SUPERGIRL Rumor Teases Big Change For Krypto; SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals Lex Luthor's [SPOILER]

Superman will pit the Man of Tomorrow against Ultraman and The Engineer, but Lex Luthor is the one pulling their strings. An action figure has already shown the villain in his green and purple warsuit, and a new look at that appears to have been revealed by some Uno cards.

These put the spotlight on almost all the movie's leads, including the mysterious Abominable Snowman-like character we're expecting to be part of Superman's alien zoo in the Fortress of Solitude.

Back to that warsuit, it boasts the LuthorCorp logo and appears to be the same armour Lex's goons will wear if the trailers are any indication.

While fans are likely hoping for a Superman vs. Luthor slugfest, we wouldn't be shocked if the villain dons one of these to fight Supes and promptly gets his butt handed to him. That feels a lot like how James Gunn would approach such a moment, anyway.

Characters like Lois Lane, Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Metamorpho can also be seen in the X post below (we've also included a closer look at Lex's warsuit).

Krypto the Superdog will appear in Superman, but is expected to play a much bigger role in next summer's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Krypto will grow in size in the Maiden of Might's movie. We'll also get a flashback to his past on Krypton when he was a puppy, likely exploring his relationship with the young Kara Zor-El.

Unsurprisingly, given Gunn's love of dogs, Krypto looks set to be a big part of this corner of the DCU. A new banner has also been released that puts the spotlight on him and David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

A new promo banner for ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/P3JRg70I30 — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 1, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.