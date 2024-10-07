SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Shares Touching Reason He'd Like To Wear Superman's Suit On Screen (Exclusive)

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Shares Touching Reason He'd Like To Wear Superman's Suit On Screen (Exclusive)

Talking to us about his role in Mafia Wars, Smallville icon Tom Welling reveals the touching reason he'd now like to wear Superman's costume should the opportunity present itself somewhere down the line...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Smallville

Tom Welling's decade-long journey as Smalville's Clark Kent ended in 2011. In the series finale, the long-running "no flights, no tights" rule was finally dropped and we got to see Welling as Superman...from afar. 

The actor has since explained that Smallville was always Clark's story in his eyes, leaving him reluctant to spend the entire episode wearing the hero's iconic costume. The final shot saw Clark tear open his shirt to reveal the iconic crest, of course, and both Welling and Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum are eager to continue Smallville's story with an animated revival. 

The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover featured Welling reprising the role of a powerless Superman, meaning the actor didn't get an opportunity to suit up there either. 

Last week, we spoke with the actor about his action-packed badass role in Mafia Wars. In the closing moments of our conversation, we asked Welling if he's changed his stance on wearing Superman's suit should the opportunity present itself. 

"You know, I think now because of the two boys that I have with my lovely wife...we have a bunch of costumes at home," he tells us in the video above. "It started out at the first Halloween and now we have, I don't know, 40 or 50 costumes. The one costume we don't have is the Superman costume."

"I asked my son why and he said, 'Because he's taken' and I said, 'By who?' 'By [you].' That was like, 'Alright, I think I'm open to the idea now.' So, if you know anybody, I think it would be great. I think it would be fun to be part of."

Following the negative response to The Flash, it's unlikely DC Studios will look to tell another Multiverse story. However, given how popular revivals of hit TV shows have become in recent years, there's really no reason to believe Welling couldn't get another chance one day.

Fans want it to happen and DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn does appear to have his finger on the pulse in that respect. 

We'll be sharing our full interview with Welling, and his co-star Cher Cosenza, later this week. If you'd rather not wait for the full written transcription, you can watch our chat with Tom above.

Terry Jacobs (Tom Welling) is a recently paroled felon forced to go undercover to bring down Griff (Cam Gigandet), the head of the most infamous mob syndicate in Italy.

Mafia Wars is available on Digital and On Demand on October 11.

SMALLVILLE Star Erica Durance Reveals Where She'd Like To Take Lois Lane Next In Possible Animated Revival
Related:

SMALLVILLE Star Erica Durance Reveals Where She'd Like To Take Lois Lane Next In Possible Animated Revival
SMALLVILLE Star James Marsters Is Open To Reprising Brainiac Role In Possible Animated Revival
Recommended For You:

SMALLVILLE Star James Marsters Is Open To Reprising Brainiac Role In Possible Animated Revival
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/7/2024, 12:07 PM
I mean... Good reason, I guess. Just wish he'd had this change of heart like 20 years ago or whatever it was.
Cleander
Cleander - 10/7/2024, 12:09 PM
I hope not he needs to let it go. I didnt even recognize him in Lucifer - that's how much he has changed.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/7/2024, 12:11 PM
I've always wanted to tell Tom this. He's always said it didn't feel earned and that wasn't why he signed on. But after 10 season and 200+ episodes no one will ever play Clark Kent as much as Tom did. And for a entire generation of fans he was our Superman. In my eyes no one has earned it more sir.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 12:15 PM
@Steel86 - agreed.

Dudes maybe being too humble here.

I do like the final shot idea since Smallville was meant to be a prequel/origin story ( that perhaps went on too long) of him doing the Superman shirt rip and there’s the suit.

User Comment Image

I just wish he actually wore a suit there.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/7/2024, 1:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I like the idea of it but that works alot better in a 5 season run. After 10 seasons and the two of them he was pretty much Superman I wish he was in the full suite for the finally like the producers wanted him to. The show ending producers not Al and Miles.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/7/2024, 12:28 PM
Ya had your chance years ago, pal.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/7/2024, 12:28 PM
Too bad he didn't feel this way a couple of decades ago.
Drace24
Drace24 - 10/7/2024, 12:28 PM
Still the best Superman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 12:47 PM
@Drace24 - to each their own..

These 2 are still my personal favorites.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/7/2024, 12:30 PM
I know, because he never did.

Longest playing Clark Kent in history. Dude needs to move on, he’s NEVER been Superman LOL
Drace24
Drace24 - 10/7/2024, 12:55 PM
@TheNewYorker - ...Yes, he was. LOL.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/7/2024, 12:36 PM
Trying to stay relevant after he repeatedly decided to not do so lol
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/7/2024, 12:47 PM
Lots of hate, w/e to each their own. It won’t happen anyway, but if a live action revival did take place I’ll be watching it. I always wanted him to suit up back in the day. The actors all still resemble their characters, obviously older. The main 3 Clark, Lois and Lex are still dead ringers.

Again it won’t happen, but if it did, I think it would get a warm reception
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2024, 12:50 PM
Damn y'all chill. The man only shared a cool moment with his kid. I thought it was a sweet story.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 10/7/2024, 12:51 PM
Cool beans if it happens I'm glad he had a change of heart.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 10/7/2024, 12:52 PM
Crazy to think he finally came round to wearing it now. Hopefully it happens in a future special...
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 10/7/2024, 12:56 PM
You had multiple opportunities to put on the suit...you said no. Too late to come back now dude.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/7/2024, 12:57 PM
Nah, i'm still IN.

Even after all these years. Forever.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/7/2024, 1:00 PM
Too little too late.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 1:12 PM
Well , that’s good to hear that his kids have made him change his perspective…

He’s not my favorite Clark Kent/Superman but I did like him in the role so it would be nice to see him finally put on the suit in live action though I doubt it happens now unfortunately.

User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 10/7/2024, 1:13 PM
I wished he had worn the suit and hooked him on wires and flew him into the air for the last scene.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder