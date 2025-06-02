SUPERGIRL Rumor Teases Big Change For Krypto; SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals Lex Luthor's [SPOILER]

New Superman promo art reveals a closer look at the movie's leads, including one of Lex Luthor's iconic comic book costumes. A Supergirl rumour, meanwhile, sheds light on plans for Krypto the Superdog...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman will pit the Man of Tomorrow against Ultraman and The Engineer, but Lex Luthor is the one pulling their strings. An action figure has already shown the villain in his green and purple warsuit, and a new look at that appears to have been revealed by some Uno cards.

These put the spotlight on almost all the movie's leads, including the mysterious Abominable Snowman-like character we're expecting to be part of Superman's alien zoo in the Fortress of Solitude. 

Back to that warsuit, it boasts the LuthorCorp logo and appears to be the same armour Lex's goons will wear if the trailers are any indication.

While fans are likely hoping for a Superman vs. Luthor slugfest, we wouldn't be shocked if the villain dons one of these to fight Supes and promptly gets his butt handed to him. That feels a lot like how James Gunn would approach such a moment, anyway.

Characters like Lois Lane, Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Metamorpho can also be seen in the X post below (we've also included a closer look at Lex's warsuit). 

image host

Krypto the Superdog will appear in Superman, but is expected to play a much bigger role in next summer's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Krypto will grow in size in the Maiden of Might's movie. We'll also get a flashback to his past on Krypton when he was a puppy, likely exploring his relationship with the young Kara Zor-El.

Unsurprisingly, given Gunn's love of dogs, Krypto looks set to be a big part of this corner of the DCU. A new banner has also been released that puts the spotlight on him and David Corenswet's Man of Steel. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: New Report Reveals How Much It Needs To Turn A Profit And What Failure Would Mean For DCU's Future
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 1:21 PM
I doubt that is Lex’s warsuit itself but moreso likely something he’s provided his “goons” though I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends wearing a version of his own at the end to take on Superman…

User Comment Image

Also I’m down for more Krypto and if true seeing him grow in size could be fun which means this version is still young like his master.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/2/2025, 1:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Gunn needs to recreate that panel. SHEESH!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 1:25 PM
@WruceBayne - that would be cool!!.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/2/2025, 1:21 PM
I wonder if Gunn is going to force whoever directs Brave and The Bold to include Ace? I like Gunn and all but I would just hate to see Ace turned into a damn Dachshund
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/2/2025, 1:50 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Ace needs to be a Doberman or a wolf hybrid.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/2/2025, 1:56 PM
@SonOfAGif - Like it has to be. Not some cute lil scruffy fkr. Thats the only thing that I'm hoping for
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/2/2025, 1:32 PM
Outstanding
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 1:45 PM
That shaggy D.A. is not Krypto.

That is Krapto.

After decades of imagining them in the DCCU and MCU, why can't libs let us have Krypto, Perry, Norrin, Reed, Johnny, Thing, Susan, Superman, etc.?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 1:33 PM
Supergirl?

More like Poopergirl.

When they reboot the DCCU again, they gotsta get a more comely Kara actress.

We hear so much sad news.

Let's share some good news.

The vast majority of Disney's 2025 movies and shows will be bombs.

Disney+ is dead.

Hollywood is breaking apart.

Target's stock is plummeting due to their woke Marxist activism.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/2/2025, 1:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - your personality disorder is so constantly annoying.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2025, 1:52 PM
@McMurdo - I really hope he gets the help that he needs
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/2/2025, 1:59 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - he'd need anti psychotic medication. I mean can you picture this guy in real life? I can't imagine he had a single healthy relationship with any living family members, let alone anyone in the public sphere.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 2:22 PM
@McMurdo -

Get after some of your comradskis foe their personality disorders.

I don't need antipsychotic medication.

I have lots of healthy relationships.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/2/2025, 1:35 PM
Are we sure this isn't just one of Lex's goons from the trailer?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 1:46 PM
@McMurdo -

Yes.

It is Lex.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/2/2025, 1:42 PM
[frick]ing Krypto

For [frick]s sake

[frick]ing dog lovers must be loving this bollocks

While Gunn is just [frick]ing cashing out.

Why dont we [frick]ing do a solo Krypto movie? Hey, why not add him as a lead in the Justice League

For [frick]s Sakes
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 1:47 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

It would be more tolerable if they hadn't raceswapped him.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/2/2025, 1:53 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - A [frick]ing black or brown dog??

Wouldn't that be [frick]ing odd🤔😂
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/2/2025, 1:55 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Breedswapped.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/2/2025, 1:58 PM
@CorndogBurglar -

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 2:20 PM
@CorndogBurglar -

Race.

Breed.

Six of one, half a dozen of the other.
grif
grif - 6/2/2025, 2:05 PM
so the giant yeti is in the movie
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 2:11 PM
@grif -

Bumbles bounce!
chancesare
chancesare - 6/2/2025, 2:19 PM
Yea I was all excited for all new DCU, until I saw all info for projects being put on X,Instagram,and Facebook ,yea it's a political thing, won't be spending my hard earned money to see these projects, JUST SAYING , THE Childhood FANTASY IS DEAD R.I.P.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/2/2025, 2:20 PM
Warsuit doesn't look bad at all.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2025, 2:27 PM
First it was monopoly getting all attention now it’s uno funko pop turn

