DC Studios will look to tell another Multiverse story. However, given how popular revivals of hit TV shows have become in recent years, there's really no reason to believe Welling couldn't get another chance one day.

Fans want it to happen and DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn does appear to have his finger on the pulse in that respect.

We'll be sharing our full interview with Welling, and his co-star Cher Cosenza, later this week. If you'd rather not wait for the full written transcription, you can watch our chat with Tom above.

Terry Jacobs (Tom Welling) is a recently paroled felon forced to go undercover to bring down Griff (Cam Gigandet), the head of the most infamous mob syndicate in Italy.

Mafia Wars is available on Digital and On Demand on October 11.