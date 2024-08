SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Gets An Inspirational Poster Ahead Of Tomorrow's First Trailer

You'd be hard pushed to find any fan of the Man of Steel who didn't rate Christopher Reeve as the best live-action Superman yet, and for many, his portrayal of the iconic DC Comics superhero is up there among the greatest we've seen in any comic book movie.

Reeve played Clarke Kent/Superman in four movies, and his performances remain just as influential and inspirational today. The actor starred in numerous other movies after hanging up the cape, before his fateful injury in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed from the neck down.

Following his accident, Reeve became a tireless activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera.

A new film from McQueen directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, focuses on the extraordinary life and career of the legendary actor, and features never-before-seen interview clips and behind-the-scenes footage.

The first trailer is set to be released tomorrow, and you can check out a poster below.

"A nuanced and inspirational account of the life-changing legacy of leading man turned disability activist Christopher Reeve.

Reeve found global fame as Hollywood’s era-defining Superman in the 1970s, but his life was forever altered when he was paralysed from the neck down following a 1995 spinal injury. From his beginnings as a theatre actor to his global superstardom to his life of post-accident advocacy, this beautiful, open-hearted portrait weaves together a warming cinematic blanket of archival footage, home movies, interviews with friends and family, the recurring presence of long-time pal Robin Williams, and Reeve himself narrating from his 1999 autobiography Still Me.

Inspiring a standing ovation at its Sundance premiere, this emotional cine-portrait is as complex, and at times conflicted, as Reeve himself. While chronicling the struggles and controversies that Reeve encountered after 1995, directors Ian Bonhôte (McQueen, MIFF 2018) and Peter Ettedgui also position the actor as a figure to explore disability advocacy and under-acknowledged struggles within the disabled community. Both Super/Man and its titular figure are powerful vessels of empathy and humanity."

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is set to premiere in the U.S. on Saturday, September 21, with encore presentations taking place on September 25, which is Reeve’s birthday. Fans in the UK will be able to see the film in cinemas on November 1.